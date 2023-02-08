Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police investigating convenience store burglary
MILTON-FREEWATER – The Milton-Freewater Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place Tuesday night at the Fast Mart convenience store, 629 S. Main Street. The burglary was in progress when officers arrived at approximately 2:30 a.m. Immediately upon the officer’s arrival, two suspects wearing black fled the convenience store and ran eastbound. They threw and dropped multiple stolen items, which were later collected by the officers. One suspect even threw a bottle of beer at an officer.
45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65
45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65. Lake Providence, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence at around 3:45 p.m. This collision took the life of Casi E.B. Blaylock, 45, of Epps, Louisiana.
kptv.com
Clark County deputies investigating deadly crash in Orchards
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the 8400 block of Northeast Padden Parkway. A witness reported a vehicle was eastbound when it went off the road and crashed in a wooded area to the south of the roadway.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Jail is ready for Craigen’s return
UMATILLA COUNTY – Once-convicted killer George West Craigen is returning to Umatilla County for a new trial in the murder of Cecil “Rob” Carter in 2014 in Milton-Freewater. During his last stay there, he was found guilty of having a shiv in his cell. Sheriff Terry Rowan says the county has not yet been notified about when Craigen will return.
KSLTV
Utah man accused of stealing millions in construction equipment appears in court
SALT LAKE CITY – An Idaho man who was bilked out of $10,000 in a Utah construction scheme spoke out Thursday as the man who is accused of taking the money appeared in court. Derek Johanson is accused of stealing skid steers and then selling them to innocent buyers. He’s been arrested and convicted multiple times for construction thefts.
New WI license plates delayed; Lawmaker concerned about impacts on violent crime
After meeting with the State Transportation Secretary, Sen. Van Wanggaard says new higher-quality license plates won’t be implemented for another month and a half.
krcrtv.com
Body of missing Washington man found near Orick
ORICK, Calif. — Detectives with the Arcata Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man from Washington that had been missing since Jan. 31. According to officials, the body of 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 on Feb. 7, just north of Orick. The department...
Skimming device discovered at supermarket’s check out
WILKES-BARRE — City police advise anyone who shopped at Bravo Supermarket on South Main Street to monitor and review their accounts as a skimming device was placed on a credit card terminal. Police suspect two men, they described as Hispanics, were involved. The credit card skimming device was discovered...
fox29.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
Thank You! Montana Drug Dealer Taken Off Streets And Off To Jail
Another drug dealer has been taken off the streets of Montana. I don't care what you are selling, we don't have time for this nonsense in our state. After longer than usual wait times to see a sentencing date, Gerardo Gutierrez is finally seeing his time behind bars. The U.S....
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
Missouri Traffic Jam? Driver Encounters Wild Horse Herd on Bridge
Traffic jams are slightly different when you're in the rural parts of Missouri. This is a perfect example. A driver shared video as he was stuck behind a herd of wild horses on a bridge crossing the Current River in the Show Me State. There's no context shared on this...
Oregon liquor scandal is now the focus of a criminal investigation, state says
The Oregon Department of Justice on Friday announced it would open a criminal investigation into the diversion of Kentucky bourbon by Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission officials for their own use. The announcement comes two days after The Oregonian/OregonLive revealed that six liquor agency managers, including Executive Director Steve Marks,...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
bigislandnow.com
Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman
Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
kpic
ODOT to temporarily close more than 25,000 crosswalks to make them safer
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon will briefly close more than 25,000 crosswalks over the next year to make them safe for all users. The Oregon Department of Transportation says it looked at crosswalks statewide and found a number of them do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
columbiagorgenews.com
How gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Tolls are coming to Portland-area freeways, and even tolling fans worry they’ll stack up
In less than two years, the Oregon Department of Transportation will introduce the first highway tolls in the state. It will begin with two bridge tolls on Interstate 205. But planned within the next few years are per-mile tolls on all lanes of Interstates 5 and 205 and, if a replacement project gets underway, a toll to cross the Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River.
Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'
An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
tuhswolf.com
Gov. Brown commutes 17 death penalty sentences, including Coffee Creek inmate
With the impending end to her term, Governor Kate Brown commuted the 17 people in Oregon with death penalty charges. Instead, they will serve life in prison with no chance of parole. Brown enacted her executive clemency powers to commute, pardon, grant amnesty or reprieve people convicted of crime, despite...
Comments / 0