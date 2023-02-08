Read full article on original website
Survey: Iowa is the #1 state in the USA for driving
Statewide Iowa — Where would you rather spend the winter, Iowa or Hawaii? For most people, it’s an easy call, but not if you plan to do much driving. A survey by the credit reporting website Wallethub says Iowa is the best state in the nation for driving, while Hawaii came in last.
Unusual Stop; Iowa DOT Stops Truck With Homemade Plates [PHOTO]
One thing's for sure, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement is certainly becoming my new favorite Facebook page!. Not only does the page keep you up to date about statewide driving conditions during storms, and educates drivers on road laws and safety, but it also shares some of the crazy things drivers try to get away with.
Iowa News Headlines Friday, February 10th, 2023
(Fort Dodge) -- A Fort Dodge man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend's mother to death with a golf club in 2020 has been found guilty of first-degree murder. The jury in the case against Mark Russell deliberated for around an hour and a half after closing arguments Thursday morning before finding him guilty in the January 2020 death of 45-year-old Angela McLeod. Webster County Assistant Attorney Ryan Baldridge says the trial only took three days -- but the family of Angela McLeod has waited three years to get a verdict and closure. Baldridge says. Sentencing will be held March 20th in Webster County District Court.
Most Dangerous Intersections in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
You could be risking your life when diving through these Worst Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was...
Iowa committed to paying $1.4 Million in expenses related to C6-Zero explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has committed to spending more than $1.4 Million to fire departments and a private company incorporated in Texas for expenses related to a fire at a C6-Zero plant in Marengo. The fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened in December...
Stuck in the store: The national issue that led to an Iowa grandmother's unexpected lock-in
LAMONI, Iowa — Carol Hyden has lived in Lamoni for most of her life. She does a lot of her shopping at the Dollar General in town, but a recent routine trip turned into one she'll never forget, where she ended up stuck in the store. "It was an...
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
How Did Iowa’s Blackout License Plates Really Get Started?
One thing my fiance and I first noticed after we moved to Iowa was how many different license plates you'll see while driving around. We both grew up in Minnesota and you really only see 1 kind of plate up there. There just isn't a lot of plate variety in my home state.
First spring flood outlook shows most eastern Iowa rivers with lower risk
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is demanding answers following the case of a woman mistakenly pronounced dead at an Iowa care center. One of their goals is to create a website where people experiencing food insecurity can find local resources. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks in a forum on state policy...
DNR hopes more people will donate using the Chickadee Checkoff
Statewide Iowa — An Iowa tax checkoff that sends funds to the Fish and Wildlife Fund has seen some ups and downs in recent years. DNR wildlife biologist, Stephanie Shepherd, oversees what’s called the Chickadee Checkoff. She says the bigger concern is the number of people who check...
Tow Bans in Effect in Eastern Iowa Due to Snowfall
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Tow bans are in effect for parts of eastern Iowa as snow continues to fall. Tow bans are in effect until further notice in the following counties:. The Iowa Department of Transportation says vehicles that veer off the road cannot be towed until road conditions improve. More information on Iowa road conditions is available on the Iowa Department of Transportation website.
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year
The state of Iowa paid out $129 million more last year than it should have in unemployment benefits, which was 64 times the overpayments made in 2017. According to newly disclosed state data, 89% of the overpayments made last year were not the result of unemployment fraud, but of state decisions that were reversed on […] The post Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store
LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
Someone displaying a swastika appeared on a Zoom call at the statehouse. Now the meetings might not resume.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Zoom meetings at statehouse meetings could be coming to an end. It's something lawmakers are considering after an incident during a senate sub-committee meeting Thursday where someone joined the Zoom call while displaying a swastika. Lawmakers immediately ended the Zoom call, and it might not...
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
House votes for more money for grants from Iowa Veterans Fund
Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa House has unanimously voted to increase the annual budget for grants from the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund by more than a third. The grants are to help low income veterans cover unexpected expenses like car repairs. The 500-thousand dollar allotment for the current budgeting year ran out last fall. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says there’d be 800-thousand dollars in grants available each year if the bill becomes law.
30-year-old Iowan needs a new heart
DES MOINES, Iowa — "I try not to think about it. But yeah, I think about it sometimes. I was pretty close," said Anthony Harper, in need of a heart transplant. This is after Anthony Harper says he went to the emergency room in early December and was sent home with nausea pills.
Brave Iowa Teen Jumps into Frozen Lake to Save Man and His Dog
As a parent, you always wonder if you're doing the job right. One Iowa teen just proved to his parents that they are. On a cold day in Iowa, 17-year-old Joe Salmon was just doing his own thing ice fishing and watching snowmobiles on East Okoboji Lake. All of a sudden, according to Today.com, the teen saw Thomas Lee's Jeep plunge into the frozen lake and that's when Joe jumped into action. The entire rescue was caught by a drone flying by take by Drone Photographs by Tom Gustafson.
Winter storm: Forecast, road conditions on Thursday morning in central and southeast Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are taking a look at the latest forecast and road conditions on Thursday morning. WATCH: Heavy snowflakes fall in Albia Thursday morning. Not much for accumulating snow in central Iowa. Some cities in eastern Iowa saw about 2 inches fall. The snow is on its way out.
