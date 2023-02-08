Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UI, Carle Medical students create anti-fatigue vest helping surgeons
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A team of medical students and bioengineering students at the U of I are working to help doctors stay alert during surgeries. They’re doing it with a new anti-fatigue vest. Bara Saadah, a fourth-year med student, said something like this has never been done before. The vest supports the surgeons’ neck, […]
Champaign family raising money for ADA-accessible van
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — For the Moore family, they try to keep life as normal as possible. “To know Kenny is to love Kenny. Even in your darkest days, his smile will light up a room and he has a very good heart,” Tekerya Moore, Kenny’s wife, said. Kenny Moore is confined to a wheelchair, […]
City of Champaign, apartment owners reach new court deal in tenant housing case
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and Champaign Park Apartments have reached an agreement, ordering the apartments to reimburse the city for hotel costs and board up all broken windows. Jeff Hamilton with the City of Champaign said he hopes it’ll keep more people safe, and the property owners accountable. “By reaching this […]
U of I students bringing “army” of frogs to Mahomet
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Children have a chance to learn about and get up close with frogs this weekend at the Mahomet Public Library. Students from the University of Illinois’ Fischer Laboratory will be at the library on Saturday to make a presentation geared toward children between kindergarten and 5th grade. In addition, they’ll be […]
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
WCIA
Parkland College offers free dental exams for kids
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — February is Children’s Dental Health month. Saturday morning, Parkland College teamed up with many dental professionals to perform free exams for kids. Dental hygiene students and other dentists volunteered their time to do it. They cleaned teeth, provided fluoride treatments and taught classes as...
WCIA
Tom Grassman Band on CI Stage
Lots of great shows around central Illinois and we’re excited to feature the Tom Grassman Band on the CI Stage today. Tom Grassman Band plays “Rock-and-Roll Party Music”. You know every word. You can act out the video. You can dance to it. It feels good. Kitchen...
Decatur man dies in shooting: Macon County Coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, has released the identity of a man that died in a shooting today in Decatur. Terrance Mitchell, 29, of Decatur was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 in Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room. The coroner said that Mitchell was transported to […]
Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County. Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same […]
Macon County Conservation District hosts Owl Prowl
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for something to do that isn’t connected to Valentine’s Day, or that big sports event on Sunday? The Macon County Conservation District is inviting you to their Owl Prowl event. The conservation district said everyone who participates in the program will learn what makes the forest-dwelling nocturnal predators special. Participants […]
High school students name new Charleston Police K9
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new four-legged member of the Charleston Police Department and high school students were given the honor of naming him. Charleston Police posted on its Facebook page on Friday to introduce the community to their new K9 Bolt. They said Bolt was born in Slovakia and ended up in […]
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
Man arrested after Champaign Co. crime spree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The person suspected of a crime spree in Champaign County on Wednesday has been arrested. Lieutenant Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said Donovan Lee-Newman, 27, was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Duncan Road. The Sheriff’s Office said Lee-Newman […]
etxview.com
How faith helped a Bloomington couple build a longtime radio show
NORMAL — Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show will mark their 300th broadcast on Saturday. The couple began the show in 2014 on Normal-based Catholic Spirit Radio. Lynn belonged to a prayer group at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where they had discussed how they...
Landmarks Illinois awards more than $25,000 in grant funding to preservation projects across the state
CHICAGO – Landmarks Illinois has awarded $25,500 in grant funding to preservation projects in the communities of Chicago, Effingham, El Paso, Gibson City, Macomb and Middletown. The matching grants were awarded through Landmarks Illinois’ Preservation Heritage Fund and Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois grant programs.
Tolono Fire Chief urges community to call 911 for ‘non-emergencies’
Tolono Firefighters are encouraging you to call 911 instead of their station when you need help.
Urban Legend Says Illinois University Has Secret Tunnels Under It
I've heard about a lot of urban legends in Illinois over the years, but have never come across this one - until now. The claim is that there is a network of secret tunnels under the University of Illinois that also houses a top-secret United States government computer. Someone should...
FAR shower Peeping Tom suspect identified by UIPD
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I Police said they’ve identified the person who was reportedly entering the women’s shower areas of a dorm Sunday morning. Police officials reported on Wednesday that they were informed of a man entering those areas in Oglesby Hall, part of the Florida Avenue Residence complex. The man viewed at […]
‘She’s worth it’: Dog owner travels from Illinois after thief takes off in car with goldendoodle in backseat
A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois.
Rantoul Police releases names of officers involved in deadly shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department released on Thursday the names of two of its officers who were involved in a shooting death on Monday. Rantoul Police officials said Officers Jose Aceves and Rikki McComas were investigating a stolen vehicle when shots were fired. 21-year-old Azaan Lee of Champaign was hit by gunfire […]
Comments / 0