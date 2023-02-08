Effective: 2023-02-12 02:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Choctaw and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 28.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning and continue rising to a crest of 32.1 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO