Roseburg, OR

Roseburg Warming Center to open Monday night, seeking volunteers

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center from Monday night, Feb. 13, through Thursday morning, Feb. 16. According to a release from the City of Roseburg, Kimetha Stallings, founder of Onward Roseburg says, "everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on especially cold winter nights will be welcome at the center housed in the Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens Street." Stallings is reportedly expected to watch the weather to consider extending the opening to Thursday and Friday nights.
UO Duck Rides program shuttles students to affordable grocery stores

EUGENE, Ore. — Every Thursday, the Duck Rides program at the University of Oregon shuttles students dealing with food insecurity to more affordable grocery stores around Eugene. They alternate between Trader Joe's and WinCo on Coburg Road every week. "We've seen an increase in students requesting help with food,...
Coos Bay parks see decline in homeless camping

COOS BAY, Ore. — Homeless camping in Coos Bay parks is on the decline. That's due to the enforcement of the city's camping ordinance according to Coos Bay Public Works and Community Development department. Operations Administrator Greg Hamblet says though it’s legal to camp or sleep in cars parked...
Preparations underway for 38th Annual Charleston Crab Feed

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — One of Coos County's most anticipated events of the year returns home to Charleston. The 38th Annual Charleston Crab Feed is this Saturday and features Oregon's Dungeness crab. The crabs were cracked and cooked early Thursday morning at Chuck's Seafood in Charleston. "For the Charleston...
Sheriff's Office: armed robbery investigation, tips needed

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is investigating an armed robbery which occurred Thursday evening at Log Cabin Grocery, according to a release from DCSO. On Thursday, February 9, at approximately 8 P.M., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of an armed robbery which had reportedly just occurred...
Grand opening set for new Maggie Osgood Library in Lowell

LOWELL, Ore. — On Saturday, February 25, the City of Lowell will celebrate the opening of the new Maggie Osgood Library at 70 N. Pioneer Street in Lowell. The celebration starts at 11 a.m. Events include remarks from Mayor Don Bennett and State Librarian Wendy Cornelisen and a ribbon-cutting...
Woman assaults driver and takes vehicle from two 18-year-old women

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Officers responded to a physical dispute at East Broadway and Willamette Street at 10:43 P.M. on February 9. According to a press release from the Eugene Police Department, officials found two 18-year-old woman had their vehicle stolen by another woman, later identified as Jerimy Sara Laxton, 37.
Sanitary sewer line between Alder and Birch Avenue collapses

COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay received a citizen concern concerning a sanitary sewer line along southbound Highway 101. City officials say after investigating they discovered that the sewer line between Alder and Birch Avenue had collapsed. According to the city the over flow from the...
Springfield Planning Commission elects Chair & Vice-Chair for 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — At the Springfield Planning Commission meeting on January 18, the election of their 2023 Chair and Vice Chair as well as the Liaisons for key City of Springfield committees, occurred. Commissioners re-elected Matt Salazar and Grace Bergen as Chair and Vice Chair, "commending their leadership over...
