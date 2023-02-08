ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FOX Sports

The Super Bowl draws the rich and famous to Arizona. They aren't staying in hotels

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Liebentritt's phone has a contacts list that a Hollywood booking agent — or frankly, a jealous sports columnist — would love to replicate. He'd like to name-drop, because it is Super Bowl week, and name-dropping might as well be its own sport in the Valley of the Sun with the Super Bowl just days away. But he can't.
ARIZONA STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wearebuffalo.net

Super Bowl National Anthem Will Have A New Lyric

The big game is finally here! The Kansas City Chiefs and The Philadelphia Eagles will kickoff in Glendale, Arizona. There are so many great story lines for this game and certainly two great teams will be in action. The game itself is the draw but the halftime show, commercials and pregame ceremony also have our attention peaked.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LehighValleyLive.com

Who is performing at Super Bowl 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs may be the stars on the playing field, but there are many performers who will grab a piece of the Super Bowl LVII spotlight as well. Many music artists, actors and performers from Grammy-award winning performers to viral TikTok stars will appear...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
12 News

Phoenix firefighters bump into Peyton Manning

PHOENIX — Phoenix's firefighters are getting the chance to meet some notable visitors to the Valley as they patrol downtown Phoenix before Sunday's Super Bowl. The Phoenix Fire Department posted some photos Saturday afternoon of the agency's firefighters meeting with former NFL quarterback star Peyton Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Where is 2024 Super Bowl? List of future destinations for NFL’s big game

The clock is ticking towards Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. Mere days stand between us now and the matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs to decide who hoists the Lombardi Trophy. The festivities surrounding the game are in full swing, and everyone is eagerly awaiting kickoff. Even still, we love to look towards the future, begging the question on many NFL fans’ minds: Where is the 2024 Super Bowl? And what about other future destinations?
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Philly

Pa. coroner pronounces Chiefs "dead" ahead of Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The betting odds favor the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII over the Kansas City Chiefs. But one Pennsylvania official is getting more drastic with their prediction for the big game.In their official announcement of recent deaths Friday, the Lehigh County Coroner's office pronounced the Kansas City Chiefs dead."The Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona," the statement said. "Pronouncement will be completed by the Philadelphia Eagles upon completion of the Superbowl! Go Eagles!"We're just hoping for a win and nobody gets badly hurt. You can follow along with our Super Bowl coverage here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Miami

Think Twice Before Investing in Super Bowl Advertisers. Here's Why

In a fragmented media landscape, events like the Super Bowl are prized by advertisers for the exposure they offer. More than 100 million people are expected to tune in this Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Many watching the game will be just as attentive to the commercials as they are to the action on the field. These commercials are an institution in and of themselves, with the ads generating conversation for weeks ahead and days after the big game. Consumers might recall well-crafted Super Bowl ads years after their debut.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Miami

What Do Players on the Winning Super Bowl Team Get Paid?

What do players on the winning Super Bowl team get paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Big goals get big rewards. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squads as they get ready to take on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On top of big earnings made...
KANSAS CITY, MO

