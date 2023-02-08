Read full article on original website
Shooting range continuing forward, county to seek federal funds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — At a study session on Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners agreed to let the budgeting process continue for the shooting range that is to be built by the Reno County Sheriff's Office near the county landfill. "Hutton Construction is on hold right now," Partington said....
City considers improvements at Kellogg and the airport
If you drive along Kellogg at the airport exit, you may have noticed rusty railings along the ramps and broken concrete slabs on some of the abutments.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita School Board to Vote on Whether to Sell Former Price Elementary School
The Wichita school board will vote during its next meeting on whether or not to sell the former Price Elementary School. The vote is expected to take place on Monday, February 13th. The East Wichita school was later changed to the alternative middle school, Blackbear Bosin Academy, but it has been vacant since 2011.
KWCH.com
Environmental study moves East Kellogg project forward
The Federal Highway Administration said Friday there will be no significant environmental impacts from the next phase of the East Kellogg freeway project. The decision means the project can move forward. The Kansas Department of Transportation is looking to continue the reconstruction of East Kellogg, from the K-96 interchange to...
classiccountry1070.com
Dept. of Wildlife and Parks to Renovate, Improve Kingman State Fishing Lake
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will fully renovate Kingman State Fishing Lake, 7 miles Southwest of Kingman. The goal is to improve aquatic habitat and fishing conditions. Officials also said that staff may use the downtime to upgrade the roads in the area’s campground. Renovations will first...
Kansans have more than $500M lingering with the state. Here’s how to see if some is yours
The state returned around $26 million of the $56 million it received last year. Here’s where the money comes from and how to find out if you’re owed.
classiccountry1070.com
Kansas Humane Society Again At Capacity, Offering Dog Adoption Specials
The Kansas Humane Society announced Friday that it is once again at max capacity. Therefore, the organization is offering adoption specials until further notice. Most adult dogs have reduced fees of $49 or lower. Puppies more than 6 months old are $99. Officials said that the KHS has seen a...
KSN.com
Welcome to SCHEELS – Store Construction Status/Behind the Scenes Tour
Construction is coming along nicely at the Wichita Scheels store and we got a behind-the-scenes tour! The two-story establishment will consist of a putting green, a large mountain covered in various animals, a fish tank and more. The store is set to open this July and constructions are right on...
classiccountry1070.com
Cancer Moonshot Roundtable Rescheduled for Feb. 23rd
The Cancer Moonshot roundtable originally scheduled in January has been reset for Thursday, February 23rd from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The roundtable will be at the KU School of Medicine-Wichita and aims to better understand the experiences of community members living with, impacted by, or surviving cancer. The University...
Earthquake recorded southwest of Wichita
A small earthquake was recorded near Norwich southwest of Wichita. It happened at 8:29 p.m. Friday evening.
classiccountry1070.com
Chase ends with crash in northern Sedgwick County
An 18-year-old man was taken to a hospital after crashing his car during a chase with Kansas Highway Patrol troopers north of Wichita. The chase began shortly before 12:30 Saturday afternoon, and it lasted several minutes on northbound I-135 until the car hit a guardrail, overturned and rolled into a creek near 125th Street North.
WPD warns of in-person ‘Grandparent Scams’
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is warning residents of a new scam tactic, with people showing up in-person to collect.
White Castle steps in with an offer to help save a castle-shaped Kansas diner
White Castle, which was founded in Wichita, is offering to help save a castle-shaped diner that never even held a White Castle restaurant.
Wichita officers who sent racist, photoshopped image of George Floyd resign
One of them had their last day on Thursday.
A glimpse into the lives of some of the 35 people killed in Wichita in 2022
They were sons and daughters, moms and dads, sisters, brothers and friends.
classiccountry1070.com
Man jailed on charges after west Wichita chase and crash
A 32-year-old Wichita man is facing a number of charges after a chase with police and Sedgwick County deputies. The chase happened early Thursday and ended when a car hit two medians near Central and Maize Road. The driver jumped out and run, but deputies caught up with him and booked him into jail. He had minor injuries from the crash.
New Starbucks in Newton has opening date
NEWTON, Kan. — The new Starbucks on the south end of Newton at 1609 South Kansas will open later this month. According to the weekly update from Newton City Manager Kelly McElroy, a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy was issued to Starbucks last week. Their public opening is now slated for Feb. 27.
USGS: 3.2 magnitude quake shakes south-central Kansas
KINGMAN COUNTY—A small earthquake shook portions of south-central Kansas Friday evening. The quake at 8:29p.m. measured a magnitude 3.2 and was centered approximately 5 miles north of Norwich, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There are no reports of damage. The threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0, according...
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita man convicted in son’s drowning
The father of a two-year-old boy who drowned in 2020 in a south Wichita pool has been convicted of murder. A jury found 46-year-old William Kabutu guilty of first degree murder, with second degree murder in the alternative, and two counts of aggravated child endangerment. The alternative charge is presented if there are two or more theories on how a crime was committed, but a defendant can only be sentenced for one of the alternative counts, the one that is most severe.
