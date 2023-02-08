Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Bean Bros open new shop with Ozark City Schools
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Business Academy in Ozark has something big brewing. They have partnered with locally owned coffee shop, The Bean Bro, to open a shop on the career center campus. The new shop will be run by students based on a business plan that FBLA members created.
wdhn.com
Construction work slated at EHS Performing Arts Center
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—This week, construction barriers began to show up around a portion of enterprise high school. The principal says it’s a cosmetic matter and not a safety issue. Principal Stan Sauls made that comment because less than five years ago, EHS. went through a major renovation to...
wtvy.com
Local employees receive Extra Mile Award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - People say good customer service is hard to come by. Not for Cynthia Adams and Tangi Hill, as they were awarded for their outstanding customer service at Enterprise City Hall. Mayor William E. Cooper presented Adams and Hall with an Extra Mile Award during the city...
wdhn.com
A building contractor donates money to Enterprise first responders
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—A retired Army Officer who was also a former teacher in the wiregrass gave back to those sworn to help others. Lt. Col. (Ret.) Sam Scruggs’ mission is to recognize first responders, whose life-saving work is often overshadowed in the national media when something bad happens.
wtvy.com
Celebrating Our People: Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 is celebrating the Wiregrass’s most influential African Americans as part of Black History Month. Throughout February, we’ll be highlighting some of the area’s most successful in their fields, and giving a spotlight to those who persevered to become the people they are today.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer line work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Four Dothan streets will be closed to through traffic during the week of February 13 due to sewer line rehabilitation work. The City’s contractor, L&K Contracting, anticipates working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on the following streets:. North Cherokee Avenue – Paving.
wdhn.com
DCS announces Teacher of the Year, more winners
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan City Schools has announced the 2023-2024 District Teachers of the Year, Principal of the Year, and Support Person of the Year!. Dothan City School’s 2023-2024 Elementary Teacher of the Year is Suzanne Richards, a 6th-grade math teacher at Carver School for Math, Science, and Technology.
wtvy.com
Governor Ivey pushes for more veteran hires with medallion program
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Ivey is pushing for more Alabama employers to hire veterans. The state is using an incentive to get them back into the workforce. Navigator International in Enterprise is a veteran owned-and-run business; they are a two-time platinum recipient of the state’s “Hire Vets Medallion Award”.
wtvy.com
Dothan Police Department K9 Seminar tests dogs and their handlers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - K9 handlers from across the southeast gathered in the Wiregrass from February 6 to 10. The Dothan Police Department’s K9 seminar put dogs and their handlers to the test in multiple training drills. At the Wiregrass Public Safety Center handlers and their dogs were tasked...
wtvy.com
Pike County crash kills pedestrian
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Goshen woman died Friday after she was struck by a vehicle while walking along a busy Pike County highway. Sherry L. Adams was hit by a SUV driven by a 17-year-old driver that state troopers did not identify in a statement. Following the collision that occurred...
wtvy.com
Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Henry County man who pleaded guilty to driving his car off the roadway and killing a teen received 35 years on Friday. 33-year-old Jeremy Carruthers admitted in December to manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. He received the enhanced sentence because of...
WSFA
Shots fired at Greenville Waffle House
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Shortly before midnight this past Thursday, a Waffle House employee and a customer found themselves in an altercation that ended with gunfire. According to Greenville Police, a customer at the Waffle House in Greenville began to complain about the service he received. In turn, a Waffle House employee, along with another individual, got into an argument with the upset customer.
wdhn.com
ALERT: Missing Headland teen
HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN) — Headland Police are asking the community for help locating a missing 14-year-old Peyton Johnson was last seen at her home located at 101 Greentree Apartments in Headland on February 8. Police say Johnson was last seen wearing a Grey Nike shirt and jogging pants. If...
dothanpd.org
Dothan Woman Charged with November Murder
The Dothan Police Department has been investigating a murder that occurred on November 9, 2022, in which Samuel Jeffery Gray was shot and killed. Earlier, the Dothan Police Department arrested Kevone Devontay Smith for his involvement in this incident. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the Dothan Police Department, with the...
wtvy.com
Enterprise girls fall short of area title against Prattville
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Lady Lions were too much for the Lady Wildcats, as they take the area crown by a score of 52-30.
Alabama man pushing broken down pickup struck, killed by motorist
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday after a he was struck while trying to push his disabled truck, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Greenville, Alabama, man. Kenneth Lamar Holland, 31, was critically injured when he was struck...
niceville.com
Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
wdhn.com
Dothan pastor changes federal plea…again
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A well-known Dothan Pastor has once again changed his plea in his federal criminal case. According to court documents filed on February 6, Pastor Kenneth Glasgow has changed his plea from guilty to not guilty. This is the second time Glasgow has changed his plea.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Missing Dothan teen found
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing Dothan teen has been found safe, according to Dothan Police. DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing Dothan teen. Symaria Green was last seen at her residence located at the 100 Block of Boxwood...
3 goats fatally shot at Butler County farm; suspect sought
An investigation is underway after three goats were fatally shot over the weekend in Butler County. The shooting happened at 6:51 p.m. Saturday at Hope Afield Blessings Farm on Old State Road, according to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers. Authorities said the suspect drove onto the farm, got out of a...
