Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste
We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals
Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
Love Your Dog? Be Careful Before You Do This in Montana
Montana is full of people that love their pets, but sometimes the affection goes too far. You should be careful if you let your pets ride in the passenger seat of your vehicle. When I was driving home from work the other day, I saw someone in their pickup truck...
Beware of Montana’s False Spring Season
I don't care what a groundhog says, spring doesn't come early in Montana. Well, to be more precise, it does come early— then it leaves, then comes back again and leaves at least one more time before coming back for real. The Facebook page for Grizzly Fireplace posted this on Facebook almost 5 years ago and it's stuck with me ever since, here are the 12 seasons of Montana:
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
Missoula Area Officers Praised for Dedication, Faith and Service
With phrases like faithful, sincerity, and integrity, a handful of Missoula area law enforcement personnel are being honored as "Officers of the Year" in a ceremony that has paid tribute to hundreds of their colleagues for half a century. Thursday night, members of the Exchange Club of Missoula gathered with...
NBCMontana
Drone video high above southwest Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies high above southwest Montana. Watch all of our drone videos https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
11 Things You’ll Only Understand If You’re From Montana
Montana is a lot different than other states, and that isn't a bad thing. People that live in Montana are incredibly unique and have a certain way of doing things. For instance, if you ask directions from a good ol' boy in Montana, the response you receive may sound a little something like this.
10 Possibly Blush-Worthy Sounding Places in Montana
With over 147,000 square miles, Montana is a big state dotted with mostly small towns. Many of the smaller towns aren't even technically towns, but are unincorporated communities consisting of a few houses and maybe a post office and/or bar. We scoured Google maps and found ten places around the...
Let’s Get Montana An ‘Official Aroma’
Every state has its own aroma, but there aren’t any “official state aromas”, yet. That can change shortly. New Mexico is considering making the scent of “roasting green chiles in the fall” their official aroma. As far as aromas go, that's a pretty good one.
ypradio.org
A woman of many 'firsts' and an author of the American West honored at Montana Capitol
Two new inductees will be added next month to the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans at the Capitol in Helena. The gallery was established by the Montana Legislature in 1979 to pay homage to Treasure State citizens who made contributions of state or national significance. Bryan Baldwin is an Interpretive Historian...
mtpr.org
Reveling in Hot Springs in Winter
On a recent trip to Chico Hot Springs, my husband and I put on our bathing suits in the chilly concrete dressing rooms and walked barefoot and exposed across the icy walkways that many had walked before. The temperature was a frigid -5°. We gripped the ice-covered railings of the large pool and submerged ourselves in the warm, welcome embrace of the 110° mineral-rich water. The cold air over the hot pools was thick with fog. Before the warm water lulled us into a floating slumber, we jumped out into the ice-cold air, our bodies steaming, to freeze a little before returning to the comfort of the pool.
All You Need to Know About Mount Jumbo in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A joint City-County Urban Avalanche Response Team has informally designated February as “Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month”. With that in mind, KGVO’s City Talk Program hosted Adriane Beck, Director of the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, and City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Conservation Lands Program Manager Jeff Gicklhorn.
NBCMontana
Excellent weather this weekend; next weather maker entering western Montana Monday
WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening for the East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass, Gates of the Mountains, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Snowy and Judith Mountains, Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains -- including the following locations: Homestake Pass, Canyon Creek, Targhee Pass, Wickes, Flesher Pass, Craig, Big Sky, Boulder, Raynolds Pass, East Glacier Park, Neihart, Elk Park Pass, Marias Pass, West Yellowstone, Lincoln, Clancy, Rogers Pass, Maudlow, Kings Hill Pass, Logan Pass, Battle Ridge Pass, Marysville, Saint Mary, MacDonald Pass, Bozeman Pass, Deep Creek Pass, Babb, Montana City, Corbin, Monarch, Wolf Creek, Trident, and Kiowa. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches possible at pass level, with 10 to 20 inches possible over the higher peaks. Winds could gust over 40 mph at times. Travel could be very difficult due to slippery roads and significantly reduced visibility. Tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans.
The Most Popular Stolen Car In Montana Might Surprise You
If you've been a victim of theft you know how much it sucks. It sucks even worse when your vehicle is stolen, because now you are stuck without transportation. The weirdest thing about stolen vehicles in Montana is the one that gets stolen the most often. One of the strangest...
I’m Not Crying You’re Crying! New Montana Film Hits Home For Many
"The Year of The Dog" is a new, inspiring film that will be playing soon at our own Missoula Roxy Theatre. It was filmed in Montana, and it's benefiting our local animal shelter. It's always a bit refreshing to learn about films that feature Montana and are actually filmed in...
Not Watching The Big Game, Plenty To Do In Missoula
Not everyone likes to watch the Super Bowl. For a variety of reasons. Maybe your team didn't make the big game and you have no interest in teams that aren't from our neck of the woods. If you have no interest in the game coming up this weekend, there is ample opportunity for you to enjoy plenty of other activities on a Sunday in Missoula.
Montana lawmakers make another bid for Indigenous Peoples Day
The proposed state holiday would take the place of Columbus Day and would recognize the 12 tribes in the state. More than 30 people gathered Wednesday in support of a senate bill that would establish Indigenous Peoples Day as a Montana state holiday. If passed, Indigenous Peoples Day would land...
keyzradio.com
How To Make A Montanan Seethe, Do One Of The Following
Tourism is a big part of the Montana economy so we are a generally a pretty welcoming state. But there are a few things that if we catch you doing in our state, we're going to mutter under our breathe about you. I came to Montana from college in Minnesota...
Montana considers allowing physician assistants to practice independently
Megan Zawacki started working at St. Peter’s Health in Helena in 2020 as a physician assistant trained in treating addiction. She had gone through specialized training that allowed her to prescribe Suboxone, a medication to fight opioid addiction, but she couldn’t do so for six months. That’s because...
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
