tsnews.com

Goddard recall effort draws a large crowd

GODDARD – A meeting to recall Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin and possibly other Goddard City Council members drew more than 70 people and plenty of media attention on Monday evening. The meeting was held at the pavilion in Linear Park before Monday’s Goddard City Council meeting. It was...
GODDARD, KS
Hutch Post

Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita school board to decide whether to sell former school building

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school board at its next meeting Monday, Feb. 13, will take a vote on whether to sell the former Price Elementary School property in east Wichita. The school, which was later changed to an alternative middle school called Blackbear Bosin Academy, has sat vacant since 2011.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Disabled veteran seeks clarity on Wichita airport’s free parking access

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A viewer reached out to 12 News with problems he reported having with free disabled veteran parking at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport. Friday, 12 News spoke with the U.S. Army veteran encountering problems, as well as the airport to clear up any misunderstanding. The parking...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Environmental study moves East Kellogg project forward

The Federal Highway Administration said Friday there will be no significant environmental impacts from the next phase of the East Kellogg freeway project. The decision means the project can move forward. The Kansas Department of Transportation is looking to continue the reconstruction of East Kellogg, from the K-96 interchange to...
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County? JCo.

Today’s newest business opening brings us to Augusta where a new bin store will be opening soon called JCo. Two friends, Emily Shumaker and Nathan Daniel, met during church service. The topic about bin stores came about and how interesting the business is and how fast they grow. The friends soon decided to open their own bin store in Shumaker’s garage in November of 2022. They sold solely online through “live shows” on Facebook, displaying product during a video. Viewers would comment to claim product and it would then be shipped out. The business grew very quickly and the friends decided a warehouse was needed to house product and to open a store front.
AUGUSTA, KS
KWCH.com

Demand for travel, aircraft leading to recovery in aerospace manufacturing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Demand for air travel and aircraft is creating a strong demand for workers in aerospace manufacturing. This Saturday, Feb. 11, Spirt AeroSystems is looking to fill some openings with a job fair. For people looking for work in aviation, this is creating encouraging prospects following a few difficult years.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Welcome to SCHEELS – Store Construction Status/Behind the Scenes Tour

Construction is coming along nicely at the Wichita Scheels store and we got a behind-the-scenes tour! The two-story establishment will consist of a putting green, a large mountain covered in various animals, a fish tank and more. The store is set to open this July and constructions are right on...
WICHITA, KS

