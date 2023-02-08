Garden Hills streetlighting project begins next week in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that work on the city’s Garden Hills Streetlighting Project is scheduled to begin next week.

Crews from Champaign Signal and Lighting (CSL) will begin on the north end of the neighborhood and progress to the south by installing underground conduit throughout the Garden Hills neighborhood. It will then be followed by the installation of light pole foundations and other related streetlighting infrastructure. Light pole installations will begin in the fall.

The contractor will attempt to minimize any inconvenience to the residents in the construction area as much as possible. The city said no road closures are anticipated at this time and two-way traffic will be maintained on all streets in the neighborhood unless there is advanced notice.

Residents are encouraged to pay close attention to construction signs, message boards, and traffic control devices that will be in the neighborhood during the project. The city advises everyone to not park on the street in areas marked “No Parking” and to proceed cautiously through construction zones.

They also advise everyone to use alternate routes whenever possible.

The city said the project costs approximately $4 million. It is being funded by a portion of the $25 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to the city. Champaign residents prioritized this infrastructure investment during ARPA funding community engagement activities held in 2021.

The city thanks the Garden Hills neighborhood residents for their patience and cooperation during this project. It is expected to be complete by the Fall of 2024.

