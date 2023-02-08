ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health. First Lady...
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation

“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Health care providers navigate medical marijuana prescriptions for patients

PADUCAH — Medical marijuana is once again under consideration by the Kentucky legislature. After failing in 2020 and 2022, state lawmakers will vote on whether to legalize marijuana for medicinal use. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order late last year allowing people to get a written certification...
PADUCAH, KY
wkyufm.org

The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population

One layer to the soundtrack of spring in Kentucky will crescendo in the coming weeks as the skies fill with the ethereal cooing of sandhill cranes. Soon tens of thousands of the so-called ‘ribeyes of the sky’ will pass through the state on their journey north to nesting grounds around Wisconsin and Michigan.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'

FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather: Some rain and snow in southeastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Super Bowl Sunday weather in central Kentucky may seem uneventful…clouds to mostly sunny, but just a few short miles away, to the far south and east, some rain and wet snow showers are expected tonight, and into Sunday. A southern system will likely...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky

No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky to purge 127,000 from voter rolls

Kentucky election officials have been working to clean up the state’s voter rolls in recent years, and on Friday they say about 127,000 people who have died, moved or otherwise become ineligible will be removed. “Cleaning” Kentucky’s voter rolls has been a major priority for Republican Secretary of State...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Embattled Ky. prosecutor resigns instead of face impeachment

A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective February 28, news outlets reported....
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COMMENTARY: Get ready, stay ready for ESG attempts

“So if you stay ready, you ain’t gotta get ready, and that is how I run my life,” actor-turned-philosopher Will Smith once said. While that’s good counsel for life in general, it’s also worthwhile advice for lawmakers wanting to protect Kentuckians and our public pension systems from progressive activists seeking to inject their personal radical environmental, social and governance (ESG) ideology into investment decisions involving the commonwealth’s public pension funds.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COVID community levels showing more green counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of Kentucky counties that have a low community level of COVID-19 saw a large jump in the weekly map that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state down by...
KENTUCKY STATE
