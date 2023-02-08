Kansas City Current to open 2023 season with NWSL Championship rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is plenty of anticipation for the Kansas City Current’s 2023 season.

In the club’s third year of existence, they will be attempting to one-up a season that saw them go all the way to the NWSL Championship. They’ve added plenty of talented players to try to achieve that goal again.

The Current’s schedule features 22 games with the Challenge Cup set throughout the season as opposed to a preseason tournament like last season.

In the first match of the year, the Current will make their way to Cary, North Carolina, to play the NC Courage on March 25.

Newly acquired star forward Debinha will be facing her old squad where she spent the last six years in the league and helped lead them to three-straight championship appearances from 2017 to 2019 with wins in the last two trips.

For the home opener, the Current will host an NWSL Championship rematch with the Portland Thorns on Saturday, April 1.

This could be KC’s last season at Children’s Mercy Park, the home of MLS squad Sporting KC. The Current’s new stadium is set to open for the 2024 season.

For the Challenge Cup, the Current will play at home and on the road one time each from April 10 through Aug. 4 against each team in its division, which includes the Chicago Red Stars, the Houston Dash and Racing Louisville FC.

Kansas City advanced to the tournament semifinals in 2022 after winning the Central Division.

With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup scheduled from July 20-Aug. 20, the full NWSL schedule was designed to minimize the impact of the tournament on teams. Kansas City will only play one match during that time on Friday, Aug. 18 when they host OL Reign.

The Current could lose several players to the tournament, including Canadian midfielder Desi Scott and American goalkeeper AD Franch .

Here’s the full KC Current schedule:

March 25 — @ NC Courage

April 1 — vs Portland Thorns

April 15 — @ Chicago Red Stars

April 19 — @ Houston Dash (Challenge Cup)

April 22 — vs Orlando Pride

April 30 — vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

May 7 — @ Angel City FC

May 14 — vs San Diego Wave FC

May 17 — @ Racing Louisville FC (Challenge Cup)

May 20 — vs Racing Louisville FC

May 26 — vs Houston Dash

June 3 — vs NC Courage

June 10 — @ OL Reign

June 14 — vs Chicago Red Stars (Challenge Cup)

June 18 — vs Washington Spirit

June 24 — @ Orlando Pride

July 1 — @ Portland Thorns

July 7 — @ Racing Louisville FC

July 22 — vs Houston Dash (Challenge Cup)

July 29 — @ Chicago Red Stars (Challenge Cup)

Aug. 4 — vs Racing Louisville FC (Challenge Cup)

Aug. 18 — vs OL Reign

Aug. 26 — @ Houston Dash

Sept. 1 — vs Angel City FC

Sept. 16 — @ San Diego Wave FC

Sept. 30 — @ Washington Spirit

Oct. 7 — vs Chicago Red Stars

Oct. 15 — @ NJ/NY Gotham FC

Season tickets are available for all Kansas City Current home games and can be bought here or on the KC Current app on Apple or Android .

