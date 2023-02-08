ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

National 211 Proclamation issued at Bowling Green City Hall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In celebration of National 211 Day on Feb. 11, 2023, a proclamation was issued at Bowling Green City Hall a day early. The proclamation serves to highlight and raise awareness regarding the services of 211 which are available to all residents across the 10-county Barren River Area Development District region.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Habitat for Humanity holds grand opening for their “ReStore”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County celebrated the grand opening of their new “ReStore” location in downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, Feb. 11. The ReStore’s new location, across the street from the Bowling Green Ballpark, adds ample additional space to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Barren Inc celebrates accomplishments at Annual Meeting

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County celebrated its accomplishments last year and discussed goals for the upcoming year at Barren Inc’s Annual Meeting dinner on Thursday. 2022 was the first full year the Chamber of Commerce operated under its new brand Barren Inc. Some notable items celebrated on...
WBKO

WKU awarded $460,000 to upgrade research equipment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University will receive $460,000 in federal funding through the Fund to Improve Post Secondary Education (FIPSE) to upgrade instrumentation and equipment in five research centers in the WKU Applied Research and Technology Program (ARTP). WKU’s funding request, submitted for Community Project Funds by...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Simpson County relocates art installation, teases master plan for parks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation recently relocated a horseshoe horse art installation, named Darlene, as part of the beginning phase of a 30-year master plan to update and maintain Jim Roberts Community Park. Officials say that Darlene’s original location, near Cracker Barrel in Franklin, was not...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green Police Department provides update on van investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released an update concerning an investigation into an incident involving a van. On Thursday, Feb. 9 shortly after 8 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Department says it responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the area of Bent Tree Avenue in Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Trader Joe’s distribution center to bring over 800 jobs to Franklin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Trader Joe’s distribution and food assembly center is being built outside of Franklin, bringing over 800 jobs to Simpson County. Crews broke ground on the 1 million square feet project this week. The project is anticipated to have three buildings dedicated to the assembly and distribution of the Massachusetts-based grocery store’s ready-made food items.
FRANKLIN, KY
WKRN

1st newborn surrendered in KY Safe Haven Baby Box

There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

UPDATE: 1 detained, 1 dead in Glasgow shooting

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police say a shooting took place on North Race Street around 7:30 on Friday night. Major Terry Flatt tells News 40 that one person has been detained. One victim was transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Flatt has confirmed the victim has died as of...
GLASGOW, KY
whopam.com

Mayor Knight talks new fire station, hopes for downtown

Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday more and says his administration is looking at several upcoming projects, including the construction of a new fire station. The fire station will likely be near the Walmart Distribution Center off of 41A and the mayor says they...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

2 Rossview High School students make perfect score on ACT

CLARKSVILLE, TN – During the Jan. 17 School Board meeting, two Rossview High School students – Arnav Sakhrani and Logan Graff – were awarded a Points of Pride. Both students made perfect scores on their ACT exams. The perfect composite score is 36. This score is an...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Shawn Richard kicks thru door of parent’s home when they won’t let him inside

Police say 18-year-old Shawn Richard was living in Louisville, KY, for the past two weeks before showing up at his parent’s home on Aurora Drive on February 6 at 1:53 a.m., banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. His parents denied him entry to the home, and he kicked through the glass door, valued at $650. Richard was charged with vandalism and transported to booking.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Glasgow Police Department detective on administrative leave pending investigation

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department and Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a complaint involving Glasgow police detective Guy Turcotte. Turcotte, who has been employed with the Glasgow Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to authorities. Turcotte formerly...
GLASGOW, KY
wkdzradio.com

Judge Grants Motion to Produce Communications in Cold Murder Case

A judge granted a motion to produce any communications between Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling and law enforcement related to the murder case against two women accused of a 2006 murder in Christian County. Lashanda Bell and her attorney, Doug Moore, along with co-defendant Annastaja Hathaway and her attorney, Brandi...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy