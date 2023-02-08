ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Daily Record

Cañon City Council Seeks Members to Complete Cañon City Water Committee

Letters of Interest are being accepted for the following positions: one (1) Fremont County ditch or agriculture representative, one (1) water recreation/conservation representative, one (1) development representative, and three (3) Fremont County residents at least one of which must be a Cañon City resident. The current City Council seeks individuals who are willing to contribute the necessary time, expertise, and energy to assist the current Council review, evaluate, and make recommendations concerning all legislative water issues including, but not limited to development, regulations, water quality and quantity, and conservation.
CANON CITY, CO
kvor.com

Development on Garden Road Causes Concern

A new apartment could be coming to the west side of Colorado Springs. Developers say that it could offer more than 300 new townhomes, as well as business and multi-story buildings. It would be located on Garden of the Gods Road. The proposed development has caused plenty of concern. The building department approved sending the construction plan to the Springs City Council on a vote of 6 to 3. Some people in the area are concerned about the impact on traffic and, possibly, lower property values. A project at this spot was canceled in 2021.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One dead in Yoder house fire, animal law enforcement evacuates wolf hybrids on property

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Yoder, just east of Colorado Springs. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, crews arrived at Sengbeil Road in Yonder around 4:30 a.m. Friday. KRDO spoke with a couple neighbors in Yoder who told said the man The post One dead in Yoder house fire, animal law enforcement evacuates wolf hybrids on property appeared first on KRDO.
YODER, CO
KXRM

Be on the look out for this vehicle stolen out of Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle, Saturday afternoon on Feb. 11. CCPD says a red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with Colorado license plate HGQ582, was stolen near 19th street in Cañon City. The theft occurred between 11 p.m. […]
CANON CITY, CO
FOX21News.com

Pueblo Deputies asking for security footage

The Ukraine Aid Fund sponsored 14 Ukrainian children to visit the state of Colorado for 2 weeks. Colorado's early TABOR refunds have the IRS urging taxpayers to delay filing. Fountain PD Officer who fell from bridge on life …. Fountain PD Officer who fell from bridge on life support. Shopping...
PUEBLO, CO
fremontcountycrusader.com

Fremont County History Prison Breaks

Growing up in Cañon City, we've all heard different stories about the prison. Apparently in 1872, eyewitness Truman Blanchett was on his way home, riding a horse from the mountains when he stopped on the east end of the property to watch five prisoners dig a hole to build a stockade to keep them inside the fort,” according to “You're Invited to A Sunday Drive” booklet by Dorothy Cool. Blanchett reported he had seen similar work when he had helped to build Fort Cherry to keep the Indians out in 1864.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Feb. 10 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adolfo Valdez, 30, is a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Valdez has six warrants. One warrant is for Larceny, the other five warrants are for Failure to Appear which includes […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Department of Human Services complaint leads to arrests and drug bust in Woodland Park

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office said its response to a Department of Human Services (DHS) complaint led deputies to make two arrests and seize a large number of drugs this weekend. Teller County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a Woodland Park home Saturday to arrest Rianna Moret for violating a protection The post Department of Human Services complaint leads to arrests and drug bust in Woodland Park appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Driver hits Colorado State Patrol car in Pueblo County

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported a crash involving a service vehicle Thursday morning on Feb. 9. Within the past few weeks, four emergency or service vehicles have been hit by drivers, according to CSP. “It’s a thin line between life and death,” states CSP. “Please, for the love and safety of […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

One dead in motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in eastern Colorado Springs. This is at Circle drive and Paseo road. Colorado Springs police tell 11 News the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The vehicle was turning left onto Northbound North Circle Dr. when it was struck by the motorcycle according to police. Police add that the motorcycle rider was ejected during the crash.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

