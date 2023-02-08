Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
#9 Jimmies Clinch Share of GPAC Regular Season Title
SIOUX CITY, IA. (NewsDakota.com) – For the first time since joining the Great Plains Athletic Conference, the #9 University of Jamestown men’s basketball has won a share of the conference regular season title. Jamestown defeated Briar Cliff 76-69 in another hard-nosed GPAC battle. The Jimmies took a one...
newsdakota.com
Cold Shooting Stumps #9 Jamestown at #25 Morningside
SIOUX CITY, IA. (NewsDakota.com) – The #9 University of Jamestown men’s basketball team had its 10-game winning streak snapped on Friday night in a 75-48 loss at #25 Morningside. UJ jumped out to a 7-0 advantage and it felt like things were rolling for the Jimmies. After the...
newsdakota.com
#19 Jimmies Eight Game Win Streak Snapped by #23 Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY, IA. (NewsDakota.com) – The eight-game winning streak for the #19 ranked University of Jamestown women’s basketball team came to a close on Saturday afternoon in a 59-56 loss at #23 Briar Cliff. An extremely physical game on both ends, Jamestown took a 33-28 lead into the...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Gear Up for Night with Bruins
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Fargo South is the latest opponent for the Hi-Liner basketball teams, with the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) showdowns tonight in Fargo and Valley City. The Hi-Liner girls will host, and the stakes are high. Valley City needs two wins to try to catch a crowd of...
newsdakota.com
Vikings Split with Bruins, Men Move Into Third
VALLEY CTIY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Two 10-point games went opposite directions Friday night for the Vikings in Valley City. The Viking women were beaten by Bellevue University 68-58, while the Viking men knocked off the third-place team in the league in the Bruins 70-60, moving the Vikings into a tie for third in the North Star Athletic Association.
newsdakota.com
Oakes Falls Short Against BCN
WIMBLEDON, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Tornadoes wrapped up their final game of District 5 Regular season play with a loss against Barnes County North. They would fall just short of a comeback losing 47-46. The game started poorly for the Tornadoes shooting 0/11 (UNOFFICIALLY) in the first quarter from the field. Their only points in the quarter were 4 free throws. The Bison didn’t get many points either. The quarter as a whole would be low scoring with BCN up 8-4 after it wrapped up.
stoughtonnews.com
Football: Stoughton standout Griffin Empey announces commitment to North Dakota State
Stoughton senior Griffin Empey recently announced his commitment to play football at North Dakota State University. Empey made his announcement on Twitter on Feb. 10. “First off, I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches for everything they have done for me to help me achieve my dreams,” he wrote. “Second, I would like to thank coach Entz, coach Larson, coach Roehl and all the coaches at NDSU for believing in me. That being said, I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of North Dakota.”
valleynewslive.com
Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
newsdakota.com
Lawrence “Gus” Gorman
Lawrence “Gus” Gorman, 71, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Farmington, NM due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident a few days prior. Gus Gorman was born July 23, 1951, in Jamestown, ND, the son of John and Clarice (Carlson) Gorman. He attended school in Nortonville, ND and graduated from Edgeley High School in 1971. Gus studied diesel mechanics at Wahpeton State School of Science where he met Dynae L. Meyer and later married on July 7, 1973. They made their home in Jamestown where Gus worked for Haybusters, and then Coca-Cola Bottling Co. for 41 years. In his spare time, Gus drove truck for Charles Davis Trucking and Reimers Farms. He enjoyed camping, traveling, and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Dynae passed away on December 17, 2007.
newsdakota.com
Andrea Johnson To Become New SVSEU Director
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Sheyenne Valley Special Education Unit (SVSEU) Board is pleased to announce Ms. Andrea Johnson as the next Director of Special Education for the unit. Ms. Johnson has worked in Lisbon, ND, as a special education teacher for the past 16 years and the...
newsdakota.com
Two To Be Inducted Into The ND Agricultural Hall of Fame
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A long-time beef industry spokesperson and a nationally-recognized holistic range manager are the latest inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame. Nancy Jo Bateman of New Salem, ND and Jerry Doan of McKenzie, ND will be inducted March 8th , during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City.
wdayradionow.com
Two Ben Franklin Middle School students advance to state spelling bee competition
(Cass County, ND) -- Two Ben Franklin Middle School students will be headed to the State Spelling Bee in Bismarck following their Cass County win. Eighth grader Chinmay Gopi and Seventh Grader Luna Gasevic are advancing to the state tournament, and will be competing against 98 other competitors for the final spell-off. Another Ben Franklin Middle School student, Mia Heinrich, finished third place. The State champion will represent North Dakota in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Schools to continue cancelling bus routes “for the foreseeable future”
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As Valley News Live has reported before, West Fargo schools have had to cancel some bus routes over the last few months because of a bus driver shortage. Now, it looks like that will continue. In newsletters, sent out to parents, the district...
newsdakota.com
University of Jamestown Takes Lead in Launching In-Demand, Online PhD Program
(NewsDakota.com/UJ) – University of Jamestown announced that it has launched its first-ever PhD program. Following its launch, UJ became one of the only universities in the world to offer an accredited, all-online PhD in Clinical Research. “After considerable exploration and collaboration with national partners, we are incredibly proud to...
kfgo.com
Bismarck parents wait to hear from Jamestown High School over racial slurs, taunts
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Parents of Bismarck High School students who were the targets of racial slurs and taunts at a basketball game last week said officials from Jamestown Public Schools have not reached out to them yet. “I guess I would have never said anything, but it’s different...
newsdakota.com
Wheels of Agriculture Game Show Coming To NDWS
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Wheels of Agriculture Game Show is coming to the 86th annual North Dakota Winter Show. This new attraction will be a live show on the the Free Stage starting Thursday, March 9th and running through Sunday, March 12th in the afternoon. More details about show will be released later.
kvrr.com
Clay & Becker Co. businesses blast MN paid family leave bill
MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Ninety-eight businesses part of the Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo Chamber of Commerce are against a bill in the Minnesota Legislature that would give employees up to 24 weeks of paid family leave. “This bill is by no means set in stone. It’s already I believe had...
newsdakota.com
Pfeifer Facing Additional Felony Charge in Logan County
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A former Jamestown priest is facing an additional felony charge in Logan County. 48 year-old Neil Joseph Pfeifer was charged with sexual exploitation by therapist in Southeast District Court. That is a Class C felony. This is additional to charges of sexual exploitation by therapist, and sexual assault in Stutsman county.
KNOX News Radio
Another charge filed against ND priest
A former Grand Forks priest has been charged with an additional count of committing sexual exploitation by therapist. Father Neil Pfeifer was originally charged in Stutsman County last week after being removed from active ministry on January 14th. On Monday an additional count of sexual exploitation by therapist was filed...
North Dakota priest faces three charges in two counties
NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify that the accused priest, who is not practicing and happens to live in Rugby, is charged with crimes while he was a practicing priest in Logan and Stutsman counties. (KXNET) — A priest is facing multiple charges in two North Dakota counties after being charged with multiple […]
