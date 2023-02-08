ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

2 People Critically Injured in Jamaica Plain Stabbing: Police

Two people were stabbed Saturday in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, police said, and another two are in custody. Boston police say two stabbing victims walked into the department's Washington Street station and were then rushed to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Police had released very little information as of Saturday...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Woman Flown to Boston Hospital After Serious Crash in Wellesley

A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility pole on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the crash on Route 9 east after Weston Road, and that only one lane was open to traffic. A medical helicopter was called...
WELLESLEY, MA
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Escaped Emu Caught on Camera Running Through Brockton, Mass.

An emu is safe at home after escaping and running through the streets of Brockton, Massachusetts. The pet got loose around 9:35 p.m. Thursday and quickly became the talk of the town. The large, flightless bird, native to Australia, can be seen casually walking down the street before picking up...
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized

A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Red Line Service Resumes at Alewife Station, Nearly a Week After Crash

Train service at the Alewife MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, resumed Friday morning, nearly a week after someone crashed into the top floor of the parking garage, sending a concrete barrier crashing down. Trains were back at the Red Line terminus — which has relied on shuttles this week to...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Woman Injured on I-93 in Bow, NH

A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
BOW, NH

