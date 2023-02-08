Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
police1.com
Video released of car crashing into Conn. state trooper, firefighter while on rollover scene
CROMWELL, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police trooper and a firefighter were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle on Route 9, officials said. State police said both sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. First responders were called around 7:30 a.m. to the...
westportjournal.com
A bumpy road to 10-cent bottle deposits in Connecticut
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
WCAX
Man charged in Conn. hit-and-run that killed Vt. student
HARTFORD, Conn. (WCAX) - Authorities have made an arrest in the case of a hit-and-run in Connecticut last year that killed a Vermont woman. Police in Hartford Wednesday said Karanja Thomas, 45, has been arrested for hitting three pedestrians last March, killing Jillian Hegarty, 20 of St. Johnsbury. Police say...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Wendy's manager accused of using racial slur
Medical Marijuana patients in the State of Connecticut said they are fired up. Proposed budget cuts could force the University of Connecticut to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center in Hartford. Madison's Jack Driscoll prepares to play in Super Bowl. Updated: 10 hours ago. Local football players from...
Eyewitness News
Region 16 superintendent pleads guilty to reckless driving charge in Florida
BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) - The superintendent for Regional School District 16 was arrested in Florida over the summer and initially charged with driving under the influence. Police in Volusia County said Michael Yamin, 54, of Cheshire, was pulled over back on Sept. 3, 2022. Officers said he was spotted...
NECN
Vermont State Police Launch Investigation Into Allegations of Racism and Misogyny
Vermont State Police have launched an investigation after several allegations of racism, homophobia and misogyny from off-duty troopers while playing an online party game. According to reports from NBC 5, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison ordered a review of a group of troopers based in Windham County. Former state trooper...
NECN
4 Girls Suspended Over NJ School Hallway Attack Video After Freshman Dies by Suicide
Four students involved in a school hallway attack on a 14-year-old New Jersey high school freshman who took her own life 48 hours after video of the bullying surfaced online have been suspended indefinitely, the district superintendent confirmed Thursday -- though there was still no update from the prosecutor's office on possible criminal charges.
NECN
As Budget Negotiations Begin, Will UConn Pull Out of XL Center?
The University of Connecticut's president said that Governor Ned Lamont's proposed budget falls short of adequately funding the university and, if faced with a large budget gap, all non-academic expenses are on the table. That includes the tens of thousands of dollars it takes for the Huskies to play their...
45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65
45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65. Lake Providence, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence at around 3:45 p.m. This collision took the life of Casi E.B. Blaylock, 45, of Epps, Louisiana.
WRGB
Two arrested, cocaine and other drugs found in vehicle; say NY State Police
MOREAU, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested two people after finding drugs and other drug related items inside a vehicle. Investigators say on February 8th, just before 2:00 AM, troopers observed a vehicle pulled over on Route 9 in the Town of Moreau. While talking with...
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
Connecticut's new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents

In Connecticut, it's still called the "bottle bill" even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
WKYC
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Truck driver shot on I-71 during alleged road rage incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident resulted in a shooting on Wednesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say that...
a-z-animals.com
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Connecticut (And Where to See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Connecticut (And Where to See Fossils Today) Connecticut is in the northeastern part of the U.S., an area that was greatly impacted by erosional forces in the past. As a result, fewer fossils from the time dinosaurs were alive remain in this area. Yet, some dinosaur fossils exist. We can use the fossils of dinosaurs that lived in Connecticut to determine which ones resided in the area and when they were around.
news4sanantonio.com
Police in Texas searching for family of special needs teen who was found wandering alone
Police in Texas are searching for the family of a special needs teen who was found wandering alone last month. Midland police say the boy was found walking in an alley. He is non-verbal, and between the ages of 13 and 17. Police believe his name is Cordarius because he wrote it several times when prompted by investigators.
10 years ago, infamous blizzard of 2013 slams Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — The snow this winter has been minimal, and to many Connecticut residents, the season has seemed rather mild. But back in 2013, this was not the case. One infamous blizzard blanketed the state, covering some areas with over 30 inches of snow, just over two feet. People waded through mounds of snow […]
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Police Reportedly Found Cocaine, Fentanyl-Laced MDMA, Other Drugs, and a Loaded Firearm
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Police Reportedly Found Cocaine, Fentanyl-Laced MDMA, Other Drugs, and a Loaded Firearm. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A 50-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested on drug charges following a police investigation that reportedly found cocaine, fentanyl-laced MDMA, and other drugs, as well as a loaded firearm.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Connecticut Lake
If you live in northwestern Connecticut, you're probably already familiar with the Barkhamsted Reservoir, but have you ever wondered what’s underneath those murky waters?
UC Daily Campus
It’s time to ditch Eversource
The University of Connecticut faces a cocktail of crises as $160 million in budget cuts by the state government threaten the university’s ambitions to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and curb its ability to remain prepared during the ongoing and neglected COVID-19 pandemic, according to reporting by The Daily Campus. The Daily Campus Editorial Board will address these dramatic cuts in more detail in the future; nonetheless, they should draw the attention of UConn administrators and community members to another crucial expense that stymies both our fiscal and environmental sustainability efforts: energy.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Teenager Found in South Carolina on Saturday, Was Missing Since October
The Williamsburg Police Department announced that a 14 year old girl who has been missing since October 01, 2022 was found safe in South Carolina. The female runaway was found in South Carolina on Saturday after a lengthy investigation by local, state and federal authorities. Officials with the Williamsburg Police...
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
