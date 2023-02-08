Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Teenager found shot to death after car crash in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - A teenager was discovered shot to death after police responded to a car crash in Prince George's County on Saturday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officials said officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to a report of a crash in the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue in Landover Hills.
Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
Bay Net
Motorcyclist Killed After Head-On Collision With Occupied School Bus In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Clinton. The deceased motorcycle rider is 25-year-old Donovan Smith of Upper Marlboro. On February 8, 2023, at approximately 4:30 pm, officers responded to the intersection of Brandywine Road and Northgate...
Man stabbed to death in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 3700 block of Donnell Drive just before 11 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found...
fox5dc.com
1 dead after fiery crash involving school bus in Prince George's County
BRANDYWINE, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after a fiery crash on Wendesday involving a school bus in Prince George's County, according to authorities. Prince George's County Fire officials said the incident happened around 4:29 p.m. in the 11200 block of Brandywine Road, near Northgate Parkway in Brandywine. According to...
Still no arrests 3 months after 13-year-old shot and killed while raking leaves in his front yard
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Three months after 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was fatally shot in his own front yard, police have yet to make an arrest. Saturday marked the 3-month anniversary of the Hillcrest Heights eighth-grader's death. According to authorities, somebody shot him while he was raking leaves in his yard.
Woman Terrorized By Hit-Run Driver During Chaotic Night In Prince William County, Police Say
A convicted felon is back on the wrong side of the law after a violent and chaotic incident played out overnight in Manassas, according to a Prince William County Police spokesperson.Haymarket resident Zachary Benjamin Fishgold, 24, is facing more than a dozen charges following an incident that pla…
One person taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Va. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Centerville, Virginia on Friday afternoon, and the Fairfax County Police Department is trying to figure out what happened. Officers responded to the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive for a report of the shooting. Police claim one person...
Police ID Upper Marlboro Man Killed After Head-On Motorcycle Crash Into Occupied School Bus
A 25-year-old Upper Marlboro man was killed after a motorcycle crashed into a school bus in Clinton, authorities say. Donovan Smith fatally crashed into the occupied bus around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the area of Brandywine Road and Northgate Parkway, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson.
Two juveniles taken into custody after stealing car, crashing it in D.C.
ARLINGTON, Va. — Police say two juvenile suspects were taken into custody Saturday after they allegedly stole a man's car at gunpoint in Arlington, Virginia and crashed it in D.C. a short time later. Around 8:26 p.m. on Feb. 11, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Fort...
One suspect in custody, another wanted for carjacking elderly woman in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was carjacked in Alexandria, Virginia. Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a report of the carjacking in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria. At the scene, investigators discovered a man had assaulted an elderly woman,...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire After Passerby Reports Smoke Coming From Home in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire after a passerby reported smoke coming from a home on the 15300 block of Delphinium Lane, off of Norbeck Rd (Flower Valley), in Rockville a little before noon on Saturday. Upon arrival, the crews noticed that the fire was...
Two arrested after police chase on I-95 in Stafford
Two people, one of whom was wanted in three separate jurisdictions, were arrested after police say they led Stafford County Sheriff's deputies on a chase on Interstate 95.
Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.One victim was found at th…
Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of the couple that died in a Prince George’s County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. “I don’t know how this could happen to people like that. I’m numb about it,” Harper said. William Harper said his sister, Aurelia Harper Cannon-Bey, and brother-in-law, […]
One Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' From Midday Shooting On Busy Alexandria Street: Police
One person was hospitalized in a brazen broad daylight shooting outside of multiple businesses in Alexandria on Friday afternoon, police said.Officers were called shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 to the 3800 block of Mount Vernon Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.Poli…
Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
2 Virginia men arrested for allegedly cutting fence at Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Two men were taken into custody after they were caught breaking into an electrical storage yard on Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities said. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received reports of two men cutting a fence on an area of Dominion Energy...
Man Found Stabbed To Death Near District Heights Shopping Center (DEVELOPING)
One man is dead after an apparent stabbing in Prince George's County, police say. Detectives are investigating after the man was found outside the 3700 block of Donnell Drive around 10:50 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson. The man was pronounced dead at...
Man robs bank with a note, Prince William police searching
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Woodbridge.
