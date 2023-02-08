Read full article on original website
NBA Trade Rumors: What Celtics Offered Spurs For Jakob Poeltl
The Spurs reportedly traded Jakob Poeltl to the team he was drafted by Thursday, but the Boston Celtics tried to get their offer in before the deal was agreed to. San Antonio traded the seventh-year center to the Raptors in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Toronto traded Poeltl in 2018 to acquire Kawhi Leonard, but it has intentions of signing him to a new deal this summer, according to Wojnarowski.
NBC Sports
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target
If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
prosportsextra.com
Dallas Stars Fan Runs His Mouth And Gets Clocked
The Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night, but the bigger beat down occurred in the stands. A Dallas Stars found out what happens, when you talk trash to the wrong person. Fights can be a common occurrence among fans as people get loaded up on booze and decide to flex beer muscles.
2 buyout candidates the Suns must pursue after acquiring Kevin Durant at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and the Phoenix Suns pulled off the biggest blockbuster of the week when they acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. What was even more remarkable about the trade was the Suns didn’t even have to give up any of Chris Paul, Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton. They kept three of their most important players while adding a superstar in Kevin Durant. What the trade did do though was rob the Suns of much of their depth. They gave up two promising players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson prompting former NBA player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley to speak on their apparent lack of depth. The Suns did also acquire T.J. Warren in the trade but even so they should monitor the buyout market and target Reggie Jackson and Will Barton should they become available.
Mike Muscala Addresses Relationship With Al Horford, Celtics Role
Mike Muscala might be the newest member of the Boston Celtics, however, there is some locker-room familiarity. Muscala, who was acquired by the Celtics from the Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks, had spent the last four seasons in Oklahoma City. And along that ride, the...
Trade For Ex-Cy Young Winner May Be Big Splash Needed By Red Sox To Compete In 2023
Should the Red Sox go all-in on a major trade?
The Phoenix Suns' New Potential Starting Lineup Looks Unbeatable
The Phoenix Suns have destroyed all balance in the Western Conference and their potential starting lineup looks dangerous.
Jae Crowder Tweets After Suns Finally Trade Him
The Phoenix Suns have officially parted ways with Jae Crowder. He - per usual - expressed his views via Twitter.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Deadline Preview
One of the biggest stories of the 2022-23 NHL season through the first nearly four months has been the Boston Bruins. Expected to struggle out of the gate missing their leading scorer from last season and two of their top-four defensemen, they have far exceeded expectations through the first 51 games, they are doing it at a historic pace. At their All-Star Break, they have an NHL-best 39-7-5 record.
Lakers News: Mo Bamba Traded To LA For Patrick Beverley, Draft Compensation
Why aren't they more worried about some more 3-and-D wings?
Celtics Reportedly Targeting Three-Time NBA Champ On Buyout Market
The Boston Celtics didn’t make a big splash ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but there’s still an opportunity for the title contenders to make a future move. The Celtics could look to the buyout market to add a piece, and reportedly have their eyes set on a player that has plenty of championship experience.
What To Know About Celtics’ Trade Deadline Addition Mike Muscala
The Boston Celtics improved on the margins while not giving any key role players in a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder big man Mike Muscala. Boston traded 27-year-old journeyman Justin Jackson, who’s averaged 0.9 points and in fewer than five minutes per game this season, along with a pair of second-round picks for Muscala.
Astros beat All-Star in arbitration hearing
Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has lost his arbitration case, the Associated Press reports. He’ll be paid at the team’s filing rate of $5M instead of the $7.5M his camp had sought. That $2.5M gap was the largest of any player and team who had gone to an arbitration...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
Lakers fans should thank DeAndre Jordan for overpriced Thomas Bryant trade
The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade for D’Angelo Russell on Wednesday and only had to trade one protected first-round pick to get Russell Westbrook out of town. All in all, it was a great trade for Los Angeles. Fans knew that Rob Pelinka was not done reaching...
Jim Montgomery Pinpoints Reason For Bruins’ Recent Power-Play Woes
The Boston Bruins were out of sorts in many areas in their return to the ice Saturday. Their issues on the power play could be put near the top of the list, as even after a long layoff, an alarming trend of not converting on the man-advantage persisted in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls Short To Capitals In Tight Contest
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins lost to the Washington Capitals, 2-1, at TD Garden on Saturday. The Bruins drop to 39-8-5 on the season, and the Capitals improved to 28-20-6. It was a sluggish game for the Black and Gold throughout a period and a half at TD Garden. It was the first game for the Bruins coming out of the All-Star break with their last contest being a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 1. Boston went down 2-0, but Nick Foligno got the B’s going thanks to a heads-up pass from Connor Clifton and slick skills from the veteran.
Bruins Recall Jakub Lauko From Providence Before Return To Action
The Bruins recalled a familiar face before returning to practice Thursday afternoon. Jakub Lauko will return to Boston after being recalled by the team, the Bruins announced. Lauko has been with the B’s a few times this season, making his NHL debut in October. The 22-year-old has nine goals...
How Derrick White Feels After First Calendar Year With Celtics
Friday night was special for Derrick White. It marked his one-year anniversary since being traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Boston Celtics. And to commemorate the occasion, White delivered an all-time career performance for his fellow Celtics teammates and all in attendance at TD Garden. The 28-year-old veteran...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins Being Patient; NHL News And Rumors
As their fellow Stanley Cup contenders in the Eastern Conference continue to bolster their lineups on the NHL trade market, the Boston Bruins appear to be taking a patient approach again. That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston...
