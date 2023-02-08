Read full article on original website
Games-as-a-Service Are Shutting Down Left and Right
In this episode of Beyond, the discussed the state of Games-as-a-Service. Why are so many games discontinuing their services so soon after launch? With so many games and so little time, it's up to gamers to pick and choose where they want to spend that time. Is this a boon for the single player space? What does this mean for online gaming in general? Join Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Mark Medina for the deep dive!
Pieces of Heart
Collecting four Pieces of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap awards you with a new permanent heart. See all Pieces of Heart locations with this guide. This checklist is organized by area. Note that you won't have all the items or abilities you need to get a Piece of Heart when you first see it. Instead, you'll likely need to backtrack.
Crossed Wands: Round 1
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the first round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. This can be completed immediately after Defense Against the Dark Arts class by following the side quest Crossed Wands: Round 1 and meeting up with Lucan Brattleby, who leads the club.
PlayStation VR2 Unboxing
The highly anticipated PlayStation VR 2 is here and we got the chance to unbox it ahead of its release. We take a look at the PSVR 2 headset, the brand new controllers, as well as a the charging dock. We also compare the new headset against the original to see how the new form factor stacks up.
Pokemon Go Battle Day: Vulpix
There is no better day to step into battle than the upcoming Pokemon Go Battle Day: Vulpix! Complete Timed Research Tasks during this event by dipping your toes until the Battle League pool to unlock encounters with Vulpix. Enjoy Battle Day event bonuses while the event is active, and even...
Room of Requirement Conjuration Potions
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Potion items you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some even require a trip to Tomes and Scrolls for additional instructions.
Tower of Fantasy - Official Half-Anniversary Trailer
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world free-to-play MMORPG available on PC, iOS, and Android. The new trailer celebrates Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary. As the memories of the past six months come to a close, the trailer teases Tower of Fantasy’s newest expansion, where Wanderers will explore a brand new ecosystem by taking their next adventure into the deep sea. Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary also brings Wanderers exciting in-game rewards, and the chance to win a customized skin by voting for their favorite simulacrum.
All Hogwarts Secrets Solutions
There are three Hogwarts Secrets that you can uncover to receive valuable loot, such as legendary gear, wand cosmetics, Field Guide Pages, and even Conjuration recipes. Now, there's a good chance you have already stumbled across these secrets; however, the process needed to complete these puzzles are often quite complex and involve multiple steps, special spells, side quest completions, and much more.
Paralogue - The Azure Twin
The Azure Twin is another Bond-focused side mission in Fire Emblem Engage where you will be facing off against Emblem Eirika in a reproduction of a key battle from Fire Emblem The Sacred Stones. This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Azure Twin, a part of...
Secrets of the Restricted Section
Secrets of the Restricted Section is the eighth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where delve into the Restricted Section of the library with the help of Sebastian Sallow, and uncover deeper mysteries at hand. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a...
The Girl From Uagadou
Upon meeting Natsai in Lower Hogsfield, she will lament she hasn’t been proactive like you up until now. She suggests taking down Theophilis to cripple Rookwood and Ranroks operation. She will tell you to wait until she has collated more information, and as she leaves you hear someone cry out for help, leading directly into the Trials of Merlin quest.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Meet 8 of Cal's Enemies | IGN First
A good action game lives and dies by the strength of its combat, true, but combat mechanics are just one part of the equation. Equally important are the enemies that put those combat mechanics to the test. And so one of the things that I was most curious about during my visit to Respawn was the enemy design of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Fortunately, I had Design Director Jason de Heras and Production Director Kasumi Shishido to walk me through a handful of new enemy types that are determined to stand in the way of Cal Kestis.
Hi-Fi Rush Has an Easter Egg That Very Well May Be Teasing The Evil Within 3
An Easter Egg on a screen near the end of Hi-Fi Rush very well may be teasing The Evil Within 3. As reported by GamesRadar, this screen in question is visible for less than a second during a cinematic that plays before Track 11: The Needle Drop and takes place in an elevator. You can see the screen in the image below or in action courtesy of YouTuber Shirrako, and can see, on the bottom, it says, "Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced."
Best Spells to Unlock First
The backbone of Hogwarts Legacy’s gameplay is, of course, the spell casting. But which spells should you prioritize unlocking? This handy guide will explain all of the key spells you should prioritize and unlock first in Hogwarts Legacy. Best Spells to Unlock First in Hogwarts Legacy. Spells are unlocked...
Astronomy Class
Astronomy Class is the twenty-sixth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you attend Astrology for the first time, receive your very own telescope, and uncover the magical properties of Astrology Tables. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of...
Persona 3 Portable Wiki Guide
August 14, 2007 (Original) January 19, 2023 (Switch, Xbox, PC, PS4) PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5. Persona 3 is the third entry in the RPG series Persona, which originally spun off from the Shin Megami Tensei franchise from developer and publisher Atlus. There have been three versions: the original, FES (which includes an epilogue called The Answer), and Portable that originally came out for PSP and featured some notable changes. (See the Version Differences pages for more information.)
Alohomora - How to Open Locks
If you've been exploring the many points of interest in Hogwarts Legacy, you've probably encountered locks on doors highlighted in blue by Revelio. These locked doors can lead to valuable equipment, collectibles, and secret passageways you might not be able to find elsewhere. Luckily, there is a specific charm you can learn to help you pick these locks and open up previously inaccessible places in the game.
Deal Alert: Alienware m15 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1150 at Dell
Dell is offering an Alienware m15 R7 AMD Ryzen Edition gaming laptop with RTX 3060 video card for only $1146.59 after $400 off instant discount and stackable coupon codes "GAMING10" and "ARMMPPS". This is currently the least expensive RTX 3060 equipped Alienware gaming laptop at Dell. Alienware m15 RTX 3060...
Mount Weobry
You get another boost in level cap from 22 to 25. The shops also have new items for you to look at if you like. Take the time to do a bit of training before moving on.
April - P3P Walkthrough
Persona 3 starts in the month of April. It's not too eventful gameplay-wise, but it introduces you to important characters, gameplay systems, and story elements. You will be mostly on rails with some cutscenes, dialogue options, and a tutorial battle from 4/7 to 4/20, then you get full control starting on 4/21. We have guide pages for each day (or chunk of days) in this walkthrough to make sure you get all the necessary details and don't miss anything.
