Salem, VA

WSLS

Dublin Elementary students hosted WSLS Duke Carter

DUBLIN, Va. – Students at Dublin Elementary School hosted WSLS 10′s Duke Carter Thursday. They wanted to learn about what a reporter and anchor do for work. Students asked questions about breaking news, and if Duke reported on a colossal squid.
DUBLIN, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg City Schools to host cosmetology event

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools offer a variety of career and technical education classes. But on Friday, students from the Heritage High School cosmetology class were able to hone their skills by cutting the hair of their newly-hired supervisor. Instructional Supervisor Robbie Dooley volunteered for a haircut from...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Bedford community hosts ‘Welcome Home’ parade for soldiers

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford community got their chance to say ‘thank you’ to the brave men and women of the Alpha Company First Battalion 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The group recently completed a one-year deployment to the Horn of Africa. Members returned home at different...
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

New Rustburg Middle School welcomes students

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Rustburg Middle School students got a firsthand look at their new school on Thursday. The new Rustburg Middle School has been under construction for nearly 18 months, with delays due to supply chain issues impacting plans. We’re told the new school can hold 750 students....
RUSTBURG, VA
WSLS

Night to Shine event held in Salem

SALEM, Va. – For many people, the Night to Shine event is a chance to just enjoy the moment – dancing and fancy wear are common sights at these events nationwide, along with plenty of smiling faces. The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine as a way...
SALEM, VA
theroanoker.com

Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers

The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

“Direct Deals Roanoke” to host grand opening on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new business has opened its doors in Roanoke and will host a grand opening celebration Saturday. “Direct Deals Roanoke” has items you’d find at major retailers, but for less. “We are a big box liquidation shop. So we get close out overstocks,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Local animal shelter pleads for adoptions to avoid euthanasia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Animal Shelter is in dire need of help from the community. The shelter has been in Code Red for a month now and workers are not seeing many if any, adoptions of one of their 70 dogs housed in the shelter. Even while our 59News crew was filming, […]
PRINCETON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia

MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
MONTVALE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Dianne Hyatt Aust

Dianne Hyatt Aust, of Pulaski, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born on December 9, 1949 in Pulaski, and was the daughter of the late James E. Hyatt and the late Maxine W. Hyatt. Dianne is survived by her beloved husband of more than...
PULASKI, VA
wfxrtv.com

School bus rear-ended on I-581

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Roanoke City Public School bus on the morning of Feb. 9, while two students were on board. Information about the crash is limited at this time, however, what is known is that the crash happened...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
GILES COUNTY, VA

