Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
15+ Date Ideas in Phoenix ArizonaSadie SmileyPhoenix, AZ
Which cities will host the Super Bowl in 2024, 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles out in the desert for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, with the game taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the home of the Arizona Cardinals. Super Bowl sites are chosen several years in advance, and...
The Super Bowl draws the rich and famous to Arizona. They aren't staying in hotels
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Liebentritt's phone has a contacts list that a Hollywood booking agent — or frankly, a jealous sports columnist — would love to replicate. He'd like to name-drop, because it is Super Bowl week, and name-dropping might as well be its own sport in the Valley of the Sun with the Super Bowl just days away. But he can't.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What cities will host the Super Bowl next? Here they are, plus projecting the next five
When Super Bowl 57 is played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, this weekend, it will be the fourth time the game will be held in the Phoenix Metropolitan area. That’s good for fifth most Super Bowls, behind Miami (11), New Orleans (10), Los Angeles (8) and Tampa (5).
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Super Bowl tickets are the hardest to get in sports, unless you’re this Wichita man
It's not easy to get your hands on a Super Bowl ticket. In fact, they're the hardest tickets to get in sports -- unless you're this guy.
Where Will Super Bowl LVIII Be Played in 2024?
Here's where the Super Bowl will be played in 2024.
Football World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Super Bowl Bet
NBA legend Charles Barkley will have a lot of money on the line when the Chiefs and Eagles square off this Sunday in the Super Bowl. During a recent conversation with Ernie Johnson, Barkley revealed that he'll put roughly $100,000 on the Eagles. "Probably a hundred thousand." Barkley ...
Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls
The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
Super Bowl National Anthem Will Have A New Lyric
The big game is finally here! The Kansas City Chiefs and The Philadelphia Eagles will kickoff in Glendale, Arizona. There are so many great story lines for this game and certainly two great teams will be in action. The game itself is the draw but the halftime show, commercials and pregame ceremony also have our attention peaked.
Who is performing at Super Bowl 2023?
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs may be the stars on the playing field, but there are many performers who will grab a piece of the Super Bowl LVII spotlight as well. Many music artists, actors and performers from Grammy-award winning performers to viral TikTok stars will appear...
Phoenix firefighters bump into Peyton Manning
PHOENIX — Phoenix's firefighters are getting the chance to meet some notable visitors to the Valley as they patrol downtown Phoenix before Sunday's Super Bowl. The Phoenix Fire Department posted some photos Saturday afternoon of the agency's firefighters meeting with former NFL quarterback star Peyton Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion.
Where is 2024 Super Bowl? List of future destinations for NFL’s big game
The clock is ticking towards Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. Mere days stand between us now and the matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs to decide who hoists the Lombardi Trophy. The festivities surrounding the game are in full swing, and everyone is eagerly awaiting kickoff. Even still, we love to look towards the future, begging the question on many NFL fans’ minds: Where is the 2024 Super Bowl? And what about other future destinations?
All the Super Bowl events happening Thursday, Feb. 9
PHOENIX — Super Bowl Week in the Valley is still underway, with t Big Game now just three days away. There are dozens of events planned leading up to Super Bowl LVII which will be played on Feb. 12 at Glendale's State Farm Stadium. And the 88th annual WM...
NFL-For fans Super Bowl no longer a game, it's an 'experience'
PHOENIX, Feb 11 (Reuters) - In just a half-century of evolution the Super Bowl has gone from sports event, to America's biggest party, to a week long and very expensive immersive "experience".
Pa. coroner pronounces Chiefs "dead" ahead of Super Bowl LVII
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The betting odds favor the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII over the Kansas City Chiefs. But one Pennsylvania official is getting more drastic with their prediction for the big game.In their official announcement of recent deaths Friday, the Lehigh County Coroner's office pronounced the Kansas City Chiefs dead."The Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona," the statement said. "Pronouncement will be completed by the Philadelphia Eagles upon completion of the Superbowl! Go Eagles!"We're just hoping for a win and nobody gets badly hurt. You can follow along with our Super Bowl coverage here.
Think Twice Before Investing in Super Bowl Advertisers. Here's Why
In a fragmented media landscape, events like the Super Bowl are prized by advertisers for the exposure they offer. More than 100 million people are expected to tune in this Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Many watching the game will be just as attentive to the commercials as they are to the action on the field. These commercials are an institution in and of themselves, with the ads generating conversation for weeks ahead and days after the big game. Consumers might recall well-crafted Super Bowl ads years after their debut.
What Do Players on the Winning Super Bowl Team Get Paid?
What do players on the winning Super Bowl team get paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Big goals get big rewards. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squads as they get ready to take on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On top of big earnings made...
Once Upon a Time, Chiefs' Star Mahomes Picked the Eagles to Win the Super Bowl
Yes, Mahomes once picked Eagles to win the Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles are facing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, and it's safe to say the generationally-talented quarterback is picking his own team to beat the Eagles. But once upon...
Valley airports prepare for final wave of visitors for Super Bowl weekend
Valley airports are preparing for the final wave of visitors for Super Bowl weekend. Sky Harbor expects Monday to be its busiest day with 180,000 passengers.
