Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like a Celebration exclusive. Star Wars Celebration arrives in Europe this year, taking place in London from April 7-10, 2023. Hasbro has announced that they will be attending the event and have even announced the convention's exclusive figure. Just like previous exclusives, Hasbro states it can only be found at the con, but most of these end up on Hasbro Pulse during or after the event. With 2023 being the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Hasbro is bringing back a piece of history with the film's original title, Revenge of the Jedi. But since Jedi do not do revenge, the title was ultimately changed. However, that iconic Star Wars poster is back and coming to life with a limited edition Darth Vader figure.

9 DAYS AGO