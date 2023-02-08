Read full article on original website
Virginia college student vanished 2 weeks ago, mom says
The Norfolk Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing teenager named Keith Anderson. The 18-year-old was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University.
Saluting Black hero's in Newport News
The We Stand for Justice Wall is an exhibit that displays pivotal African American figures from Newport News history.
outerbanksvoice.com
Edgar A. White of Elizabeth City, February 9
Edgar “Eddie” Adrian White, age 68, of Elizabeth City, NC peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his home. Born in Liverpool, England on July 4, 1954 to Albert Edgar White and the late Edna Mae Gee White, he was the husband of Lyree Jennings White. Eddie worked as a merchandiser for retail sales and was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
'Like any other job!' | Chesapeake crossing guard named to 'Most Outstanding' list for going above and beyond
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man is honored for going above and beyond in keeping kids and traffic safe for almost a decade. "You’ve got everything from good to bad, to outright strange," Michael Judson said, standing along Battlefield Boulevard. Judson, a Navy veteran and former postal employee,...
WAVY News 10
Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton
Virginia school without doors or walls could get $1.5M after teacher shot
Richneck Elementary School in Newport News could receive $1.5 million for renovations that would go to improve the layout of some classrooms.
13newsnow.com
Looking back at the history-making career of General Colin Powell
NORFOLK, Va. — It was humble beginnings for the man who spent more than 30 years in uniform. Raised in South Bronx, New York by parents who emigrated from Jamaica, General Colin Powell became one of the most respected military generals across the political spectrum. It was in 1989...
WAVY News 10
Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where first grader killed classmate
People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
flcourier.com
Cancer patient touts life-saving treatment at Hampton University
The benefits of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are well known by those who enroll in them, support them or otherwise associate with them. Among the top five benefits, according to the United Negro College Fund, HBCUs meet the needs of low-income students; they serve first-generation Black students; they narrow the racial wealth gap; they address the nation’s unemployment and underemployment crisis and they foster success with their Black cultural climate.
Lockdown lifted at Ghent School in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A student was in possession of bullets inside Ghent School in Norfolk Friday morning, prompting a lockdown that has since been lifted, a school division spokesperson said. Following the discovery, school administration put into place safety and security protocols, including calling Norfolk Police, the spokesperson said. The incident has been resolved […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head strengthens tree protections, sets fines
Board vote comes amid concerns over clear-cutting of trees. In the wake of residents’ concerns over the clear-cutting of trees, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners unanimously voted during its Jan. 6 meeting to amend the Town’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to strengthen tree protections and implement fines for the unlawful removals of live oaks.
Elizabeth City Middle students, teachers combat conflict, create connections
Over the last few years, Elizabeth City Middle School has undergone some major changes. At one point it was considered a low-performing school.
obxtoday.com
United States Coast Guard Guardians Big Band to perform at College of The Albemarle
As part of the Official Coast Guard Marathon Weekend Event, Visit Elizabeth City, USCG Base Elizabeth City MWR and College of The Albemarle (COA) are pleased to announce The United States Coast Guard Guardians Big Band will provide a free concert at COA – Elizabeth City. The concert will take place on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center, 1208 N. Road Street. The concert is free and open to the public; however, tickets are required.
Department of Labor cites USPS facility in Chesapeake
According to a new brief, the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an inspection at the facility located on Godwin Avenue on Aug. 30.
Shooting of 4 teens is a stain on community: Elizabeth City leaders
Instead of being in school or working a day job, four teens from Elizabeth City are in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex.
1 dead after shooting in Virginia Beach: Police
Police say one person is dead after a shooting in the 1000 block of Mineola Drive. Virginia Beach police say they have a person of interest in custody.
Son of legendary Navy diver speaks to the crew of USS Iwo Jima
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The son of the Navy's first Black master diver spoke is speaking about his father's legacy. Phillip Brashear addressed the crew of USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) on Tuesday morning about his father, Master Diver Carl Brashear. In 1954, the elder Brashear became the first African American...
WAVY News 10
Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice
WAVY News 10
4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City
