WMDT.com
Worcester Co. school threat deemed non-credible, normal operations resume
SNOW HILL, Md. – Police say an investigation was launched following a threat at a Worcester County School Wednesday morning. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says at around 10:30 a.m., they were made aware of a school safety threat involving Snow Hill Middle School that originated from a social media post. Students and staff at the school, as well as Cedar Chapel Special School and neighboring Snow Hill Elementary School immediately entered into shelter in place status.
WBOC
Caroline County to Add Defibrillators to Public Parks
FEDERALSBURG, Md.- Emergency Services and the Recreation and Parks Department of Caroline County are working together to implement defibrillators in 6 different locations across the county. Jamie Beechey, director of Recreation and Parks for Caroline county says the effort was triggered by NFL's Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in the middle of a football game.
WBOC
Wicomico County Announces Park Updates
DELMAR, Md.- The Wicomico County Parks and Recreation Department announced plans to renovate the Mason-Dixon Sports Complex in Delmar. The county is considering adding pickleball courts, a soccer/multi-use field, walking paths, and large parking lot. Steve Miller, director of Parks and Recreation says the goal of the renovation is to fix the safety issues around the park.
WBOC
Roadwork Scheduled on Hatchery Road in Bishopville
BISHOPVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration expects to commence a pipe replacement project on MD 568 (Hatchery Road) in Bishopville next week. The work is scheduled to begin Monday, February 13th at 9 a.m. and conclude by Monday, February 20th, weather permitting. Traffic will be...
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in September 2022 Royal Farms shooting in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police have arrested a subject involved in a shooting back in September. On September 11, 2022, officers responded to the Royal Farms located at 1150 Pemberton Drive for a reported shooting. Detectives met with a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. during the investigation, it was learned that the male subject had been involved in an exchange of gunfire with unknown subjects at this location.
chestertownspy.org
Sharing the Story of Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins
Frederick Douglass is by far Talbot County’s most famous native, and with good reason. But there’s another Talbot native who survived slavery and went on to make significant and lasting contributions to the citizens of the county that still have impact today. The name Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins might...
WBOC
Helicopter Conducting Talbot County Power Line Inspections
TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - People in Talbot County can expect to spot a black helicopter in the area through the weekend. Talbot County Emergency Services have notified neighbors that utility companies are using the helicopter to complete their annual inspections of county power lines. The agency said the aircraft will...
WGMD Radio
Dept of Corrections Hiring Event Saturday in Georgetown
Are you interested in a career in law enforcement and corrections? There is a Correctional Officer Hiring Event Saturday, February 11, in Georgetown from 8:30am to noon at the Delaware National Guard Facility on West Pine Street. Correctional officers and Human Resources professionals will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about working for the Delaware DOC. While there you can complete a Correctional Officer application, participate in an in-person job interview and complete the DOC’s fitness test!
Cape Gazette
Local senior ride service set to close
A ride service for seniors is set to close Tuesday, Feb. 28, unless an organization or individual is able to continue operating ITNSouthernDelaware. Local educator Nancy Feichtl said her interest in demographics led to the 2015 founding of the nonprofit transportation cooperative in lower Delaware as an affiliate of the national organization.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Salisbury, MD
Salisbury may have a distinct small-town vibe, but it’s the largest city on Maryland’s historic Eastern Shore. This coastal city is the county seat of Wicomico County, Maryland, and the commercial and cultural hub of the Delmarva Peninsula. Salisbury was incorporated in 1854, with a rich history dating...
WBOC
Illegal Lottery Operation Busted in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - Two men were arrested in Seaford in connection to an illegal lottery operation. The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement, along with the Seaford Police Department, conducted two search warrants on Feb. 9 within the city of Seaford in connection with illegal lottery operations.
Cape Gazette
Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance
Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
WBOC
Selbyville Faced with Delays in Building New Public Library
SELBYVILLE, Del. -- Three months after state and local officials gathered to break ground on the site of the new Selbyville Public Library building, construction still has not begun. The initial plan was to build a 14,000 square-foot library, funded by state and federal funding. Nearly $7 million comes from...
Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Accomack County, deputies investigating
ACCOMAC, Va. — The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting into a home that left a man hurt on February 1. According to deputies, emergency responders got the call to go to the 23000 block of Oyster House Road in Accomac around 1:13 a.m. that morning. When...
The Dispatch
Investigation Continues For Two Unrelated Hit-And-Run Cases; Knupp Family ‘Confident’ As Probe Nears End
BERLIN – Two fatal hit-and-run cases from last year remain under active investigation amid a constant swirl of questions, but progress was cited this week in the spirited quest for justice in a local teen’s death. The higher profile of the two unresolved pedestrian fatalities in 2022 was...
thesunpapers.com
New chief describes ‘passion’ for police work
Berlin Borough police swore in a new chief on Feb. 3, the same department member who spent some time as acting head of the force. Michael Scheer took the oath of office before a full courtroom. He takes over for Millard Wilkinson, a 29-year veteran who retired to begin a new career as a borough councilman.
WBOC
3 Shootings In Cambridge Detected By ShotSpotter
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A new technology in Cambridge is already paying off. Cambridge Police say their new "ShotSpotter" system has already proved useful. Installed this past January, the sensors are placed around the city, and alert officers when the sensors hear suspected shots fired. On Tuesday the system picked up...
Cape Gazette
Laurel man sentenced for Capitol breach
A Sussex County man was sentenced Feb. 9 to three years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol breach. Kevin Seefried, 53, of Laurel was sentenced for his felony conviction of obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also sentenced to 12 months and six months for misdemeanor charges that include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. All sentences will run concurrently. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden ordered 12 months of supervised release and restitution of $2,000.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Zoo holding unique “Chomp Your Ex” fundraiser
SALISBURY, Md. – A unique fundraiser kicks off this Friday at the Salisbury Zoo. The Chomp Your Ex fundraiser is being put on by the Chesapeake Association of Zookeepers. This event allows participants to purchase a mealworm or cricket, also known as a “Chomp”, name it after an ex, and feed it to a zoo animal of their choice. Participants also get a video with their animal and get a chance to get up close and personal with some very cool creatures.
WMDT.com
Sunday morning crash kills 90-year-old man in Felton
FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 90-year-old man Sunday morning. Police say around 10:29 a.m., a Ford Focus was approaching the intersection with Midstate Road on South Dupont Highway. At the same time, an Acura RLX was stopped at the right light, waiting to turn left onto South Dupont Highway, say police. The red light turned to a green arrow for the Acura, police say, the light went red for the Ford. The Acura began to turn left, but the driver of the Ford continued through the intersection, say police, causing them to collide.
