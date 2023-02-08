Today’s newest business opening brings us to Augusta where a new bin store will be opening soon called JCo. Two friends, Emily Shumaker and Nathan Daniel, met during church service. The topic about bin stores came about and how interesting the business is and how fast they grow. The friends soon decided to open their own bin store in Shumaker’s garage in November of 2022. They sold solely online through “live shows” on Facebook, displaying product during a video. Viewers would comment to claim product and it would then be shipped out. The business grew very quickly and the friends decided a warehouse was needed to house product and to open a store front.

AUGUSTA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO