Special thanks to everyone who showed up for today’s Community Listening Session presented by Shannan Bowen, the executive director of NC Local News Workshop at Elon University. Your voice and participation are important to New Bern Now and vital to helping us deliver news to New Bern and surrounding communities’. A summary of what was discussed will be published within the next week. We appreciate Piero Passalacqua and La Casetta for sponsoring lunch and event center. Stay tuned for future updates.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO