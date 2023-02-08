Read full article on original website
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
WKYC
Salmon Dave's revamped décor and menu showcases its 'coastal comfort' vibe with fresh dishes and new craft cocktails: First Look
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A Rocky River staple has reopened its doors, following a transformation that stays true to its roots in the Old River District of the Cleveland suburb. Salmon Dave's has become the best version of itself, revamping its décor and menu to match its easy-going vibe created with incredible talent behind the bar and in the kitchen, as explained by Rosewood Grill managing partner Chris Kneeland.
cleveland19.com
Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community residents speak out about plans to demolish space
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The plans are in motion for Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community: The Western Reserve Land Conservancy bought the property back in 2021 and did a land use study that showed the area is prime real estate. It is 28 acres along Lake Erie, right between Villa Angela Park and Wildwood Marina to the East and Euclid Beach Park to the West.
cleveland19.com
Land where Euclid Beach Park once stood will now transition to city green space
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, which sits on the site of the former iconic amusement park Euclid Beach Park, will become part of the city’s park system with hopes that it will be managed by the Cleveland Metroparks. This comes after an extensive land use...
Squeezed by I-480, abused section of Cuyahoga River tributary West Creek to become more fish friendly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – West Creek, a 9-mile meandering tributary of the Cuyahoga River that drains a large portion of Parma and parts of several neighboring suburbs, has received a lot of attention from conservationists over the years. One section has even been incorporated into Cleveland Metroparks, the string of...
cleveland19.com
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial collapse of an exterior wall during high winds
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that high winds of about 60 miles per hour may be partially responsible for the partial collapse of the facade of an Elyria business on Thursday. Large pieces of sandstone crashed down onto the sidewalk from the century-old building that houses Suzin...
Dunlap's Corner Bar in Clark-Fulton Reopens With New Ownership and Fresh Programming
The goal is to host nightly live entertainment by March
News-Herald.com
Sunday Pub Crawl has drawn repeat customers over the years
For more than a decade, people have gotten to know one another through the ever so popular Sunday Pub Crawl, observed by Marty Graham, owner of the Firehouse Grille and Pub in Willoughby Hills. The crawl, which covers western Lake County, is scheduled to take place Sundays Feb. 19 through...
Plans for Euclid Beach would eliminate mobile home community
There's a new plan to develop more green space near Euclid Beach, but it will eventually displace residents of a long-time mobile home community.
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this place in Shaker Heights. Banter offers great food, including tasty hot dogs. They have great chili cheese hot dogs, which come with all-beef hot dogs topped with cheddar, onion, spicy chili, and yellow mustard. The restaurant also serves delectable corn dogs that are fried in a cornmeal batter and come with yellow mustard and ketchup. If you want something with more of a kick, check out their Mexican street corn dog, which comes with aioli, queso blanco, Tajin (chili lime seasoning), and cilantro. If you just want a basic hot dog, get the kid's hot dog, which just comes with the all-beef hot dog and bun plus ketchup on the side. And if you're in need of a vegetarian option, Banter's menu has a veggie sausage sandwich and veggie corn dog.
News-Herald.com
Madison Village resident Rick Fike achieves success in pursuing hobby of archaeology
Rick Fike explores local history by keeping his eyes focused on the ground. One of Fike’s favorite leisure-time activities is searching for Native American artifacts at sites around Northeast Ohio. “I’m not an archaeologist, I play at it,” said Fike, a Madison Village resident who’s well known as a...
Private retreat in Moreland Hills asks $2.25M: House of the Week
MORELAND HILLS, Ohio -- Located on a wooded lot with a creek running through it, 50 Falls Creek Circle is a private sanctuary located just 20 miles southeast of Downtown Cleveland. Built in 1997, the property takes full advantage of its tranquil surroundings. “This home has an incredible two-story deck...
Mission Possible: Cleveland is home for the next big frozen pizza innovation
CLEVELAND — It’s no surprise that pizza is one of the go-to snacks for the Super Bowl. So we're taking our Mission Possible series into the Nestlé test kitchen to uncover the next frozen pizza creation. As the world's largest food and beverage company, Nestlé makes several...
Now Open: Winking Lizard in the AECOM Building Downtown
The opening comes on the heels of closures at the Galleria and Gateway District
New owners take over Doc Howard’s Distillery in Lake County
PERRY, Ohio – New owners have taken over Doc Howard’s Distillery in Lake County’s Perry Township. Anthony Schimizzi of Willowick and Ron Johnston of Madison plan to continue retired owner Ken Howard’s focus on whiskey. That’s appropriate as Howard made seven variations on the popular spirit, some of which are available in liquor agencies in Greater Cleveland.
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
Land conservancy recommends adding lakefront property occupied by mobile homes to Cleveland Metroparks’ Euclid Beach Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A transition from low-cost housing to public parkland is looming closer for the badly aging Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community located between Lake Shore Boulevard and Lake Erie in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood. The nonprofit Western Reserve Land Conservancy, which bought the 28.5-acre property...
Councilwoman goes to NYC to confront apt. owners about CLE living conditions
Cleveland Councilwoman Deborah Gray traveled to the New York City headquarters of the company that owns a series of Shaker Square area apartment buildings, demanding quality of life improvements.
WKYC
Super simple and delicious Super Bowl sandwich recipe
CLEVELAND — Come for the game and stay for the food. This Italian beef sandwich recipe will be sure to win over all your guests and take the strain off of you in the kitchen. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Woman’s body found inside car on East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman’s body was found inside a car on Cleveland’s East Side Wednesday morning, police said. Cleveland police responded to the 16200 block of Huntmere Ave. at approximately 9:30 a.m. for a call of a woman’s body found inside a car.
