Shooting range continuing forward, county to seek federal funds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — At a study session on Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners agreed to let the budgeting process continue for the shooting range that is to be built by the Reno County Sheriff's Office near the county landfill. "Hutton Construction is on hold right now," Partington said....
Board will vote Monday on whether to sell a former Wichita school to private developers
Under the contract, Garvey Ventures could not operate the building as a school.
City considers improvements at Kellogg and the airport
If you drive along Kellogg at the airport exit, you may have noticed rusty railings along the ramps and broken concrete slabs on some of the abutments.
kfdi.com
tsnews.com
Goddard recall effort draws a large crowd
GODDARD – A meeting to recall Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin and possibly other Goddard City Council members drew more than 70 people and plenty of media attention on Monday evening. The meeting was held at the pavilion in Linear Park before Monday’s Goddard City Council meeting. It was...
Sedgwick County to reopen Juvenile Residential Facility
The Sedgwick County Juvenile Residential Facility (JRF) is expected to reopen in the next few months, according to Director, Steven Stonehouse.
Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
KWCH.com
Wichita school board to decide whether to sell former school building
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school board at its next meeting Monday, Feb. 13, will take a vote on whether to sell the former Price Elementary School property in east Wichita. The school, which was later changed to an alternative middle school called Blackbear Bosin Academy, has sat vacant since 2011.
KWCH.com
Disabled veteran seeks clarity on Wichita airport’s free parking access
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A viewer reached out to 12 News with problems he reported having with free disabled veteran parking at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport. Friday, 12 News spoke with the U.S. Army veteran encountering problems, as well as the airport to clear up any misunderstanding. The parking...
kfdi.com
Environmental study moves East Kellogg project forward
The Federal Highway Administration said Friday there will be no significant environmental impacts from the next phase of the East Kellogg freeway project. The decision means the project can move forward. The Kansas Department of Transportation is looking to continue the reconstruction of East Kellogg, from the K-96 interchange to...
Looking for a chip factory site
Wichita’s newest park: a force marriage of civil rights and medical school | Opinion
Wichita’s new Chester I. Lewis Reflection Square Park draws criticism, but councilman says wait ‘til it’s done.
Earthquake about 30 miles southwest of Wichita felt by some in the city, report shows
The 3.2-magnitude earthquake hit at 8:29 p.m. Friday night.
Kansans have more than $500M lingering with the state. Here’s how to see if some is yours
The state returned around $26 million of the $56 million it received last year. Here’s where the money comes from and how to find out if you’re owed.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County? JCo.
Today’s newest business opening brings us to Augusta where a new bin store will be opening soon called JCo. Two friends, Emily Shumaker and Nathan Daniel, met during church service. The topic about bin stores came about and how interesting the business is and how fast they grow. The friends soon decided to open their own bin store in Shumaker’s garage in November of 2022. They sold solely online through “live shows” on Facebook, displaying product during a video. Viewers would comment to claim product and it would then be shipped out. The business grew very quickly and the friends decided a warehouse was needed to house product and to open a store front.
KWCH.com
Demand for travel, aircraft leading to recovery in aerospace manufacturing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Demand for air travel and aircraft is creating a strong demand for workers in aerospace manufacturing. This Saturday, Feb. 11, Spirt AeroSystems is looking to fill some openings with a job fair. For people looking for work in aviation, this is creating encouraging prospects following a few difficult years.
kfdi.com
Kansas Humane Society Again At Capacity, Offering Dog Adoption Specials
The Kansas Humane Society announced Friday that it is once again at max capacity. Therefore, the organization is offering adoption specials until further notice. Most adult dogs have reduced fees of $49 or lower. Puppies more than 6 months old are $99. Officials said that the KHS has seen a...
Highest-paying science jobs in Wichita
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Wichita, KS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
KSN.com
Welcome to SCHEELS – Store Construction Status/Behind the Scenes Tour
Construction is coming along nicely at the Wichita Scheels store and we got a behind-the-scenes tour! The two-story establishment will consist of a putting green, a large mountain covered in various animals, a fish tank and more. The store is set to open this July and constructions are right on...
Earthquake recorded southwest of Wichita
A small earthquake was recorded near Norwich southwest of Wichita. It happened at 8:29 p.m. Friday evening.
