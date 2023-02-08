Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volume One
GOT THE MUNCHIES? Monday Munchies Brings Themed Food to Tomahawk Room
Have you ever thought about famous celebrities’ last meals before they died? Well, Nathan Berg did, and he made a whole menu of them! Berg – a noted local chef who previously led the kitchens at restaurants like The Lakely and Native Bay – now serves delectable, you-had-to-be-there dishes at the Tomahawk Room (306 N Bridge St., Chippewa Falls) every Monday.
Volume One
What’s on the Menu? Nothing But the Best
Hey there! Glad you could make it. Pull up a chair, slide into a corner booth, and check out the menu – you’re about to be treated to something delicious: the 16th installment of Volume One’s Best of the Chippewa Valley Reader Poll. We’re celebrating our Sweet 16 with some retro vibes, as you can tell from the cover and the illustrations throughout the magazine.
Volume One
THE REAR END: My Least Worst ‘Best Of’ Categories
If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, living here in little ol’ Eau Claire, Wisconsin, it’s that we quirky Midwesterners tend to be the kind of people who love to talk about the kind of stuff that takes place here like cheese and passive aggressive neighbors, and ope, by golly, four-way stops and shoveling snow, tubing on the river, Mom’s lefse, and OK, I’m pretty sure the editors of Volume One Magazine have glazed over and stopped reading.
Volume One
STAFF NOTE: A Sweet Year for the Best Of Poll
The hefty issue you hold in your hands is the 16th edition of our Best of the Chippewa Valley Reader Poll. For 16 years, you’ve voted on your favorite local stuff in ever-growing numbers – this year more than 16,000 of you placed over 190,000 votes – making this poll the clear leader on taking the measure of what our community likes and loves. The gold badges you award to the businesses, places, and ideas of this community appear everywhere – on windows, billboards, TV commercials, service trucks, and right here in our pages.
snowgoer.com
Snow Outlaws Record Incredible Speeds At Season Opener
Zero to 163 mph in 500 feet and covering that distance in 3.41 seconds is nothing short of incredible, but that’s what it takes to win in the Snow Outlaws snowmobile racing circuit. The circuit opened its season with an event in beautiful Rice Lake, Wisconsin, on February 3-5, on a weekend that started with bitter cold temperatures. The report below was shared via press release from the STM Powersports Snow Outlaws circuit.
Volume One
City of E.C. Considers City Wells for New Mountain Bike Trails
New trails for mountain bikers and other recreational users would be created in Eau Claire’s City Well Fields under a pending agreement between a biking group and the City of Eau Claire. An agreement allowing the Chippewa Off-Road Bike Association, more commonly known as CORBA, to build and maintain...
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Homeless Count Shows Significant Rise
(Eau Claire, WI) — There are more people living on the streets in Eau Claire. The Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council released the results of its homeless count last night. The WDEOC says there are 30 homeless people in Eau Claire. That’s up from 26 last January and just seven homeless people in January of 2021. No one is saying why there are so many more homeless people now than two years ago. Advocates say the count shows the need for more homeless resources.
news8000.com
Black River Falls School District staff member on admin. leave for alleged racial comment directed toward student
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A Black River Falls School District staff member is on administrative leave after a video surfaced on Facebook of the instructor allegedly making a racially insensitive comment toward a Native American student. Black River Falls School District Superintendent Shelly Severson told News 8 Now...
WEAU-TV 13
Multiple people hurt, 1 person arrested in 2 crashes on Highway 53 Friday night
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people were hurt and one person was arrested for suspected OWI after a series of incidents on Highway 53 northbound in Altoona Friday night. The Altoona Police Department said the first incident was a semi trailer that had caught on fire near River Prairie Drive. The semi trailer was moved off of the highway while crews worked to put out the fire.
WEAU-TV 13
Building declared a total loss after fire at business in Mondovi Friday
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire destroyed a business’s building in Mondovi Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said that the building owned by Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body, located on Mondovi’s north side, is a total loss. A passerby called in the fire at...
WEAU-TV 13
Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The teen who survived the rollover crash near Cameron back in October talked about what happened. Mya Davis and friends were headed to the Kwik Trip on the evening of October 10th. What ended up happening is something Davis said changed her life forever. “We...
