Elizabeth City, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Edgar A. White of Elizabeth City, February 9

Edgar “Eddie” Adrian White, age 68, of Elizabeth City, NC peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his home. Born in Liverpool, England on July 4, 1954 to Albert Edgar White and the late Edna Mae Gee White, he was the husband of Lyree Jennings White. Eddie worked as a merchandiser for retail sales and was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton

The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which it ran off the road and hit a ditch. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/1-dead-2-injured-in-edenton-crash/. Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash,...
EDENTON, NC
13newsnow.com

Looking back at the history-making career of General Colin Powell

NORFOLK, Va. — It was humble beginnings for the man who spent more than 30 years in uniform. Raised in South Bronx, New York by parents who emigrated from Jamaica, General Colin Powell became one of the most respected military generals across the political spectrum. It was in 1989...
NORFOLK, VA
WNCT

People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
flcourier.com

Cancer patient touts life-saving treatment at Hampton University

The benefits of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are well known by those who enroll in them, support them or otherwise associate with them. Among the top five benefits, according to the United Negro College Fund, HBCUs meet the needs of low-income students; they serve first-generation Black students; they narrow the racial wealth gap; they address the nation’s unemployment and underemployment crisis and they foster success with their Black cultural climate.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Lockdown lifted at Ghent School in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A student was in possession of bullets inside Ghent School in Norfolk Friday morning, prompting a lockdown that has since been lifted, a school division spokesperson said. Following the discovery, school administration put into place safety and security protocols, including calling Norfolk Police, the spokesperson said. The incident has been resolved […]
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head strengthens tree protections, sets fines

Board vote comes amid concerns over clear-cutting of trees. In the wake of residents’ concerns over the clear-cutting of trees, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners unanimously voted during its Jan. 6 meeting to amend the Town’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to strengthen tree protections and implement fines for the unlawful removals of live oaks.
NAGS HEAD, NC
obxtoday.com

United States Coast Guard Guardians Big Band to perform at College of The Albemarle

As part of the Official Coast Guard Marathon Weekend Event, Visit Elizabeth City, USCG Base Elizabeth City MWR and College of The Albemarle (COA) are pleased to announce The United States Coast Guard Guardians Big Band will provide a free concert at COA – Elizabeth City. The concert will take place on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center, 1208 N. Road Street. The concert is free and open to the public; however, tickets are required.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice

Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

