The father of a two-year-old boy who drowned in 2020 in a south Wichita pool has been convicted of murder. A jury found 46-year-old William Kabutu guilty of first degree murder, with second degree murder in the alternative, and two counts of aggravated child endangerment. The alternative charge is presented if there are two or more theories on how a crime was committed, but a defendant can only be sentenced for one of the alternative counts, the one that is most severe.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO