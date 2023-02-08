ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

PlayStation VR2 Unboxing

The highly anticipated PlayStation VR 2 is here and we got the chance to unbox it ahead of its release. We take a look at the PSVR 2 headset, the brand new controllers, as well as a the charging dock. We also compare the new headset against the original to see how the new form factor stacks up.
IGN

Crossed Wands: Round 1

This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the first round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. This can be completed immediately after Defense Against the Dark Arts class by following the side quest Crossed Wands: Round 1 and meeting up with Lucan Brattleby, who leads the club.
IGN

Room of Requirement Conjuration Potions

This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Potion items you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some even require a trip to Tomes and Scrolls for additional instructions.
IGN

All Hogwarts Secrets Solutions

There are three Hogwarts Secrets that you can uncover to receive valuable loot, such as legendary gear, wand cosmetics, Field Guide Pages, and even Conjuration recipes. Now, there's a good chance you have already stumbled across these secrets; however, the process needed to complete these puzzles are often quite complex and involve multiple steps, special spells, side quest completions, and much more.
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement

This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the Room of Requirement. This is a secret room in Hogwarts that you'll only be able to access upon completing The Room of Requirement Main Story mission - when you're truly in need of it. This is an...
IGN

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Meet 8 of Cal's Enemies | IGN First

A good action game lives and dies by the strength of its combat, true, but combat mechanics are just one part of the equation. Equally important are the enemies that put those combat mechanics to the test. And so one of the things that I was most curious about during my visit to Respawn was the enemy design of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Fortunately, I had Design Director Jason de Heras and Production Director Kasumi Shishido to walk me through a handful of new enemy types that are determined to stand in the way of Cal Kestis.
IGN

Best Spells to Unlock First

The backbone of Hogwarts Legacy’s gameplay is, of course, the spell casting. But which spells should you prioritize unlocking? This handy guide will explain all of the key spells you should prioritize and unlock first in Hogwarts Legacy. Best Spells to Unlock First in Hogwarts Legacy. Spells are unlocked...
IGN

Paralogue - The Azure Twin

The Azure Twin is another Bond-focused side mission in Fire Emblem Engage where you will be facing off against Emblem Eirika in a reproduction of a key battle from Fire Emblem The Sacred Stones. This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Azure Twin, a part of...
IGN

Mr. Saitou - Official Trailer

Mr. Saitou is a short adventure RPG game about an average white-collar worker who struggles to find meaning in a life full of constant overtime and isolation. After an accident lands him in the hospital, Mr. Saitou is spirited away to a strange fantasy world where an unexpected friend takes him on a life-changing adventure. Mr. Saitou is releasing on March 23 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
IGN

Games-as-a-Service Are Shutting Down Left and Right

In this episode of Beyond, the discussed the state of Games-as-a-Service. Why are so many games discontinuing their services so soon after launch? With so many games and so little time, it's up to gamers to pick and choose where they want to spend that time. Is this a boon for the single player space? What does this mean for online gaming in general? Join Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Mark Medina for the deep dive!
IGN

8BitDo Ultimate Controller with Charging Dock Review

If there's one thing more impressive than the maniacal pace of 8BitDo's controller production, it's how the company has continuously improved those controllers. I've tested, reviewed, or owned about a dozen of their gamepads, including their "elite" options, like the SN30 Pro+ and Pro 2 controllers. The Ultimate controller is...
IGN

Pokemon Go Battle Day: Vulpix

There is no better day to step into battle than the upcoming Pokemon Go Battle Day: Vulpix! Complete Timed Research Tasks during this event by dipping your toes until the Battle League pool to unlock encounters with Vulpix. Enjoy Battle Day event bonuses while the event is active, and even...
IGN

Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial

Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial is the thirty-fifth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you enter the Headmaster's Office and experience a Trial unlike any that have come before. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial...
IGN

Deal Alert: Alienware m15 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1150 at Dell

Dell is offering an Alienware m15 R7 AMD Ryzen Edition gaming laptop with RTX 3060 video card for only $1146.59 after $400 off instant discount and stackable coupon codes "GAMING10" and "ARMMPPS". This is currently the least expensive RTX 3060 equipped Alienware gaming laptop at Dell. Alienware m15 RTX 3060...
IGN

Lodgok's Loyalty

Lodgok's Loyalty is the thirty-seventh main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you investigate the Coastal Mine to find Lodgok and put a stop to Ranrok's drilling plans. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Lodgok's Loyalty quest...
IGN

It's All Gobbledegook

It’s All Gobbledegook is the thirty-second main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you enlist the help of Amit Thakkar and Lodgok to try to find and decipher schematics for something that Ranrok and his Loyalists are constructing. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This...
IGN

How to Upgrade Gear

Since you only have one protection spell in Hogwarts Legacy, it's best to prioritize upgrading your gear to boost your defense as early as possible. Not only can gear upgrades protect you better from enemy attacks, but some will boost your offensive output tremendously. Here you'll find step-by-step instructions on how to upgrade your gear, including the mission prerequisites and the tool you need to do so.
IGN

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has truly earned its Ultra moniker this year. The phone has seen a serious photographic upgrade with a new 200MP sensor that shoots 8K video and an Expert RAW mode to shoot like a real camera. This comes on top of the phone’s incredibly long list of features, including a built-in stylus, multi-tasking, and a desktop mode, which lets you use your phone on any big screen TV or monitor simply by connecting it through USB-C.
IGN

Madam Kogawa's Assignment 1

Madam Kogawa's Assignment 1 is a Side Quest you can complete in Hogwarts Castle. Completing this quest will reward you with items that can be used throughout your adventures. Are you looking for something specific? Click or tap the links to jump ahead. Where To Find Madam Kogawa's Assignment 1.

