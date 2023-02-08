ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton-freewater, OR

elkhornmediagroup.com

Police investigating convenience store burglary

MILTON-FREEWATER – The Milton-Freewater Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place Tuesday night at the Fast Mart convenience store, 629 S. Main Street. The burglary was in progress when officers arrived at approximately 2:30 a.m. Immediately upon the officer’s arrival, two suspects wearing black fled the convenience store and ran eastbound. They threw and dropped multiple stolen items, which were later collected by the officers. One suspect even threw a bottle of beer at an officer.
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
Calcasieu Parish News

45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65

45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65. Lake Providence, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence at around 3:45 p.m. This collision took the life of Casi E.B. Blaylock, 45, of Epps, Louisiana.
EPPS, LA
kptv.com

Clark County deputies investigating deadly crash in Orchards

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the 8400 block of Northeast Padden Parkway. A witness reported a vehicle was eastbound when it went off the road and crashed in a wooded area to the south of the roadway.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Jail is ready for Craigen’s return

UMATILLA COUNTY – Once-convicted killer George West Craigen is returning to Umatilla County for a new trial in the murder of Cecil “Rob” Carter in 2014 in Milton-Freewater. During his last stay there, he was found guilty of having a shiv in his cell. Sheriff Terry Rowan says the county has not yet been notified about when Craigen will return.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
KSLTV

Utah man accused of stealing millions in construction equipment appears in court

SALT LAKE CITY – An Idaho man who was bilked out of $10,000 in a Utah construction scheme spoke out Thursday as the man who is accused of taking the money appeared in court. Derek Johanson is accused of stealing skid steers and then selling them to innocent buyers. He’s been arrested and convicted multiple times for construction thefts.
UTAH STATE
krcrtv.com

Body of missing Washington man found near Orick

ORICK, Calif. — Detectives with the Arcata Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man from Washington that had been missing since Jan. 31. According to officials, the body of 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 on Feb. 7, just north of Orick. The department...
ARCATA, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug

While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
NAMPA, ID
bigislandnow.com

Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman

Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
HILO, HI
columbiagorgenews.com

How gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Tolls are coming to Portland-area freeways, and even tolling fans worry they’ll stack up

In less than two years, the Oregon Department of Transportation will introduce the first highway tolls in the state. It will begin with two bridge tolls on Interstate 205. But planned within the next few years are per-mile tolls on all lanes of Interstates 5 and 205 and, if a replacement project gets underway, a toll to cross the Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River.
PORTLAND, OR

