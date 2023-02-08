Cannabis Control Board issues warning about contamination

The Cannabis Control Board (CCB) is issuing a consumer protection warning for flower produced by Holland Cannabis, due to pesticide contamination.

The CCB received a report of an adverse health impact allegedly related to the smoking of an unregistered strain of Holland Cannabis flower. The CCB obtained a sample of this product from the complainant and other samples of Holland Cannabis flower from a retail establishment and has verified that samples of multiple strains of Holland Cannabis flower tested above action limits for the active ingredient myclobutanil, a chemical used as a fungicide. The CCB is actively investigating this report and coordinating with other state agencies to gather information on the potential health impacts of smoking flower contaminated with myclobutanil. The scientific literature on the health impacts of heating and inhaling myclobutanil are minimal but implies the potential for the following symptoms: rash, headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, nosebleed, and eye irritation.

The CCB has stopped sale of all Holland Cannabis flower at all retail establishments until it can confirm the safety of the company’s flower. The CCB is issuing this warning for public and consumer awareness in the interest of public health and safety. Consumers who have purchased Holland Cannabis flower should return it to the store where they bought it. The CCB has confirmed that the following licensed retail establishments have sold Holland Cannabis flower: Zenbarn (Waterbury) The High Country Cannabis (Derby) The Green Man (St. Johnsbury) Lamoille County Cannabis (Morrisville) Capital Cannabis Company (Montpelier).

If a consumer has experienced symptoms consistent with exposure, or any adverse health effects from consuming any cannabis flower or products, they should seek medical attention or call poison control 800 -222-1222) immediately, report the event to the retail establishment from which they purchased the product, and report the event to the CCB by submitting a complaint through the CCB website. The CCB is actively investigating this incident and will issue the appropriate health and safety orders in the coming days and will impose the appropriate regulatory actions upon completion of its investigation.

