Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducingCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Dublin Elementary students hosted WSLS Duke Carter
DUBLIN, Va. – Students at Dublin Elementary School hosted WSLS 10′s Duke Carter Thursday. They wanted to learn about what a reporter and anchor do for work. Students asked questions about breaking news, and if Duke reported on a colossal squid.
WSLS
Lynchburg City Schools to host cosmetology event
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools offer a variety of career and technical education classes. But on Friday, students from the Heritage High School cosmetology class were able to hone their skills by cutting the hair of their newly-hired supervisor. Instructional Supervisor Robbie Dooley volunteered for a haircut from...
WSLS
Bedford community hosts ‘Welcome Home’ parade for soldiers
BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford community got their chance to say ‘thank you’ to the brave men and women of the Alpha Company First Battalion 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The group recently completed a one-year deployment to the Horn of Africa. Members returned home at different...
WSLS
New Rustburg Middle School welcomes students
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Rustburg Middle School students got a firsthand look at their new school on Thursday. The new Rustburg Middle School has been under construction for nearly 18 months, with delays due to supply chain issues impacting plans. We’re told the new school can hold 750 students....
WSLS
Night to Shine event held in Salem
SALEM, Va. – For many people, the Night to Shine event is a chance to just enjoy the moment – dancing and fancy wear are common sights at these events nationwide, along with plenty of smiling faces. The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine as a way...
WSLS
‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign returns to Mast General Store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s really a win-win situation when you buy some candy from the Mast General Store this weekend. From Feb. 11-12, the store will host its ‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign. For every pound of bulk candy purchased, the store will donate $1 to Feeding Southwest Virginia.
WSLS
Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon final entries chosen by goats
ROANOKE, Va. – There has been a lot of talk about who is really the greatest of all time, or the G.O.A.T. in the sports world, but check this out. Real goats have selected who would be the last 10 entries for the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon. Participants...
WSLS
Hidden History: Explore once-undiscovered hidden elements of Black history in Southwest Virginia
Celebrate our region’s Black History in Hidden History, narrated by Brittny McGraw and Duke Carter. This WSLS 10 News special presentation, in documentary style, explores once-undiscovered hidden elements of Southwest Virginia. Discover why the way of life for the enslaved people at Buffalo Forge in Virginia’s Rockbridge County stood...
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers
The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
WSLS
Clifton Middle School closed Friday after student threatens other students with list, police say
COVINGTON, Va. – Clifton Middle School will be closed Friday out of an abundance of caution after a student made a list of other students they intended to harm, according to school officials. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the public that the threat wasn’t carried out...
wvtf.org
Longtime genealogist returns to Roanoke, says family research is easier than you think
A former Roanoke resident is bringing her love for genealogy to the city this weekend. Ruth D. Hunt regularly holds workshops through the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the VA Hospital in New York City. Inspired by Alex Haley's historical novel Roots, she learned through her own work that...
WDBJ7.com
“Direct Deals Roanoke” to host grand opening on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new business has opened its doors in Roanoke and will host a grand opening celebration Saturday. “Direct Deals Roanoke” has items you’d find at major retailers, but for less. “We are a big box liquidation shop. So we get close out overstocks,...
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
Local animal shelter pleads for adoptions to avoid euthanasia
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Animal Shelter is in dire need of help from the community. The shelter has been in Code Red for a month now and workers are not seeing many if any, adoptions of one of their 70 dogs housed in the shelter. Even while our 59News crew was filming, […]
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
WSLS
Pulaski Caterer shares her love for cooking and future goals in the NRV
PULASKI, Va. – Caterer Rica Charity started cooking at an early age because she feels food brings people together. Charity’s special is soul food and wants to eventually open a mobile truck but also a soup kitchen for anyone in need. Her goal is to spread her love...
‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia
MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Dianne Hyatt Aust
Dianne Hyatt Aust, of Pulaski, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born on December 9, 1949 in Pulaski, and was the daughter of the late James E. Hyatt and the late Maxine W. Hyatt. Dianne is survived by her beloved husband of more than...
wfxrtv.com
School bus rear-ended on I-581
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Roanoke City Public School bus on the morning of Feb. 9, while two students were on board. Information about the crash is limited at this time, however, what is known is that the crash happened...
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
Comments / 1