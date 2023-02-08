ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Safe storage for firearms offered

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

Vermonters who need to remove firearms from their homes now have access to a renewed program that provides safe storage at sites statewide, the Vermont State Police and the Vermont Attorney General’s Office announced Jan. 24. Two of the safe storage sites are in Addison County and one is in Brandon.

Under the Firearms Storage Program, eight federally licensed firearms dealers in the state have signed up to accept firearms for temporary storage due to a protection order or for other safekeeping reasons.

“When a protection order has been issued requiring the relinquishment of firearms, or for a host of other reasons, Vermonters need safe, secure and convenient options to store their weapons,” Commissioner of Public Safety Jennifer Morrison said. “This program provides that resource at eight locations … and we are working to expand that list to include sites in all 14 counties.”

People may need to access safe firearms storage sites either due to a court order, or for other reasons such as travel, the presence of young children, mental health concerns, and more.

When a person is experiencing domestic violence involving a family or household member, the individual may seek a relief-from-abuse order. A judge can require the person who is the subject of the order to surrender any firearms. The police will serve a copy of the order on the person and request immediate surrender of any firearms. Once the firearms are relinquished to law enforcement, the police agency may store the firearms with a federal firearms licensee (known as FFLs). Studies have shown that when people are experiencing domestic violence, having a firearm in the home greatly increases the risk of homicide.

People who are concerned about firearms that belong to someone other than a family or household member can contact a law enforcement agency regarding a court order called an Extreme Risk Protection Order, which requires a gun owner to surrender firearms. Only a State’s Attorney’s Office or the Attorney General’s Office may file a petition for one of these orders.

Gun owners do not need a court order to voluntarily store firearms with an FFL. However, law enforcement agencies typically will assist with relinquishment only if a court order is in place.

The locations are:

AGC Arms, Shaftsbury.

Green Mountain Sporting Goods LLC, Irasburg.

Hawk Hill Guns & Tackle, Brandon.

J Stone and Son Transport, Hancock.

Parro’s Gun Shop, Waterbury.

R & L Archery, Barre.

Roland W. Hubbard Jr., East Dummerston.

Vermont Field Sports, Middlebury.

The post Safe storage for firearms offered appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

Vt not meeting its recycling goals

By Fred Thys / VTDigger Vermont is still not meeting its goal of recycling and composting half its waste, according to a new report from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. “We need to do more with waste reduction,” said […] Read More The post Vt not meeting its recycling goals appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Brandon receives $7,200 grant for preservation

Brandon is one of seven Vermont towns that received grant funding through the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. A total of $56,905 was awarded for projects through the Certified Local Government (CLG) program […] Read More The post Brandon receives $7,200 grant for preservation appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BRANDON, VT
Mountain Times

Info session set for Telephone Gap projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service invites comments for the proposed Telephone Gap Integrated Resource Project located on the Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts of the Green Mountain National Forest. The 72,250-acre project area includes National Forest System lands […] Read More The post Info session set for Telephone Gap projects appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
Mountain Times

Many second homeowners pay a lower tax rate than residents, will the Legislature change that?

By Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger In more than a third of Vermont towns, primary residents are taxed at higher rates than those who own second homes or commercial land, according to a VTDigger analysis of property tax rates. But that could change this […] Read More The post Many second homeowners pay a lower tax rate than residents, will the Legislature change that? appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Mentor Connector’s John Woodward invests in our youth

By Liz DiMarco Weinmann Long before recently launched Vermont nonprofits began promising to help disengaged youths “feel valued and experience belonging,” there was Mentor Connector. Working with families, educators, caretakers, business leaders, and other nonprofits, Mentor Connector offers a broad […] Read More The post Mentor Connector’s John Woodward invests in our youth appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Facing a crisis, House panel considers transforming the property value reappraisal system

By Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger With two-thirds of Vermont towns requiring property value reappraisals, the House Ways and Means Committee is considering a moratorium on them and transitioning to a state-run reappraisal system. “This was not on my agenda coming into the session as, like, the project […] Read More The post Facing a crisis, House panel considers transforming the property value reappraisal system appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Baird Farm, Pittsford resident appear on ‘The Bachelor’

By Katy Savage  Baird Farm syrup in Chittenden is getting national attention as a local resident competes on ABC’S dating reality show, “The Bachelor.”  On the show, former Pittsford resident Gabi Elnicki steps out of a limousine carrying a pint […] Read More The post Baird Farm, Pittsford resident appear on ‘The Bachelor’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PITTSFORD, VT
Mountain Times

Hartland board member criticized for overstepping

By Curt Peterson Hartland’s five-member Select Board aired some internal issues at Monday evening’s meeting, Feb. 6. Town Manager David Ormiston described a phone call he received from Ann Gammell, chief engineer of the highway division at the Vermont Agency […] Read More The post Hartland board member criticized for overstepping appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HARTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

RNESU superintendent full of hope and pragmatism

By Erica A. Langston/Addison County Independent  BRANDON — This fall, Kristin Hubert, the new superintendent of the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union (RNESU), welcomed the school year with hope and pragmatism. Six months into her tenure, it’s these sentiments that continue […] Read More The post RNESU superintendent full of hope and pragmatism appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

FAQs: Killington Forward

In response to comments and questions heard around town, on the slopes and at the public hearing, Jan. 30, the Killington Select Board answers questions on what voters need to know to be informed about Killington Forward before voting March […] Read More The post FAQs: Killington Forward appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Ludlow Rotary hears from Expeditionary School at Black River Board member Patrick Pullinen

 The Ludlow Rotary Club heard from Pat Pullinen of the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) board of directors on Jan. 11. The school is now in its third year of operation, offering project based learning to students in grades […] Read More The post Ludlow Rotary hears from Expeditionary School at Black River Board member Patrick Pullinen appeared first on The Mountain Times.
LUDLOW, VT
Mountain Times

Hotels in Rutland: A look back to yesteryear

By Mary Ellen Shaw There is talk of building a hotel in downtown Rutland in the same location where the Berwick Hotel once stood. That hotel was destroyed by fire 50 years ago and since then the spot has been […] Read More The post Hotels in Rutland: A look back to yesteryear appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

End to national Covid-19 emergency order could affect Vermont’s ability to fight disease

By Erin Petenko/VTDigger On Monday, Jan. 30, President Joe Biden announced that the federal government plans to end the emergency declarations for Covid-19 on May 11, a move that could affect Vermonters’ ability to access vaccinations, testing and treatment for the […] Read More The post End to national Covid-19 emergency order could affect Vermont’s ability to fight disease appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Stone Valley Arts introduces Diane Bargiel as executive director

Stone Valley Arts (SVA) announced recently that Diane Bargiel is the new executive director at the arts center. With over 35 years of experience in the performing arts as a presenter, educator, performer, manager, and division and department chair, Bargiel […] Read More The post Stone Valley Arts introduces Diane Bargiel as executive director appeared first on The Mountain Times.
POULTNEY, VT
Mountain Times

Additional budget items on the school district ballot will increase tax rates, if approved

By Polly Mikula When asked if taxes are going up, Killington selectman and Windsor Central School District (WCSD) school district board member Jim Haff didn’t waffle. “Yes,” he said bluntly. Then explained. “There are two main parts of your tax […] Read More The post Additional budget items on the school district ballot will increase tax rates, if approved appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Rutland Cold Rolled: Pine Hill Partnership hosts annual fatbike fest

Sun, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m.—RUTLAND—Rutland Cold Rolled Fatbike Festival is back for its third year! Cold Rolled offers a day of fatbike stoke on cold-rolled singletrack!  Join in Sunday as fatbikers from around New England and New York gather in […] Read More The post Rutland Cold Rolled: Pine Hill Partnership hosts annual fatbike fest appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Woodstock parents express concern about school safety

By Katy Savage Nearly 200 parents sounded off at Windsor Central School Board members at a meeting, Monday, Feb. 6, for lack of transparency about a potentially violent incident at Woodstock Elementary School, which led to a School Board member’s […] Read More The post Woodstock parents express concern about school safety appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WOODSTOCK, VT
Mountain Times

Kerry Dismuke joins Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty’s Killington office

Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty in Killington has a new real estate agent. Kerry Dismuke recently joined the company. Dismuke’s love for Killington began almost 15 years ago when she started making snowboarding  trips from Cape Cod, Massachusetts where she […] Read More The post Kerry Dismuke joins Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty’s Killington office  appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

DeSantis, culture wars, and politics perpetuate grievance

By Angelo Lynn Editor’s note: Angelo Lynn is the editor and publisher of the Addison County Independent, a sister publication to the Mountain Times.  It’s hard to ignore Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Republican firebrand and likely presidential candidate leading […] Read More The post DeSantis, culture wars, and politics perpetuate grievance appeared first on The Mountain Times.
FLORIDA STATE
Mountain Times

Castleton Community Seniors celebrates 25 years

The Castleton Community Seniors held a 25th anniversary celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 1.  Over 50 members and guests attended the dinner and watched a PowerPoint presentation with photos from the past 25 years showing the men and women whose vision […] Read More The post Castleton Community Seniors celebrates 25 years appeared first on The Mountain Times.
CASTLETON, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
960
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy