Clinton, MD

WUSA9

Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
Bay Net

Motorcyclist Killed After Head-On Collision With Occupied School Bus In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Clinton. The deceased motorcycle rider is 25-year-old Donovan Smith of Upper Marlboro. On February 8, 2023, at approximately 4:30 pm, officers responded to the intersection of Brandywine Road and Northgate...
CLINTON, MD
WUSA9

Man stabbed to death in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 3700 block of Donnell Drive just before 11 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire

LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of the couple that died in a Prince George’s County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. “I don’t know how this could happen to people like that. I’m numb about it,” Harper said. William Harper said his sister, Aurelia Harper Cannon-Bey, and brother-in-law, […]
LANHAM, MD
DC News Now

Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
