Champaign, IL

WCIA

UI, Carle Medical students create anti-fatigue vest helping surgeons

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A team of medical students and bioengineering students at the U of I are working to help doctors stay alert during surgeries. They’re doing it with a new anti-fatigue vest. Bara Saadah, a fourth-year med student, said something like this has never been done before. The vest supports the surgeons’ neck, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign family raising money for ADA-accessible van

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — For the Moore family, they try to keep life as normal as possible. “To know Kenny is to love Kenny. Even in your darkest days, his smile will light up a room and he has a very good heart,” Tekerya Moore, Kenny’s wife, said. Kenny Moore is confined to a wheelchair, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I students bringing “army” of frogs to Mahomet

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Children have a chance to learn about and get up close with frogs this weekend at the Mahomet Public Library. Students from the University of Illinois’ Fischer Laboratory will be at the library on Saturday to make a presentation geared toward children between kindergarten and 5th grade. In addition, they’ll be […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter

URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Parkland College offers free dental exams for kids

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — February is Children’s Dental Health month. Saturday morning, Parkland College teamed up with many dental professionals to perform free exams for kids. Dental hygiene students and other dentists volunteered their time to do it. They cleaned teeth, provided fluoride treatments and taught classes as...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Tom Grassman Band on CI Stage

Lots of great shows around central Illinois and we’re excited to feature the Tom Grassman Band on the CI Stage today. Tom Grassman Band plays “Rock-and-Roll Party Music”. You know every word. You can act out the video. You can dance to it. It feels good. Kitchen...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Decatur man dies in shooting: Macon County Coroner

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, has released the identity of a man that died in a shooting today in Decatur. Terrance Mitchell, 29, of Decatur was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 in Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room. The coroner said that Mitchell was transported to […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County. Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Macon County Conservation District hosts Owl Prowl

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for something to do that isn’t connected to Valentine’s Day, or that big sports event on Sunday? The Macon County Conservation District is inviting you to their Owl Prowl event. The conservation district said everyone who participates in the program will learn what makes the forest-dwelling nocturnal predators special. Participants […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

High school students name new Charleston Police K9

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new four-legged member of the Charleston Police Department and high school students were given the honor of naming him. Charleston Police posted on its Facebook page on Friday to introduce the community to their new K9 Bolt. They said Bolt was born in Slovakia and ended up in […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after Champaign Co. crime spree

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The person suspected of a crime spree in Champaign County on Wednesday has been arrested. Lieutenant Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said Donovan Lee-Newman, 27, was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Duncan Road. The Sheriff’s Office said Lee-Newman […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
etxview.com

How faith helped a Bloomington couple build a longtime radio show

NORMAL — Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show will mark their 300th broadcast on Saturday. The couple began the show in 2014 on Normal-based Catholic Spirit Radio. Lynn belonged to a prayer group at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where they had discussed how they...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Chicago Defender

Landmarks Illinois awards more than $25,000 in grant funding to preservation projects across the state

CHICAGO – Landmarks Illinois has awarded $25,500 in grant funding to preservation projects in the communities of Chicago, Effingham, El Paso, Gibson City, Macomb and Middletown. The matching grants were awarded through Landmarks Illinois’ Preservation Heritage Fund and Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois grant programs.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

FAR shower Peeping Tom suspect identified by UIPD

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I Police said they’ve identified the person who was reportedly entering the women’s shower areas of a dorm Sunday morning. Police officials reported on Wednesday that they were informed of a man entering those areas in Oglesby Hall, part of the Florida Avenue Residence complex. The man viewed at […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Rantoul Police releases names of officers involved in deadly shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department released on Thursday the names of two of its officers who were involved in a shooting death on Monday. Rantoul Police officials said Officers Jose Aceves and Rikki McComas were investigating a stolen vehicle when shots were fired. 21-year-old Azaan Lee of Champaign was hit by gunfire […]
RANTOUL, IL

