Deals and giveaways up for grabs at North Bend's 'Downtown Love' event
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Pre-Valentine's Day deals and giveaways are up for grabs for the City of North Bend's "Downtown Love" event kicking off Saturday morning. The day begins at 10:00 a.m. with 100 gemstones or "Love Rocks" to be discovered on sidewalks and entries near businesses. Some of...
FOOD for Lane County's 9th Annual Grilled Cheese Experience:The spotlight is on Hop Valley
EUGENE, Ore. — All through February, restaurant chefs around Lane County are putting forth their own unique grilled cheese options for the 9th Annual Grilled Cheese Experience. The event is a fundraiser for Food for Lane County, an organization that helps local people who are experiencing food insecurity. Eugene's...
Roseburg Warming Center to open Monday night, seeking volunteers
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center from Monday night, Feb. 13, through Thursday morning, Feb. 16. According to a release from the City of Roseburg, Kimetha Stallings, founder of Onward Roseburg says, "everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on especially cold winter nights will be welcome at the center housed in the Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens Street." Stallings is reportedly expected to watch the weather to consider extending the opening to Thursday and Friday nights.
UO Duck Rides program shuttles students to affordable grocery stores
EUGENE, Ore. — Every Thursday, the Duck Rides program at the University of Oregon shuttles students dealing with food insecurity to more affordable grocery stores around Eugene. They alternate between Trader Joe's and WinCo on Coburg Road every week. "We've seen an increase in students requesting help with food,...
Roseburg milk drop site helps premature babies throughout the northwest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Elise Hansen knows what new mothers go through. "I have an 8-month-old son, and when he was first born we just kind of had some issues with breastfeeding and I needed lactation help," she said. So Hansen worked with Aviva Health lactation consultant Jenna Brassart, who...
Coos Bay parks see decline in homeless camping
COOS BAY, Ore. — Homeless camping in Coos Bay parks is on the decline. That's due to the enforcement of the city's camping ordinance according to Coos Bay Public Works and Community Development department. Operations Administrator Greg Hamblet says though it’s legal to camp or sleep in cars parked...
Preparations underway for 38th Annual Charleston Crab Feed
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — One of Coos County's most anticipated events of the year returns home to Charleston. The 38th Annual Charleston Crab Feed is this Saturday and features Oregon's Dungeness crab. The crabs were cracked and cooked early Thursday morning at Chuck's Seafood in Charleston. "For the Charleston...
Instructors at the University of Oregon share personal accounts of earthquake
EUGENE, Ore. — As rescuers continue to search the rubble of destruction following Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria, a pair of Turkish-language teachers at the University of Oregon are doing their part to raise awareness for their home country. "For now I think the biggest goal of...
Sheriff's Office: armed robbery investigation, tips needed
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is investigating an armed robbery which occurred Thursday evening at Log Cabin Grocery, according to a release from DCSO. On Thursday, February 9, at approximately 8 P.M., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of an armed robbery which had reportedly just occurred...
Grand opening set for new Maggie Osgood Library in Lowell
LOWELL, Ore. — On Saturday, February 25, the City of Lowell will celebrate the opening of the new Maggie Osgood Library at 70 N. Pioneer Street in Lowell. The celebration starts at 11 a.m. Events include remarks from Mayor Don Bennett and State Librarian Wendy Cornelisen and a ribbon-cutting...
Eugene, Springfield & Bethel School District Superintendents discuss COVID challenges
Superintendents from the Eugene 4J, Springfield, and Bethel school districts spoke at the City Club of Eugene Friday, saying the pandemic helped them find solutions to make schools even better. They say the disruption of the traditional education process forced educators to think outside the box and create new strategies...
Woman assaults driver and takes vehicle from two 18-year-old women
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Officers responded to a physical dispute at East Broadway and Willamette Street at 10:43 P.M. on February 9. According to a press release from the Eugene Police Department, officials found two 18-year-old woman had their vehicle stolen by another woman, later identified as Jerimy Sara Laxton, 37.
Sanitary sewer line between Alder and Birch Avenue collapses
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay received a citizen concern concerning a sanitary sewer line along southbound Highway 101. City officials say after investigating they discovered that the sewer line between Alder and Birch Avenue had collapsed. According to the city the over flow from the...
Fatal crash on Hwy 101 near Douglas County leaves 1 dead and another injured
One person is dead and another injured after a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene Thursday morning, around 10:15 a.m. Officials say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on...
Springfield Planning Commission elects Chair & Vice-Chair for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — At the Springfield Planning Commission meeting on January 18, the election of their 2023 Chair and Vice Chair as well as the Liaisons for key City of Springfield committees, occurred. Commissioners re-elected Matt Salazar and Grace Bergen as Chair and Vice Chair, "commending their leadership over...
