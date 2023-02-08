Read full article on original website
WSET
Incident with tractor-trailer closed Watt Abbitt Road, later reopened: Firefighters
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox Fire Department said they were dispatched for an incident with a tractor-trailer. According to firefighters, just after 4:30 a.m., they were dispatched for an incident with a tractor-trailer that experienced a failure. This incident occurred in the 900 block of Watt Abbitt Road...
wfxrtv.com
Botetourt County rockslide closes lanes on US 11: Cleared
— UPDATE 2/11 at 12:52 P.M. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says crews are working to clear the roads after a rockslide closed all northbound lanes on Lee Highway in Botetourt County on February 11. VDOT tells WFXR News that crews have been on the scene...
WDBJ7.com
Water main break causes Lynchburg road closure until repairs are made
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A water main break happened in the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Street Wednesday afternoon. The area will remain closed for repairs until further notice. Both inbound and outbound lanes of Main Street will remain open and motorists will be detoured around the work area.
WDBJ7.com
Action plan will be developed to try eliminating road deaths in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roads was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work toward that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
WSLS
I-81 North in Rockbridge County cleared after brush fire causes backup
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. According to VDOT, the congested area is now clear. A brush fire has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 North in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Officials said the delays are around mile marker 195. As of 4 p.m., the northbound right lane and...
WSET
Traffic alert: Temporary lane, shoulder and sidewalk closures on a portion of Fort Avenue
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Heads up Lynchburg drivers!. According to the Public Works Department, there will be temporary lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closures beginning Wednesday, and will continue through Friday. This will take place from 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. daily and weather permitting in the 5500 block of...
WSLS
Roanoke bus station nears completion, riders happy with new facility
ROANOKE, Va. – After years of planning, the new Valley Metro bus station on Third Street in downtown Roanoke is nearing competition. The new location is on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said construction is ahead of schedule. “We’ve finished...
WDBJ7.com
Two hospitalized after fire at Ridgeview Apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire at the Ridgeview Apartments in Roanoke County Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department. Crews responded at 5:45 a.m. to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road where they found no flames showing from the outside but smelt smoke in the lobby.
WBTM
Highway Closed in Halifax County Following Crash
A Halifax County wreck has closed all lanes of the highway at the intersection of Bellevue Road and James D Hagwood Highway. According to VDOT, a traffic detour has been set up on Dan River Church Road. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored at Cave Spring High School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
WSET
Halifax County crash closes all lanes on James Hagood Highway
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash at the intersection of Bellevue Road and James D Hagood Highway has closed all lanes of the highway in Halifax County. On Thursday at 12:19 p.m., Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash. According to VSP, an SUV crashed...
WSLS
Crews respond to brush fire in Bedford County
HUDDLESTON, Va. – Fire crews were responding to a “large brush fire” in Bedford County, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department. Officials said the fire, on Old Firetrail Road, was estimated to be over 100 acres in size. Units from Huddleston, Saunders, Moneta, Bedford, Altavista, along...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 135.8 mile marker and has closed the south right lane. At this time, traffic...
wfxrtv.com
School bus rear-ended on I-581
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Roanoke City Public School bus on the morning of Feb. 9, while two students were on board. Information about the crash is limited at this time, however, what is known is that the crash happened...
WDBJ7.com
One person shot in NW Roanoke, suspect in custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was shot and taken to a hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW, according to Roanoke Police. The extent of the injuries has not been released. The shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m. A suspect is in...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville firefighters rescue woman from burning house
The occupant of a house was rescued after it caught fir in the early hours Saturday morning. The Danville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 10 Garland St at 1:48 a.m. Feb. 11. Firefighters arrived with a three minute response time to find a single family...
Inside Nova
Staunton man dies after possibly being struck by a train in Culpeper
A 48-year-old Staunton man died Feb. 9 after seemingly being struck by a train in Culpeper. At approximately 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train in the area of the Depot at 109 S Commerce St. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Middle school closed, sheriff’s office involved
UPDATE 2/10 at 1:05 P.M.: (WFXR) — The Clifton Forge Middle School closed on Friday morning after reports of an incident Thursday afternoon. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR that it received a report on February 9, that a juvenile had made a list of student names they allegedly intended to harm. As deputies began investigating, they learned the list allegedly came from a student enrolled at the Clifton Forge Middle School.
wfxrtv.com
Top 20 restaurants in Lynchburg according to Trip Advisor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Nestled in the hills off of the James River sits Lynchburg otherwise known as the “Hill City” it is filled with historic buildings and plenty of unique places to stop and have a bite to eat. According to Trip Advisor, these are the...
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
