Chicago, IL

Death of Northwestern student, Peter Salvino, ruled an accident

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tBCZh_0kgzJcRd00

CHICAGO — The death of a Northwestern University student pulled from Diversey Harbor in late 2022 has been ruled accidental.

Peter Salvino, a 25-year-old doctoral candidate, died from drowning with ethanol intoxication a contributing factor, according to autopsy results released by the Cook County medical examiner.

Salvino was reported missing in late December after leaving a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace.

His body was found a few days later in the 2400 block of North Cannon Drive by members of the police marine unit. Salvino’s cell phone had last pinged at a location near Diversey Harbor, police said.

Salvino was a graduate research assistant in the laboratory of Dr. Lucas Pinto, according to Northwestern University.

“My heart goes out to [Peter’s family and friends.] And also to all the wonderful members of my lab, who loved Peter,” Pinto said in a Tweet shortly after Salvino was found. “We’re so grateful you came along for the ride with us, Peter. We will miss you so much.”

Pinto declined to comment Wednesday following the release of the autopsy results.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2023. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
