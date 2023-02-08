A new apartment could be coming to the west side of Colorado Springs. Developers say that it could offer more than 300 new townhomes, as well as business and multi-story buildings. It would be located on Garden of the Gods Road. The proposed development has caused plenty of concern. The building department approved sending the construction plan to the Springs City Council on a vote of 6 to 3. Some people in the area are concerned about the impact on traffic and, possibly, lower property values. A project at this spot was canceled in 2021.

