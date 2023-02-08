Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
The Vanderbilt Legacy: Exploring the Rise and Fall of America's Richest FamilyLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
George Santos’s lies are so big you almost have to admire them
In retrospect, as it often seems to go in these cases, the evidence appears to have been so glaringly obvious, it’s a wonder we were ever taken in. George Santos – like Anna Sorokin, the “fake heiress” – even had the Scooby-Doo, black-rimmed glasses that might have come from a joke shop selling disguises. When the representative for New York’s third congressional district entered the House last November, he was briefly notable as the Republican’s first openly gay non-incumbent to win a seat.
psychologytoday.com
The George Santos Problem
Semantic memories constitute what we learn and know, while episodic memories reflect our personal experiences. Episodic memories are not stored in a fixed form, so they are subject to change over time. We all misremember things, but deliberately misrepresenting the past for personal gain is a choice, not an error.
A juicy new book explores the cultural history of the backside
In "Butts: A Backstory," journalist Heather Radke addresses how big of a role our rears play not just in our relationships with our bodies, but in the cultural, social and gender-specific experiences that define womanhood.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis
In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
NFL world reacts to Joe Biden blasting Fox News
American president Joe Biden will likely break tradition on Sunday night when he doesn’t sit for a traditional presidential interview during the Super Bowl LVII broadcast. According to one report this week, Fox News blamed Biden for the Super Bowl snafu. “A source at Fox News told me Thursday evening that the right-wing channel has Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Joe Biden blasting Fox News appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
John Wayne Had a Hilarious Response to a Journalist Intruding on His Conversation With a Former Japanese Emperor
Movie star John Wayne drew the attention of many international figures, including former Japanese Emperor Hirohito. Various prominent figures didn’t all share positive sentiments for him, but none of them questioned his star power with American moviegoers. Emperor Hirohito and Wayne had a private conversation that a journalist asked about, although the Western legend wasn’t having any of it.
The Holocaust: An Unfinished History by Dan Stone review – a timely corrective to a shifting narrative
In many ways, writes historian Dan Stone, “we have failed unflinchingly to face the terrible reality of the Holocaust”. His remarkable book offers both a narrative overview and an analysis of the events, challenging many common assumptions and often returning to how this terrible history remains “unfinished”.
Trump's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Explained by Roger Stone
Talk about Trump's ties to Epstein reemerged this week after the ex-president reshared a Truth Social post accusing Governor Ron DeSantis of grooming minors.
Cuban American Singer Celia Cruz To Be First Afro Latina On U.S. Quarter
Known as the Queen of Salsa, Cruz was one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century.
flixchatter.net
Triangle Of Sadness (2022) Review – a satirical, queasy-inducing voyage
As the Academy Awards is a little over a month away, I’m playing catch up to all the nominated films. Admittedly, I’m not familiar with Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund’s films so this is my intro to his work. Apparently, he got the inspiration for the film from his wife who’s a fashion photographer which sparked an idea about beauty as currency to climb the ladder of high society.
Richard Avedon, Truman Capote and the brutality of photography
This article was originally published on The Conversation. What obligation does a portrait photographer have to their subject? Is it their duty to cast that person in the best light, or the most revealing light?. As chief curator at the University of Arizona's Center for Creative Photography, I have worked...
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: ‘Protecting your peace’ is a myth
On multiple social media platforms, especially TikTok, I’ve noticed a popular trend of “protecting your peace.” While the phrase basically means practicing healthy habits and not engaging with people who bring down your energy, I find the way the trend has manifested, especially given the context of our capitalistic society, to be too extreme.
Harper's Bazaar
A Portrait of the Artists Who Make Portraits of Other Artists
Who was Joan Didion? It’s a question that's been posed over and over since Didion’s death in December 2021 at the age of 87—the subtext of a wave of recent auctions, exhibitions, acquisitions, and even the listing for Didion's expansive Upper East Side Manhattan apartment, which just hit the market in January.
Celia Cruz makes history as First Afro-Latina on US Currency
MIAMI -- Celia Cruz, the iconic singer known as the Queen of Salsa, has made history by becoming the first Afro-Latina to appear on U.S. currency. The famous Cuban- American singer is slated to appear on the 25 cent coin as part of the United States Mint's 2024 American Women Quarters Program.The program is an effort to honor the achievements made by women, according to the department's website. Celia Cruz was 78 when she died in 2003. She was one of the most well-known Latin performers of the last century.Cruz won numerous awards including five Grammys, a National Medal of the Arts and a posthumous Grammy for Lifetime Achievement.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World’ on PBS, A Docuseries Tracing the Creative and Cultural Trajectory of The Genre Across Five Decades
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World (PBS) is a four-part docuseries executive produced by Chuck D of Public Enemy and featuring interviews with a wealth of musicians, artists, scholars, and political thinkers, who trace the history and life cycle of the genre as it grew out of the Bronx in the 1970s and became a global force, and how rappers have made highlighting injustice an integral part of the artform since the moment it all began. FIGHT THE POWER: HOW HIP-HOP CHANGED THE WORLD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: “2020,” Chuck D says over the underlying...
theclipfunny.com
Catholic Guilt and Gore Clumsily Converge in Consecration
The dividing line between saint and sinner is intentionally muddled in Consecration, director Christopher Smith’s latest Shudder-premiering horror effort following 2020’s The Banishing. Co-written by Smith and Laurie Cook, the film utilizes run-of-the-mill Catholic possession imagery and unoriginal plot points to convey a hackneyed idea about healing from buried traumas. Though it does hint at the toxicity and conspiratorial nature of a powerful institution, it never finds root in overt observations. It handles too many threads—childhood tragedy, murder cover-ups, clandestine spiritual rites—without the dexterity to effectively weave them together.
