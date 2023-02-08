Brittany Phillips: New evidence could breathe life into 18-year-old cold case

A grieving mother is hoping new evidence could possibly shed some light on her daughter’s unsolved murder case.

Brittany Phillips was killed 18 years ago, and so far, investigators have not made any arrests in her case. She was found raped and murdered inside her Tulsa apartment in 2004, and for years, any leads in the case have hit a dead end.

Now, new evidence discovered by her own family is breathing hope back into this 18-year-long investigation.

Phillips's mother Maggie Zingman says she recently got a call from Brittany’s father that left her stunned.

"All of a sudden about a month ago, I got this call from him, and he said I need to show you something but don't be upset with me,” Zingman said.

Phillips's father told Maggie that he had recently discovered a birthday card in a box that Phillips had sent to him back in 2004 to forward to her grandfather.

"It had a recognized white post office stamp meaning that it came out of a machine that somebody bought at a kiosk or a post office desk,” Zingman said.

The date on the card is Sept. 29, which is postmarked after Phillips’s death.

"It could be that Brittany sent it, meaning that her timeline is wrong on her death because the police have said consistently for 18 years that she died sometime between September 27th that Monday night, and I had talked to her around 9 p.m. so they assume it's after 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. the next morning on the 28 th ," Zingman said.

Maggie is asking anyone who may have mailed the card for Brittany to come forward, because it could possibly change the timeline of Brittany’s death.

Since it is now considered evidence in the case, 2 News Oklahoma is not showing the actual card. Zingman says she hopes this new piece of evidence will trigger someone’s memory and help solve her daughter’s murder.

“As a mother after 18 years, I'm going to do whatever I can to solve this case,” she said.

We reached out to the Tulsa Police Department’s Cold Case unit, but at this time, detectives are not commenting on this case.

If you or someone you know has any information about who may have mailed the birthday card to Brittany back in 2004, you are asked to call the Tulsa Police Department.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --