Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue
The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are bringing up several problems, including illness. Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue. The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are...
Open enrollment to continue for Pitt County public schools
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Education met this week to make an important vote. The board voted 6-2 to keep open enrollment going for two dozen public schools in Pitt County. Eastern Elementary School in Greenville will be the exception with open enrollment not taking place there. Pitt County officials said […]
Fifteenth Street improvements planned for near future
The Fifteenth Street and Carolina Avenue area will look very different in the next three to five years if the City of Washington’s plans for the area come to fruition. The City of Washington is exercising its partnership of two years with Electricities of North Carolina and Retail Strategies, LLC to assist with recruiting and retaining traditional and dining businesses, Mayor Donald Sadler said.
13th annual Cupid’s Crawl held by Run the East
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Over 400 runners laced up their shoes Saturday morning to participate in the 13th annual Cupid Crawl 5K and 10K races. Runners had the option to run 3.1 miles in the 5K or run 6.2 miles in the 10K race. A portion of the proceeds from Saturday’s races will go towards […]
‘Flames were 3 stories high’: Crews respond to fire at facility housing railroad ties in North Carolina, county officials say
DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews responded to a large fire early Saturday morning in North Carolina after a passerby saw a facility on fire, according to Wayne County officials. At about 1:27 a.m., county officials said 911 received a call about a huge fire at National Salvage and Service Corp on the 400 block of Old Mt Olive Highway, a large industrial facility that houses railroad ties.
Founder of Wilson county based program looks to keep its African American history alive
Lisa Henderson, founder of Land Street Project, created a program that documents and preserve three African American Cemeteries in Wilson. Founder of Wilson county based program looks to keep …. Lisa Henderson, founder of Land Street Project, created a program that documents and preserve three African American Cemeteries in Wilson.
Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville location
The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of...
Brewery, entertainment attraction coming to former Greenville textile mill
Two new tenants will be joining the Judson Mill District in Greenville — a historic textile mill-turned mixed-use community. Stumpy’s Hatchet House, a national axe-throwing and entertainment spot, and Magnetic South Brewery, one of the Upstate’s highest-growth breweries, will be opening their newest locations in the Judson Mill District, according to a Hughes Agency news release.
"Voice of the Pirates" Jeff Charles dead at 70
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — ECU's long time "Voice of the Pirates" Jeff Charles died Friday Feb. 10, 2023 while in New Orleans with the men's basketball team. ECU announced that Saturday's game at Tulane will not be played as originally scheduled due to Charles' death. Charles has been the...
Kinston gets good news with latest audit report
KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – The City of Kinston and the Kinston City Council received a positive report in their latest audit. In a media release from Kinston City Council member Chris Suggs, officials received the annual audit report for 2022 during the Tuesday City Council meeting. There were no corrections to be made, no accounting […]
Stanley White Recreation Center, Public Comment among agenda items for upcoming New Bern BOA meeting – Feb 14
The Feb. 14 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham....
‘The whole state will benefit’: NC county’s court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
Armed bank robberies in Raleigh, Greenville lead to 15-year sentence for Vance County man
A 27-year-old has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following two armed bank robberies in 2019, a release from the USDOJ said on Friday.
PCC announces death of VP of Academic Affairs and Student Services
WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt Community College campus community is grieving after being notified Thursday morning that Dr. Thomas E. Gould, executive vice president of Academic Affairs and Student Services, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. After meeting with members of his President’s Leadership Team and employees who worked directly with Gould, PCC President […]
Highest-paying science jobs in New Bern
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in New Bern, NC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Inflation has moderated some, but grocery shoppers still face high prices
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For the last 12 months, Adams Publishing Group’s journalists from across the country collected local grocery price data, spoke with American consumers about how they’re navigating the high tide of inflation, and heard from economists on when the price pressures might subside. Each month, reporters tracked prices as they rose and sometimes […]
Things to Do In and Around New Bern: Feb 9 – 12
Special thanks to everyone who showed up for today’s Community Listening Session presented by Shannan Bowen, the executive director of NC Local News Workshop at Elon University. Your voice and participation are important to New Bern Now and vital to helping us deliver news to New Bern and surrounding communities’. A summary of what was discussed will be published within the next week. We appreciate Piero Passalacqua and La Casetta for sponsoring lunch and event center. Stay tuned for future updates.
‘Everyone has an issue that we may not recognize or know about.’ Event at ECU raises mental health awareness
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you were walking on the East Carolina University campus on Wednesday, you would’ve seen nearly 400 pairs of shoes lining the walkways. “As I read each shoe, it brought a sense of awareness to that everyone has an issue that we may not recognize or know about,” said Keziah Worsley, […]
Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
