(Fort Dodge) -- A Fort Dodge man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend's mother to death with a golf club in 2020 has been found guilty of first-degree murder. The jury in the case against Mark Russell deliberated for around an hour and a half after closing arguments Thursday morning before finding him guilty in the January 2020 death of 45-year-old Angela McLeod. Webster County Assistant Attorney Ryan Baldridge says the trial only took three days -- but the family of Angela McLeod has waited three years to get a verdict and closure. Baldridge says. Sentencing will be held March 20th in Webster County District Court.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO