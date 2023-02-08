HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Three months after 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was fatally shot in his own front yard, police have yet to make an arrest. Saturday marked the 3-month anniversary of the Hillcrest Heights eighth-grader's death. According to authorities, somebody shot him while he was raking leaves in his yard.

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO