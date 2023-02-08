Read full article on original website
Daily Record
‘The community has been good to us:’ Cañon Signature Mortgage celebrates its 15th anniversary
Dave and Lynda Lambert have become fixtures of Fremont County ever since opening Cañon Signature Mortgage in January 2008 and are celebrating 15 years in business. The couple moved to the area in 2005 from Naples, Fla., and, though it took some time, found a forever home in Cañon City.
Daily Record
Husband stabs wife in Highlands Ranch parking lot, sheriff’s office says
A 47-year-old woman was stabbed by her husband in a Douglas County parking lot outside a Target store, authorities said. The incident happened about 12:15 p.m. Saturday in a Target parking lot, 1950 E. County Line Road, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The woman called 911 for...
OnlyInYourState
For Nearly Half A Century, Dining At The Omelette Parlor In Colorado Is Always A Timeless Experience
Is there any better way to begin your day than with a hearty and delicious breakfast? Actually, there is: a hearty and delicious breakfast that comes from a tried and true eatery, like the 40-some-year-old Omelette Parlor in Colorado Springs!. Do you have a favorite place that you would like...
Daily Record
Decriminalizes of medicinal mushrooms alters Cañon City Police Department’s K9 program
In response to the passing of Proposition 122, referred to as the “Natural Medicine Health Act of 2022,” the Cañon City Police Department is now required to examine the viability of its current K9 program regarding illegal drug interdiction. The Natural Medicine Health Act of 2022 decriminalizes...
KKTV
Knife and empty alcohol bottles found stashed in a Colorado Springs school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned parents reached out to KKTV 11 News after rumors started circulating that several items that aren’t allowed on campus were found inside the bathroom of a Colorado Springs school. A photo sent to 11 News from an anonymous viewer shows a large knife...
Daily Record
Cañon City Council Seeks Members to Complete Cañon City Water Committee
Letters of Interest are being accepted for the following positions: one (1) Fremont County ditch or agriculture representative, one (1) water recreation/conservation representative, one (1) development representative, and three (3) Fremont County residents at least one of which must be a Cañon City resident. The current City Council seeks individuals who are willing to contribute the necessary time, expertise, and energy to assist the current Council review, evaluate, and make recommendations concerning all legislative water issues including, but not limited to development, regulations, water quality and quantity, and conservation.
kvor.com
Development on Garden Road Causes Concern
A new apartment could be coming to the west side of Colorado Springs. Developers say that it could offer more than 300 new townhomes, as well as business and multi-story buildings. It would be located on Garden of the Gods Road. The proposed development has caused plenty of concern. The building department approved sending the construction plan to the Springs City Council on a vote of 6 to 3. Some people in the area are concerned about the impact on traffic and, possibly, lower property values. A project at this spot was canceled in 2021.
One dead in Yoder house fire, animal law enforcement evacuates wolf hybrids on property
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Yoder, just east of Colorado Springs. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, crews arrived at Sengbeil Road in Yonder around 4:30 a.m. Friday. KRDO spoke with a couple neighbors in Yoder who told said the man The post One dead in Yoder house fire, animal law enforcement evacuates wolf hybrids on property appeared first on KRDO.
10 Colorado Springs Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Colorado Springs, CO. - While the Springs is the second-largest city in Colorado, it doesn't take a backseat to the state's capital and largest city, Denver, when it comes to career opportunities.
Be on the look out for this vehicle stolen out of Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle, Saturday afternoon on Feb. 11. CCPD says a red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with Colorado license plate HGQ582, was stolen near 19th street in Cañon City. The theft occurred between 11 p.m. […]
Daily Record
Cañon City Police: Manitou Springs man arrested on suspicion of assault
South 9th St and Royal Gorge Blvd, Justin McDonald (39) of Cañon City, was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant. 3100 blk. of Highway 50, Nancy Reyes (36) of Florence, was issued an arrest summons for Theft. 1500 blk. of Central Ave, Teresa Cox (56) of Cañon City, was...
FOX21News.com
Pueblo Deputies asking for security footage
The Ukraine Aid Fund sponsored 14 Ukrainian children to visit the state of Colorado for 2 weeks. Colorado's early TABOR refunds have the IRS urging taxpayers to delay filing. Fountain PD Officer who fell from bridge on life …. Fountain PD Officer who fell from bridge on life support. Shopping...
Colorado Springs home prices show dramatic turnaround, report shows
Colorado Springs home prices increased in late 2022 at one of the slowest rates in the nation — a dramatic turnaround from recent years when the city regularly was near the top of the pack for price appreciation and another sign of the impact of last year’s spike in mortgage rates.
KKTV
Colorado Springs business owner says at least 17 family members are dead following earthquakes in Turkey
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The death toll continues to rise following a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria and a local grill owner says 17 of his family members have died in the disaster. The Purple Onion’s owner Erdal Bengogullari is desperately trying to get updates from his...
fremontcountycrusader.com
Fremont County History Prison Breaks
Growing up in Cañon City, we've all heard different stories about the prison. Apparently in 1872, eyewitness Truman Blanchett was on his way home, riding a horse from the mountains when he stopped on the east end of the property to watch five prisoners dig a hole to build a stockade to keep them inside the fort,” according to “You're Invited to A Sunday Drive” booklet by Dorothy Cool. Blanchett reported he had seen similar work when he had helped to build Fort Cherry to keep the Indians out in 1864.
Daily Record
Cañon City High School’s Dinner Theater to rock out to the songs of the 1950s, 1960s
Cañon City High School’s annual Dinner Theater this year is a nod to the 1950s and 1960s. ‘Diner’ Theater: A Tribute To Oldies, is under the direction of CCHS Vocal Music/ Music Theater Director Ryan Walter. Patrons will enjoy music from Broadway shows from, or set in,...
Feb. 10 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adolfo Valdez, 30, is a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Valdez has six warrants. One warrant is for Larceny, the other five warrants are for Failure to Appear which includes […]
Department of Human Services complaint leads to arrests and drug bust in Woodland Park
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office said its response to a Department of Human Services (DHS) complaint led deputies to make two arrests and seize a large number of drugs this weekend. Teller County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a Woodland Park home Saturday to arrest Rianna Moret for violating a protection The post Department of Human Services complaint leads to arrests and drug bust in Woodland Park appeared first on KRDO.
Driver hits Colorado State Patrol car in Pueblo County
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported a crash involving a service vehicle Thursday morning on Feb. 9. Within the past few weeks, four emergency or service vehicles have been hit by drivers, according to CSP. “It’s a thin line between life and death,” states CSP. “Please, for the love and safety of […]
KKTV
One dead in motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in eastern Colorado Springs. This is at Circle drive and Paseo road. Colorado Springs police tell 11 News the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The vehicle was turning left onto Northbound North Circle Dr. when it was struck by the motorcycle according to police. Police add that the motorcycle rider was ejected during the crash.
