Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Pet Of The Week – LuLu, Rescued From Dumpster In Chesapeake Beach
Through her ordeal, she seems determined not to hold it against anyone. She is thriving at the shelter and enjoying the love everyone gives her, but she is looking for a home of her very own. Lulu will be up to date on vaccinations, spayed, microchipped and available this Friday,...
whatsupmag.com
SPCA's Paws at the Mall Event to Take Place Feb. 19
Annapolis, MD - SPCA's Paws at the Mall "Heart Healthy Maryland Hearts & Hounds Mall Walk" will take place February 19th from 8:00am – 11:00am at Westfield Annapolis. Free Admission but Donations Welcome. Paws for the Cause of Heart Health in a joyous stroll around the halls of Westfield...
streetcarsuburbs.news
City animal control officer to the rescue
College Park Animal Control Officer Rebecca Bailey loves her job because it gives her the opportunity to help animals. “They don’t have a way to advocate for themselves”, she said. “I know I’m meant to do this job.”. An animal control officer (ACO) has a...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens
POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
Police ask public to be on the lookout for missing 16-year-old
FREDERICK, MD – Police in Frederick are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 16 year-old girl, Tashawn Whitfield. Whitfield was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5th around 11:20 a.m., in the area of the 100 block of Willowdale Dr. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, Nike white/turquoise/cheetah print sneakers and carrying a pink tote and a furry cross body purse. Anyone with information on Tashawn Whitfield’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact FPD at 301-600-2102. The post Police ask public to be on the lookout for missing 16-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
'I felt like a king walking down the red carpet' | People with special needs have an unforgettable prom night
WASHINGTON — On Friday, people with special needs gathered for an unforgettable prom night experience in Southeast D.C. The 2023 Night to Shine prom for people with special needs, over the age of 14, was hosted by Waterfront Church DC from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A limo ride to Nationals Park was provided to each participant.
2 Virginia men arrested for allegedly cutting fence at Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Two men were taken into custody after they were caught breaking into an electrical storage yard on Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities said. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received reports of two men cutting a fence on an area of Dominion Energy...
'It’s a long-term process' | How growing food indoors may fix Arlington's empty office space issue
ARLINGTON, Va. — Amazon is setting up shop in Arlington, but the county still has serious economic challenges post-pandemic, including record-high empty office space. It’s costing Arlington millions every year, and now there’s an outside-the-box idea to turn things around. Growing food indoors. “I don't know if...
mocoshow.com
Washingtonian’s 100 “Very Best Restaurants” List Contains Five MoCo Restaurants
Washingtonian Magazine released its list of its 100 “very best restaurants” in the D.C. Metro area, the first since early 2020. The list contains a few restaurants right here in Montgomery County. Below, you’ll see the Montgomery County restaurants listed without having to sift through the ones that may be a little out of the way. On the Washingtonian’s list, the first 25 are ranked and the next 75 are listed alphabetically. Looking for other great local restaurants that may not have made this list? Our very own, Taste MoCo, had hundreds of dishes from MoCo restaurants if you’re interested in “seeing the dish.” See below:
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days ago
There have been many mass shootings in the United States in 2022. The news you will know is that a man was charged a few days ago for accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassad restaurant in Virginia.
rockvillenights.com
JK Beer & Wine closes in Rockville
Has closed at 800 Rockville Pike, in the Golden Arcade strip mall. Signage has been removed from the storefront (or maybe just covered over, for now). A sign in the window states the space is now available for lease. JK Beer & Wine opened here in November 2021.
Bay Net
Primary Care Practice Serves Charles County With Offices In La Plata, Bryans Road
LA PLATA, Md. – Nurse Practitioners Heather Oliver, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, and Adwoa Amponsah-Poku, DNP, CRNP, FNP-C, are the newest providers at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Primary Care practice and are taking new appointments at the La Plata and Bryans Road locations. Primary...
15-year-old reported missing in Dundalk
DUNDALK, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl from Dundalk. 15-year-old Danyra Wester (5’3 160lbs). Last seen Friday in the Dundalk area wearing a blue jean jacket, pink pants, pink crocs, pink and black backpack. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Dundalk appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
VIDEO: Police searching for two men after string of food truck robberies in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) is investigating a series of robberies that all took place on food trucks starting in January. On Friday, MCPD released surveillance video of two suspects it believes to be responsible for the thefts. These are the five...
One suspect in custody, another wanted for carjacking elderly woman in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was carjacked in Alexandria, Virginia. Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a report of the carjacking in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria. At the scene, investigators discovered a man had assaulted an elderly woman,...
Man wanted for robbing bank in Dumfries
DUMFRIES, Va. — Detectives are searching for a man they say robbed a United Bank in Dumfries, Virginia on Saturday. Around 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers responded to the United Bank located at 17054 Richmond Highway in Dumfries to investigate a robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown man...
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Presidents Day Closures
Per the City of Gaithersburg: Most City of Gaithersburg facilities & offices are closed on February 20, 2023, in observance of Presidents Day, with the exception of the following:. Police Department Administrative Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Arts Barn will be open for two...
tourcounsel.com
Springfield Town Center | Shopping center in Virginia
Springfield Town Center is an enclosed shopping center located in the Springfield census-designated place (CDP) of unincorporated Fairfax County, Virginia. It opened in 1973 as Springfield Mall, an enclosed shopping mall, which closed on June 30, 2012 as part of a multimillion-dollar redevelopment plan to turn it into a multifaceted "Town Center"-style shopping center with a main indoor area similar to the nearby Tysons Corner Center and Dulles Town Center, while transforming the exterior into a pedestrian friendly environment with restaurants with cafe style outdoor seating and entrances.
tourcounsel.com
Frederick Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland
Frederick Towne Mall was a mall located in Frederick, Maryland, United States. The mall opened in 1972 on U.S. Route 40 along the "Golden Mile". It was closed in April 2013, except for two anchor stores, Boscov's and Home Depot. In November 2019 it was announced that the mall would be renamed District 40 and would become an entertainment center with a movie theater, and possibly a trampoline park, video arcade, go-karts and bowling alley.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0