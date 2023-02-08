ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MS

WJTV 12

Hattiesburg police officer awarded for saving choking infant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A lieutenant with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) was awarded a Letter of Commendation for saving a choking infant. HPD officials said Lieutenant Joe Kennedy, a DEA Group Supervisor and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office TFO Travis Breland were eating lunch at Mom and Dad’s Country Cooking in Petal on Monday, January […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - After an extensive investigation, a Richland drug dealer who had four felony arrest warrants was apprehended Thursday morning. According to the Richland Police Department, over the past several months, their FLEX Unit worked on an ongoing narcotics investigation at a home in Richland where methamphetamine was being distributed.
RICHLAND, MS
kicks96news.com

Multiple Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

CASEY HORTON, 36, of Union, Drug Court Violation, MDOC. Bond $0. JOEY JOE, 57, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. MONTEL JORDAN, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $300, $300, $800.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Films lead to investigation of Jones County Sheriff’s Department

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigations are underway into the alleged misuse of Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) equipment and personnel in two movies. A 2016 movie, “The Hollow,” was filmed in various locations around Mississippi. The investigation alleges that an on-duty JCSD deputy, a member of the command staff, JCSD vehicles and equipment were […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

‘Sextortion’ scam targeting Stone County children

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County law enforcement officers are investigating two cases of a disturbing social media scam targeting school-age teenagers. “These children are being led into sending nude photos and then they’re being extorted for money,” said Sgt. Steve Taylor of Wiggins Police Department. He...
STONE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Jones County chase ends in Petal

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a chase that began in Jones County ended in Petal on Tuesday, February 7. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded three times to a home on Delk Road after receiving domestic disturbance calls. They said Darrin Everett, who is the […]
PETAL, MS
WTOK-TV

Man charged with DUI manslaughter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 32-year-old Ricardo Vargas was arrested Wednesday evening on a DUI manslaughter charge. Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Vargas was driving a car with four people in it when he lost control and drove off the road at North Lakeland Drive. Elizabeth “Ellie” Thrash, 23, died in the crash.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 9, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

DUIs and Possession Charges in Neshoba

DAWASKAI ANDERSON, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $400, $300, $300, $80, $600, $600, $0. JAENASHA CLEMONS, 20, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO....
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

One Arrested After Domestic Violence Incident At Richland Kroger

The Richland Police Department posted a little bit of information on Facebook last night about an incident at Kroger. All they said in the post was that there was a call they received regarding a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. Police said the suspect fled the scene but has...
Neshoba Democrat

Police seek identity of auto burglars

Police are investigating a string of auto burglaries reported downtown after dark in the past week, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons. “Investigators are working to recover video of surrounding locations to try and identify a suspect or suspects in these cases,” Lyons said. “In all incidents, the vehicles appeared to have been left unlocked.”
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Magnolia State Live

More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop

More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
HOUSTON, TX
WJTV 12

Intersections to close for Downtown Hattiesburg parade

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A dozen Downtown Hattiesburg streets will close as the city hosts a walking parade and block party for Mardi Gras. The Krewe of St. Catherine event will begin at 7:00 p.m. Parade participants will begin lining up at 6:00 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center on North Main Street. The […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Sarah Walker Gorrell

2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter

The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
impact601.com

City honors local man’s legacy

The City of Laurel recently honored a longtime resident with a special day. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee issued a special proclamation declaring the Albert Ray Day in the City of Laurel. Ray, who was a longtime educator and community worker, died in November. Ray, 82, was remembered by many for...
LAUREL, MS

