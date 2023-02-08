ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police arrest teenager in 17-year-old’s murder

By David Charns
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a teenager Tuesday in connection with a another teenager’s murder over the weekend, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Wednesday.

Antoine Anderson-Griffis, 17, faces a charge of open murder for the homicide in the southeast valley on Saturday, Feb. 4.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Isaiah Langseth, 17, of Las Vegas, died from a gunshot wound to his chest. His manner of death was listed as homicide.

Officers found a shooting victim at a bus stop near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway, police said. Homicide detectives suspect Anderson-Griffis and Langseth had an altercation before the shooting.

Police issued a warrant for Anderson-Griffis’ arrest on Sunday, records showed. Judge Nadia Wood requested Anderson-Griffis be held on $100,000 bail.

Anderson-Griffis appeared in court Wednesday. His bail remained set at $100,000, records showed.

Anderson-Griffis was not listed as an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon, but the court docket did not show he had posted bail. It is possible he was not appearing due to his age.

The 8 News Now Investigators were awaiting more information about what led police to Anderson-Griffis.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, at 702-385-5555, or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Man dead after northeast Las Vegas shooting, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police were investigating at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Valley after a man was found shot inside his garage. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of Los Feliz near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards. Once officers arrived, they found a man in his […]
Police investigate deadly stabbing at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a stabbing at a park west of the Las Vegas Strip that left one man dead and a dog injured. The homicide was reported at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, according to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan […]
