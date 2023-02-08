Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Buy Delta or United Airlines Stock as Earnings Season Continues?
DAL - Free Report) recently reporting Q4 earnings last Friday and United Airlines (. UAL - Free Report) set to report on January 17, let’s see which stock may be the better buy at the moment. DAL Review. Delta kicked off a much-anticipated earnings season among airline stocks that...
Zacks.com
Everest Re (RE) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
RE - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $12.21 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.4% and our estimate of $8.25. The bottom line increased 33.9% year over year. Everest Re witnessed higher premiums across its reinsurance and insurance businesses. RE experienced improved pricing as well as...
Zacks.com
Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
AEIS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6%. Further, the bottom line increased by 25% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $490.74 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $471.5 million. The top line improved 24% year over...
Zacks.com
Jack Henry (JKHY) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
JKHY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -0.90%. A...
Zacks.com
Southern First (SFST) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SFST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Chinese Investment Dominates: 384,000 Acres of US Land Now Owned by Chinese Investors
A recent report has shed light on the growing influence of Chinese investment in the United States, particularly in terms of land ownership. The report states that Chinese investors now own 384,000 acres of US land, which is nearly twice the size of New York City. This is a significant increase from previous years and highlights the growing presence of Chinese investment in the US.
Zacks.com
AbbVie (ABBV) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Misses on Sales
ABBV - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $3.60 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate, which stood at $3.54. The reported earnings also exceeded the guidance of $3.51-$3.55. Earnings rose 16.9% year over year. ABBV’s revenues of $15.12 billion...
Zacks.com
YELP's Q4 Earnings Fall Short of Expectations, Revenues Beat
YELP - Free Report) reported mixed results in its fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line increased year over year, outpacing Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the bottom line decreased year over year missing the consensus mark. The company reported earnings of 28 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
FLT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.32%. A...
Zacks.com
Tapestry (TPR) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
TPR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.94%. A...
Zacks.com
Insulet (PODD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PODD - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 45 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 164.71%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed once, the average beat being 37.51%.
Zacks.com
Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge
MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in...
Zacks.com
2 Machinery Stocks That Are Likely to Beat This Earnings Season
With the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season well underway, several machinery companies have already reported their financial numbers. Despite a soft demand environment, most companies held up well on the top-line front, owing to pricing actions and strength across key end-markets. The bottom line suffered the impacts of cost inflation and supply chain issues.
Zacks.com
Delta Apparel (DLA) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
DLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.51 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.54. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Ethan Allen (ETD) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ETD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.80 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 40.51%. A...
Zacks.com
Equity Residential (EQR) Meets Q4 FFO, Exceeds in Revenues
EQR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $699.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $697.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, the normalized FFO per share grew 14.6% from 82...
Zacks.com
Weber (WEBR) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WEBR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.43 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CDAY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 76.92%. A...
Zacks.com
Invest in These ETF Zones to Keep Your Money Safe
Wall Street has seen an upbeat start to 2023 with strong gains across major market segments and sectors. Easing inflation, hopes of the Fed’s slower rate hike path and a reopening in China have led to risk-on trade. The latest comment from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that inflation...
Zacks.com
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Meets Q4 FFO Estimates
AIRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.59 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company...
