Effective: 2023-02-12 02:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 24.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then rise to 26.2 feet early Friday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

CLARKE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO