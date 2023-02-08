Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health. First Lady...
WCPO
Kentucky lawmakers considering bill that opponents say will harm transgender kids
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill the sponsor said is about parental rights and free speech, while opponents of the bill said it could be dangerous for transgender kids. Transgender advocates are calling Senate Bill 150 the "Erase Trans Kids Bill." That name comes from a...
ems1.com
Ky. House bill aims to ease shortage of EMS providers, other healthcare workers
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Rep. Ken Fleming (R) hosted a press conference Wednesday in Frankfort to introduce House Bill 200, which he said is "a broad-based, very much an unprecedented approach to addressing Kentucky's healthcare workforce shortage." "Kentucky has grown (to have) an ongoing workforce crisis," he said, "and its...
harlanenterprise.net
Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation
“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Health care providers navigate medical marijuana prescriptions for patients
PADUCAH — Medical marijuana is once again under consideration by the Kentucky legislature. After failing in 2020 and 2022, state lawmakers will vote on whether to legalize marijuana for medicinal use. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order late last year allowing people to get a written certification...
Goodwill hosting expungement clinics across Kentucky
Getting a criminal record expunged can be expensive but Goodwill Industries of Kentucky helped ease the cost of the process by sponsoring fees for more than 50 people.
wkyufm.org
The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population
One layer to the soundtrack of spring in Kentucky will crescendo in the coming weeks as the skies fill with the ethereal cooing of sandhill cranes. Soon tens of thousands of the so-called ‘ribeyes of the sky’ will pass through the state on their journey north to nesting grounds around Wisconsin and Michigan.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'
FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
Feds: Tennessee's plan to forgo school funds 'political posturing'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Education is criticizing a proposal floated by a top Tennessee Republican lawmaker to cut off federal K-12 funds, describing the proposal as “political posturing. ”. “Our students need more — not less — to support their academic recovery and address the...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather: Some rain and snow in southeastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Super Bowl Sunday weather in central Kentucky may seem uneventful…clouds to mostly sunny, but just a few short miles away, to the far south and east, some rain and wet snow showers are expected tonight, and into Sunday. A southern system will likely...
Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky
No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
z93country.com
Kentucky school choice supporters push constitutional amendment to use public money for private schools
The state’s last school choice effort was struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court. The controversial school choice law, which passed in 2021, would have created a tax-credit scholarship fund in Kentucky. That money could then be used to let kids go to schools other than their local public schools.
Kentucky to purge 127,000 from voter rolls
Kentucky election officials have been working to clean up the state’s voter rolls in recent years, and on Friday they say about 127,000 people who have died, moved or otherwise become ineligible will be removed. “Cleaning” Kentucky’s voter rolls has been a major priority for Republican Secretary of State...
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
k105.com
Embattled Ky. prosecutor resigns instead of face impeachment
A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective February 28, news outlets reported....
kentuckytoday.com
COMMENTARY: Get ready, stay ready for ESG attempts
“So if you stay ready, you ain’t gotta get ready, and that is how I run my life,” actor-turned-philosopher Will Smith once said. While that’s good counsel for life in general, it’s also worthwhile advice for lawmakers wanting to protect Kentuckians and our public pension systems from progressive activists seeking to inject their personal radical environmental, social and governance (ESG) ideology into investment decisions involving the commonwealth’s public pension funds.
wdrb.com
Medical marijuana executive order is in effect but Kentuckians still have to travel out of state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Andy Beshear's executive order for medical marijuana is in effect but Kentuckians who want to buy it, still have to travel out of state. LEX18 made that journey with a cancer patient, who was willing to go hundreds of miles, for some relief. In Illinois,...
kentuckytoday.com
COVID community levels showing more green counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of Kentucky counties that have a low community level of COVID-19 saw a large jump in the weekly map that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state down by...
wdrb.com
Bill preventing Kentucky teachers from being forced to use students' preferred pronouns moves forward
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Senate Bill 150, which would allow teachers to refer to students as the name and gender on their original birth certificate, regardless of the students' pronoun preference, passed the Senate Education Committee on Thursday with an 11-1 vote. It now moves on to the full...
1st newborn baby surrendered anonymously in Kentucky
According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December 2022 and is the 132nd nationally, and is one of 16 locations in Kentucky.
