ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita School Board to Vote on Whether to Sell Former Price Elementary School

The Wichita school board will vote during its next meeting on whether or not to sell the former Price Elementary School. The vote is expected to take place on Monday, February 13th. The East Wichita school was later changed to the alternative middle school, Blackbear Bosin Academy, but it has been vacant since 2011.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita school board to decide whether to sell former school building

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school board at its next meeting Monday, Feb. 13, will take a vote on whether to sell the former Price Elementary School property in east Wichita. The school, which was later changed to an alternative middle school called Blackbear Bosin Academy, has sat vacant since 2011.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Environmental study moves East Kellogg project forward

The Federal Highway Administration said Friday there will be no significant environmental impacts from the next phase of the East Kellogg freeway project. The decision means the project can move forward. The Kansas Department of Transportation is looking to continue the reconstruction of East Kellogg, from the K-96 interchange to...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Dept. of Wildlife and Parks to Renovate, Improve Kingman State Fishing Lake

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will fully renovate Kingman State Fishing Lake, 7 miles Southwest of Kingman. The goal is to improve aquatic habitat and fishing conditions. Officials also said that staff may use the downtime to upgrade the roads in the area’s campground. Renovations will first...
KINGMAN, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Kansas Humane Society Again At Capacity, Offering Dog Adoption Specials

The Kansas Humane Society announced Friday that it is once again at max capacity. Therefore, the organization is offering adoption specials until further notice. Most adult dogs have reduced fees of $49 or lower. Puppies more than 6 months old are $99. Officials said that the KHS has seen a...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Welcome to SCHEELS – Store Construction Status/Behind the Scenes Tour

Construction is coming along nicely at the Wichita Scheels store and we got a behind-the-scenes tour! The two-story establishment will consist of a putting green, a large mountain covered in various animals, a fish tank and more. The store is set to open this July and constructions are right on...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Cancer Moonshot Roundtable Rescheduled for Feb. 23rd

The Cancer Moonshot roundtable originally scheduled in January has been reset for Thursday, February 23rd from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The roundtable will be at the KU School of Medicine-Wichita and aims to better understand the experiences of community members living with, impacted by, or surviving cancer. The University...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Chase ends with crash in northern Sedgwick County

An 18-year-old man was taken to a hospital after crashing his car during a chase with Kansas Highway Patrol troopers north of Wichita. The chase began shortly before 12:30 Saturday afternoon, and it lasted several minutes on northbound I-135 until the car hit a guardrail, overturned and rolled into a creek near 125th Street North.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Man jailed on charges after west Wichita chase and crash

A 32-year-old Wichita man is facing a number of charges after a chase with police and Sedgwick County deputies. The chase happened early Thursday and ended when a car hit two medians near Central and Maize Road. The driver jumped out and run, but deputies caught up with him and booked him into jail. He had minor injuries from the crash.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

New Starbucks in Newton has opening date

NEWTON, Kan. — The new Starbucks on the south end of Newton at 1609 South Kansas will open later this month. According to the weekly update from Newton City Manager Kelly McElroy, a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy was issued to Starbucks last week. Their public opening is now slated for Feb. 27.
NEWTON, KS
JC Post

USGS: 3.2 magnitude quake shakes south-central Kansas

KINGMAN COUNTY—A small earthquake shook portions of south-central Kansas Friday evening. The quake at 8:29p.m. measured a magnitude 3.2 and was centered approximately 5 miles north of Norwich, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There are no reports of damage. The threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0, according...
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita man convicted in son’s drowning

The father of a two-year-old boy who drowned in 2020 in a south Wichita pool has been convicted of murder. A jury found 46-year-old William Kabutu guilty of first degree murder, with second degree murder in the alternative, and two counts of aggravated child endangerment. The alternative charge is presented if there are two or more theories on how a crime was committed, but a defendant can only be sentenced for one of the alternative counts, the one that is most severe.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy