WBKO
National 211 Proclamation issued at Bowling Green City Hall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In celebration of National 211 Day on Feb. 11, 2023, a proclamation was issued at Bowling Green City Hall a day early. The proclamation serves to highlight and raise awareness regarding the services of 211 which are available to all residents across the 10-county Barren River Area Development District region.
WBKO
Lone Star Rodeo Company rides into Bowling Green at WKU Ag Expo Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cowboys and cowgirls of Kentucky laced up their boots for a day at the Lone Star Rodeo Company. Participants and attendees gathered at WKU’s Agriculture Expo Center for some western-style entertainment in South Central Kentucky. The Lone Star Rodeo Company hosted an array of...
WBKO
Habitat for Humanity holds grand opening for their “ReStore”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County celebrated the grand opening of their new “ReStore” location in downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, Feb. 11. The ReStore’s new location, across the street from the Bowling Green Ballpark, adds ample additional space to...
WBKO
Barren Inc celebrates accomplishments at Annual Meeting
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County celebrated its accomplishments last year and discussed goals for the upcoming year at Barren Inc’s Annual Meeting dinner on Thursday. 2022 was the first full year the Chamber of Commerce operated under its new brand Barren Inc. Some notable items celebrated on...
A Beloved 54-Year Old Drive-In Theater in Kentucky is Closing But Offering Hope to a New Entrepreneur
It's the end of an era in Franklin, Kentucky. The Franklin Drive-In, which opened way back in 1969, has been sold. And the beloved drive-in theater is going to close after an impressive and memory-making 54-year run. The announcement was shared via social media on Monday. Moviegoers, it is official...
WBKO
African American Heritage Center works to preserve Black history in Simpson Co.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin’s African American Heritage Center has been preserving the Black community’s history in Simpson County since 1998, collecting artifacts and stories from historical individuals in the area. “It’s very important that we remember our history,” said Alice Bailey, president of the African American...
1st newborn baby surrendered anonymously in Kentucky
According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December 2022 and is the 132nd nationally, and is one of 16 locations in Kentucky.
WBKO
WKU awarded $460,000 to upgrade research equipment
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University will receive $460,000 in federal funding through the Fund to Improve Post Secondary Education (FIPSE) to upgrade instrumentation and equipment in five research centers in the WKU Applied Research and Technology Program (ARTP). WKU’s funding request, submitted for Community Project Funds by...
WBKO
Simpson County relocates art installation, teases master plan for parks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation recently relocated a horseshoe horse art installation, named Darlene, as part of the beginning phase of a 30-year master plan to update and maintain Jim Roberts Community Park. Officials say that Darlene’s original location, near Cracker Barrel in Franklin, was not...
wnky.com
Bowling Green Police Department provides update on van investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released an update concerning an investigation into an incident involving a van. On Thursday, Feb. 9 shortly after 8 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Department says it responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the area of Bent Tree Avenue in Bowling Green.
WBKO
Trader Joe’s distribution center to bring over 800 jobs to Franklin
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Trader Joe’s distribution and food assembly center is being built outside of Franklin, bringing over 800 jobs to Simpson County. Crews broke ground on the 1 million square feet project this week. The project is anticipated to have three buildings dedicated to the assembly and distribution of the Massachusetts-based grocery store’s ready-made food items.
WKRN
1st newborn surrendered in KY Safe Haven Baby Box
There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
wnky.com
UPDATE: 1 detained, 1 dead in Glasgow shooting
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police say a shooting took place on North Race Street around 7:30 on Friday night. Major Terry Flatt tells News 40 that one person has been detained. One victim was transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Flatt has confirmed the victim has died as of...
Hopkinsville, February 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Hopkinsville. The McLean County High School basketball team will have a game with Hopkinsville High School on February 09, 2023, 17:45:00.
whopam.com
Mayor Knight talks new fire station, hopes for downtown
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday more and says his administration is looking at several upcoming projects, including the construction of a new fire station. The fire station will likely be near the Walmart Distribution Center off of 41A and the mayor says they...
clarksvillenow.com
2 Rossview High School students make perfect score on ACT
CLARKSVILLE, TN – During the Jan. 17 School Board meeting, two Rossview High School students – Arnav Sakhrani and Logan Graff – were awarded a Points of Pride. Both students made perfect scores on their ACT exams. The perfect composite score is 36. This score is an...
clarksvilletoday.com
Shawn Richard kicks thru door of parent’s home when they won’t let him inside
Police say 18-year-old Shawn Richard was living in Louisville, KY, for the past two weeks before showing up at his parent’s home on Aurora Drive on February 6 at 1:53 a.m., banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. His parents denied him entry to the home, and he kicked through the glass door, valued at $650. Richard was charged with vandalism and transported to booking.
wnky.com
Glasgow Police Department detective on administrative leave pending investigation
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department and Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a complaint involving Glasgow police detective Guy Turcotte. Turcotte, who has been employed with the Glasgow Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to authorities. Turcotte formerly...
wkdzradio.com
Judge Grants Motion to Produce Communications in Cold Murder Case
A judge granted a motion to produce any communications between Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling and law enforcement related to the murder case against two women accused of a 2006 murder in Christian County. Lashanda Bell and her attorney, Doug Moore, along with co-defendant Annastaja Hathaway and her attorney, Brandi...
