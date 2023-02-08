Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
NECN
2 People Critically Injured in Jamaica Plain Stabbing: Police
Two people were stabbed Saturday in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, police said, and another two are in custody. Boston police say two stabbing victims walked into the department's Washington Street station and were then rushed to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Police had released very little information as of Saturday...
Two people stabbed, two in custody, after double-stabbing in Jamaica Plain, police say
Two people were rushed to the hospital for stab wounds and two people are in custody after an alleged double stabbing in Jaimaca Plain Saturday afternoon.
NECN
Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Man With Wheelchair at Mass. and Cass
A man was charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man pushing a wheelchair in Boston last month, prosecutors said. Abner Jean-Baptiste, a 36-year-old from Roxbury, was charged Thursday with motor vehicle homicide by negligence and leaving the scene of a crash, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
Boston Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy
Boston Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing 14-year-old boy that hasn’t been seen since January 25.
Roxbury man facing homicide charges in connection with fatal Mass and Cass hit-and-run
A Roxbury man is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in the area of Mass and Cass in January.
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
Worcester police seek help finding second suspect in October homicide
WORCESTER — Police are asking the public for help in locating a Worcester man charged in the killing of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street. On Friday, Worcester police released a wanted poster for 23-year-old Kelvin Verde. Police say he has been charged with murder and there is an active warrant out...
whdh.com
Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
NECN
Woman Flown to Boston Hospital After Serious Crash in Wellesley
A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility pole on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the crash on Route 9 east after Weston Road, and that only one lane was open to traffic. A medical helicopter was called...
2 McDonald’s workers injured in attempted drive-thru robbery in Roslindale, police say
Tuesday night, two employees at a McDonald’s in Roslindale were injured after a suspect tried to rob the fast-food restaurant through a drive-thru window, Boston police said. At 8:47 p.m. at 718 American Legion Highway, a suspect reached their hands through the drive-through window of the restaurant in an...
NECN
Mother and 2 Children Recovering After Tree Fell on Them in Lynnfield
A woman and her two young children are recovering at home a day after a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, injuring the trio and sending them to the hospital. The Lynnfield Fire Department responded to the home on Merrow Road just before 4...
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
FOUND: Pajama-Clad Boston 12-Year-Old Missing, Police Ask For Public's Help
The Boston police department announced that Givens had been found on Friday, Feb. 10. A pre-teen last seen leaving a Boston address in her pajamas has sparked police efforts to locate her, officials say.Raine Givens, 12, was last seen leaving 850 Harrison Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 8 around 3:3…
NECN
Escaped Emu Caught on Camera Running Through Brockton, Mass.
An emu is safe at home after escaping and running through the streets of Brockton, Massachusetts. The pet got loose around 9:35 p.m. Thursday and quickly became the talk of the town. The large, flightless bird, native to Australia, can be seen casually walking down the street before picking up...
fallriverreporter.com
Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized
A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston
At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
NECN
Red Line Service Resumes at Alewife Station, Nearly a Week After Crash
Train service at the Alewife MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, resumed Friday morning, nearly a week after someone crashed into the top floor of the parking garage, sending a concrete barrier crashing down. Trains were back at the Red Line terminus — which has relied on shuttles this week to...
NECN
Woman Injured on I-93 in Bow, NH
A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
ABC6.com
Brockton police arrest 3 teenagers for allegedly committing an armed home invasion in Taunton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Brockton police tracked down three men wanted in a Taunton armed robbery case. Police said an 18-year-old Jenson Vernet, a 15-year-old from Everett, and a 16-year-old from Somerset shot at a house in Taunton, causing damage. Taunton police told ABC 6 News Wednesday that they...
Comments / 2