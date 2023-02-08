ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

CONNECTICUT STATE
WCAX

Man charged in Conn. hit-and-run that killed Vt. student

HARTFORD, Conn. (WCAX) - Authorities have made an arrest in the case of a hit-and-run in Connecticut last year that killed a Vermont woman. Police in Hartford Wednesday said Karanja Thomas, 45, has been arrested for hitting three pedestrians last March, killing Jillian Hegarty, 20 of St. Johnsbury. Police say...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Wendy's manager accused of using racial slur

Medical Marijuana patients in the State of Connecticut said they are fired up. Proposed budget cuts could force the University of Connecticut to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center in Hartford. Madison's Jack Driscoll prepares to play in Super Bowl. Updated: 10 hours ago. Local football players from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

As Budget Negotiations Begin, Will UConn Pull Out of XL Center?

The University of Connecticut's president said that Governor Ned Lamont's proposed budget falls short of adequately funding the university and, if faced with a large budget gap, all non-academic expenses are on the table. That includes the tens of thousands of dollars it takes for the Huskies to play their...
HARTFORD, CT
Calcasieu Parish News

45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65

45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65. Lake Providence, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence at around 3:45 p.m. This collision took the life of Casi E.B. Blaylock, 45, of Epps, Louisiana.
EPPS, LA
Connecticut Public

Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents

In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Connecticut (And Where to See Fossils Today)

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Connecticut (And Where to See Fossils Today) Connecticut is in the northeastern part of the U.S., an area that was greatly impacted by erosional forces in the past. As a result, fewer fossils from the time dinosaurs were alive remain in this area. Yet, some dinosaur fossils exist. We can use the fossils of dinosaurs that lived in Connecticut to determine which ones resided in the area and when they were around.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

10 years ago, infamous blizzard of 2013 slams Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — The snow this winter has been minimal, and to many Connecticut residents, the season has seemed rather mild. But back in 2013, this was not the case. One infamous blizzard blanketed the state, covering some areas with over 30 inches of snow, just over two feet. People waded through mounds of snow […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Police Reportedly Found Cocaine, Fentanyl-Laced MDMA, Other Drugs, and a Loaded Firearm

50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Police Reportedly Found Cocaine, Fentanyl-Laced MDMA, Other Drugs, and a Loaded Firearm. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A 50-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested on drug charges following a police investigation that reportedly found cocaine, fentanyl-laced MDMA, and other drugs, as well as a loaded firearm.
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
UC Daily Campus

It’s time to ditch Eversource

The University of Connecticut faces a cocktail of crises as $160 million in budget cuts by the state government threaten the university’s ambitions to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and curb its ability to remain prepared during the ongoing and neglected COVID-19 pandemic, according to reporting by The Daily Campus. The Daily Campus Editorial Board will address these dramatic cuts in more detail in the future; nonetheless, they should draw the attention of UConn administrators and community members to another crucial expense that stymies both our fiscal and environmental sustainability efforts: energy.
CONNECTICUT STATE

