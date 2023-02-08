ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

whatsupmag.com

SPCA's Paws at the Mall Event to Take Place Feb. 19

Annapolis, MD - SPCA's Paws at the Mall "Heart Healthy Maryland Hearts & Hounds Mall Walk" will take place February 19th from 8:00am – 11:00am at Westfield Annapolis. Free Admission but Donations Welcome. Paws for the Cause of Heart Health in a joyous stroll around the halls of Westfield...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
streetcarsuburbs.news

City animal control officer to the rescue

College Park Animal Control Officer Rebecca Bailey loves her job because it gives her the opportunity to help animals. “They don’t have a way to advocate for themselves”, she said. “I know I’m meant to do this job.”. An animal control officer (ACO) has a...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens

POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
POOLESVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Police ask public to be on the lookout for missing 16-year-old

FREDERICK, MD – Police in Frederick are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 16 year-old girl, Tashawn Whitfield. Whitfield was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5th around 11:20 a.m., in the area of the 100 block of Willowdale Dr. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, Nike white/turquoise/cheetah print sneakers and carrying a pink tote and a furry cross body purse. Anyone with information on Tashawn Whitfield’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact FPD at 301-600-2102. The post Police ask public to be on the lookout for missing 16-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Washingtonian’s 100 “Very Best Restaurants” List Contains Five MoCo Restaurants

Washingtonian Magazine released its list of its 100 “very best restaurants” in the D.C. Metro area, the first since early 2020. The list contains a few restaurants right here in Montgomery County. Below, you’ll see the Montgomery County restaurants listed without having to sift through the ones that may be a little out of the way. On the Washingtonian’s list, the first 25 are ranked and the next 75 are listed alphabetically. Looking for other great local restaurants that may not have made this list? Our very own, Taste MoCo, had hundreds of dishes from MoCo restaurants if you’re interested in “seeing the dish.” See below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

JK Beer & Wine closes in Rockville

Has closed at 800 Rockville Pike, in the Golden Arcade strip mall. Signage has been removed from the storefront (or maybe just covered over, for now). A sign in the window states the space is now available for lease. JK Beer & Wine opened here in November 2021.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

15-year-old reported missing in Dundalk

DUNDALK, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl from Dundalk. 15-year-old Danyra Wester (5’3 160lbs). Last seen Friday in the Dundalk area wearing a blue jean jacket, pink pants, pink crocs, pink and black backpack. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Dundalk appeared first on Shore News Network.
DUNDALK, MD
WUSA9

Man wanted for robbing bank in Dumfries

DUMFRIES, Va. — Detectives are searching for a man they say robbed a United Bank in Dumfries, Virginia on Saturday. Around 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers responded to the United Bank located at 17054 Richmond Highway in Dumfries to investigate a robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown man...
DUMFRIES, VA
mocoshow.com

City of Gaithersburg Presidents Day Closures

Per the City of Gaithersburg: Most City of Gaithersburg facilities & offices are closed on February 20, 2023, in observance of Presidents Day, with the exception of the following:. Police Department Administrative Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Arts Barn will be open for two...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
tourcounsel.com

Springfield Town Center | Shopping center in Virginia

Springfield Town Center is an enclosed shopping center located in the Springfield census-designated place (CDP) of unincorporated Fairfax County, Virginia. It opened in 1973 as Springfield Mall, an enclosed shopping mall, which closed on June 30, 2012 as part of a multimillion-dollar redevelopment plan to turn it into a multifaceted "Town Center"-style shopping center with a main indoor area similar to the nearby Tysons Corner Center and Dulles Town Center, while transforming the exterior into a pedestrian friendly environment with restaurants with cafe style outdoor seating and entrances.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
tourcounsel.com

Frederick Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland

Frederick Towne Mall was a mall located in Frederick, Maryland, United States. The mall opened in 1972 on U.S. Route 40 along the "Golden Mile". It was closed in April 2013, except for two anchor stores, Boscov's and Home Depot. In November 2019 it was announced that the mall would be renamed District 40 and would become an entertainment center with a movie theater, and possibly a trampoline park, video arcade, go-karts and bowling alley.
FREDERICK, MD
