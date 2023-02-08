Read full article on original website
Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste
We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
Beware of Montana’s False Spring Season
I don't care what a groundhog says, spring doesn't come early in Montana. Well, to be more precise, it does come early— then it leaves, then comes back again and leaves at least one more time before coming back for real. The Facebook page for Grizzly Fireplace posted this on Facebook almost 5 years ago and it's stuck with me ever since, here are the 12 seasons of Montana:
Missoula Area Officers Praised for Dedication, Faith and Service
With phrases like faithful, sincerity, and integrity, a handful of Missoula area law enforcement personnel are being honored as "Officers of the Year" in a ceremony that has paid tribute to hundreds of their colleagues for half a century. Thursday night, members of the Exchange Club of Missoula gathered with...
Let’s Get Montana An ‘Official Aroma’
Every state has its own aroma, but there aren’t any “official state aromas”, yet. That can change shortly. New Mexico is considering making the scent of “roasting green chiles in the fall” their official aroma. As far as aromas go, that's a pretty good one.
All You Need to Know About Mount Jumbo in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A joint City-County Urban Avalanche Response Team has informally designated February as “Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month”. With that in mind, KGVO’s City Talk Program hosted Adriane Beck, Director of the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, and City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Conservation Lands Program Manager Jeff Gicklhorn.
A Huge Brewfest In Winter? Because Missoula, That’ Why.
Good beer is a staple of Missoula, so you should know by now that our Brewfests aren't just for summer. Get ready for the Winter Brewfest at Caras Park. Years ago, I lost count of the breweries not just in all of Montana, but even in Missoula. Do you want to know a little secret? They are all fantastic in their own way. I have a few favorites, but that's for another time. Today let's talk about the upcoming Winter Brewfest at Caras Park.
Missoula City and County Join to Monitor Urban Avalanche Risk
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the deadly urban avalanche of 2014, Missoula City and County governments have joined together to name February as ‘Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month’. On the KGVO City Talk segment of Talk Back on Friday, the live in-studio guests were Adriane Beck, Director...
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
Not Watching The Big Game, Plenty To Do In Missoula
Not everyone likes to watch the Super Bowl. For a variety of reasons. Maybe your team didn't make the big game and you have no interest in teams that aren't from our neck of the woods. If you have no interest in the game coming up this weekend, there is ample opportunity for you to enjoy plenty of other activities on a Sunday in Missoula.
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
Concerned About Future of Lolo National Forest? Share Your Thoughts
With issues ranging from wildfire to wildlife, and how to manage recreation as Western Montana's population goes through another growth spurt, some upcoming meetings will be critical for you to enjoy National Forest lands around Missoula. Like several National Forests in the region, Lolo National Forest is launching a major...
Why Missoula’s Old Sleepy Inn Will Vanish Next Week
The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
You May Hear Different Kinds Of Animals In Missoula Now
Missoula is growing and changing. There is no way around it. If you have been here for any length of time, you are aware that we have changed dramatically over the years. There is always the argument about whether these changes are good or bad, but either way, things change. In Missoula, it has already been legal to own chickens and certain livestock within the city limits. Now we can add even more animals to the list of what is legal to keep within the city limits of Missoula.
Missoula Superintendent Search Continues at No Extra Charge
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Tuesday night, the Missoula County Public School Board of Trustees chose to pass on all three finalists for the vacant position of Missoula County Superintendent of Public Schools. Following up on the next steps to find a new Superintendent, KGVO News reached out to...
Former Missoula City Councilor’s Bill Would Lower Property Taxes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Former Missoula City Councilor Jesse Ramos appeared at a Montana legislative hearing on Thursday to promote a new bill that will help reduce the rapidly increasing property taxes for all Montanans. Ramos called into the KGVO Talk Back show on Thursday to share the concept...
Forget the Big Game: Montana Has a BIG Race this Weekend
As millions of people all over the world gear up to watch the Super Bowl this weekend, there are people from all over the world flocking to Montana for a big race. It's too cold for NASCAR racing and too cold for a marathon, so what kind of race are we talking about?
Missoula Man Dies in Accident During Couple’s Mexico Vacation
It was going to be a time to celebrate and perhaps a time to heal, too, after losing a parent. It is hard to comprehend the ensuing tragedy. Maybe some of you have had the good fortune to visit Puerto Escondido, a resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The brochures say the usual things: "Many beaches and a buzzing nightlife. A chill surfers paradise. Beaches lined with palm trees and thatch-roofed bars..."
Montana Towns as Romantic Comedies: Giggles Galore
Hollywood is so dumb, they'll probably bring us another Morbius movie instead of what we all really want— romantic comedies. For some reason they've gone out of style, but I think the tide is turning, and maybe just in time. It's been a hard last few years, and quirky, lovey-dovey movies can remind us what life's all about. Ok, I'll get off my soapbox.
Montana Cities That Share Names with Other Places
Imagine a tourist who's planning his trip to Sidney, Australia. He's going to hit the beach, cuddle with some koala bears, box a kangaroo and, of course, throw a shrimp on the barby. The tourist boards the flight and takes a nap before what was supposed to be a dream vacation, but that dream was not to be. For when the tourist woke up he found himself at an airport not far from Sidney... Sidney, Montana that is. That actually happened, according to a ride share driver who told the story on Facebook.
How to Throw a Football Party Montana Style
I love watching the Super Bowl each year. Seeing the absolute best go head-to-head in such an incredible sport, and the actual game is only part of what makes the event so great. There's the halftime show, the hilarious commercials and most importantly, the way it brings us together friends and family.
