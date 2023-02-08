ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

North Carolina teen accused of murdering boyfriend, asking friends to help clean up

By Emily Mikkelsen
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8ean_0kgzJf5o00

GREENSBORO, N.C. ( WGHP ) — A North Carolina teenager is accused of killing her boyfriend and asking friends to help her clean it up.

Greensboro resident Kaylee Turnipseed, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quantell White, 21.

During a court appearance on Tuesday, officials said that the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) arrested Turnipseed after people called and told them that she said she’d shot and killed White, her boyfriend.

DNA breakthrough leads Lexington police to suspect more than 30 years after woman strangled to death

Prosecutors say Turnipseed asked friends to help her clean up the crime scene. WSPD called the Greensboro Police Department about the case and they went to an apartment, where they found White’s dead body.

The prosecution also claims that Turnipseed confessed to the crime when she was taken into custody. No motive was discussed.

Turnipseed was denied bond due to the allegations that she attempted to cover up the crime.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc45.com

Alamance County Woman Charged in Elderly Fraud

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On January 27, Deputies were alerted to a financial theft from two elderly living facility residents. Both victims said they were missing their financial cards. A facility employee was labeled a suspect during the investigation. Deputies say that probable cause was found to arrest 57-year-old...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Clemson falls at North Carolina 91-71 for 3rd straight loss in ACC play

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Clemson SID) – Clemson University men’s basketball fell to North Carolina 91-71 on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers (18-7, 10-4 ACC) couldn’t contain the hot-shooting Tar Heels (16-9, 8-6 ACC) who finished 15-for-33 from 3-point range in the game. In the first half Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) scored his 1,000th point on a […]
CLEMSON, SC
alamancenews.com

Graham restricts public access in the name of “security”

We’ve seen a lot of excesses, high-handedness, and downright stupid local government actions and decisions over time. But this week we have to give the all-time award for going off half-cocked with ludicrous, unnecessary, and irresponsible decision-making to the city of Graham and its city manager Megan Garner. For...
GRAHAM, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy