A Suicide Attempt By a Migrant Raises Concerns About The Circumstances At The Red Hook Shelter
The Statue of Liberty is clearly seen across the river from the Red Hook pier, where the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal is located. Numerous migrants who have recently arrived in New York City are now being housed in the terminal. Some of these men find it ironic how close they are to Lady Liberty.
American Symbol Discovered Lying On The Side Of The Road In New York
The Hudson Valley has many organizations that are ready to help when a wild animal is in need of assistance. The Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC) is just one of the groups doing amazing work to rehab wild animals that have fallen victim to something either man-made or environmental.
pix11.com
Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake
A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Bronx congressman on Biden’s...
NY survivor of acid attack seeks justice as reward increases to $50,000
A New York woman who was disfigured and partially blinded in a horrific acid attack two years ago spoke out on Wednesday, after a reward for information in the case increased to $50,000.
NBC New York
‘Finch-Smuggling Kingpin' Gets Prison Time for Sneaking Birds Into NY for Competitions
A man who repeatedly admitted scheming to smuggle finches from Guyana into New York for birdsong competitions was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. It was Insaf Ali's second time being sentenced in a Brooklyn federal court for a crime related to bird trafficking, and he vowed it would be his last.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Pivot and shift’ to Plan B: Randalls Island tent city in infancy as Mayor Adams fends of critics of migrant shelter relocation
It was déjà vu all over again Tuesday as the city began constructing a tent migrant center on Randalls Island to replace the one they initially sought to open on flood-prone ground at the Bronx’s Orchard Beach. A coalition of city agencies such as the Department of...
Massive Butter Recall Affecting Cooks All Over New York
If you are doing any cooking this weekend, double-check the butter in your fridge.
pix11.com
10 people shot, 2 killed in four shootings across NYC
It's shaping up to be a violent weekend, after four separate shootings racked New York City, injuring at least ten people and leaving two dead, according to police. 10 people shot, 2 killed in four shootings across …. It's shaping up to be a violent weekend, after four separate shootings...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Inside the latest sweep of a massive Manhattan homeless encampment reduced to a garbage heap
The latest of the city’s ongoing efforts to get homeless encampments off the streets of New York involved one of the larger shantytowns, located below the Manhattan Bridge. A coalition of Department of Transportation workers, NYPD officers, and Department of Social Services agents undertook the massive homeless sweep under the archway on the Manhattan side Thursday — an effort that ended in a dispute.
Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified
NEW YORK, NY – Police have identified the victim in Thursday’s deadly shooting in Times Square as 22-year-old Idriss Siby of the Bronx. Police responded to the area of West 44th Street and 8th Avenue after receiving a report of a 22-year-old man shot in the chest by an unknown gunman. Police arrived on scene shortly after 5:30 pm. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.” Midtown South Precinct detectives reported. The victim was transported by EMS to Mt Sinai West, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police The post Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher
The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family. Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher. The estranged husband...
NBC New York
Bloody 15 Hours in NYC Leaves 2 Dead, at Least 9 Others Wounded Across City: Cops
A handful of shootings across the Big Apple left nearly a dozen victims hurt -- two would ultimately perish from their injuries -- during a particularly violent 15-hour stretch to start the weekend. Authorities say the bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx, where four men were shot...
Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?
Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
Deaths among NYC’s homeless population reach record high in 2022
Deaths among homeless New Yorkers surpassed last year's high. At least 815 homeless New Yorkers died during the last fiscal year, the highest on record, with drug overdose deaths accounting for about half. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Why Is It So Warm This Winter? There Are 2 Main Reasons
This 2022-23 winter has proven unprecedented for the New York City area, taking a historic amount of time to bring even just four-tenths of an inch of accumulating snow to Central Park and recording above-average temperatures every single day of the same month for the first time ever, among other superlatives.
rew-online.com
Changes to Rent-Stabilized Housing Laws Can Bring Thousands of Vacant Affordable Units Online, Unlock Over $1 Billion in Economic Activity
A new report by the Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) released today highlights the steep costs of owning and operating rent-stabilized units in New York City. In recent years, a combination of rising operating costs, supply chain issues, and regulatory changes has made maintaining rent-stabilized properties in New York City nearly impossible and brought the system to the brink. When long-term tenants leave rent-stabilized apartments – the vast majority of which were built before 1974 – property owners are routinely left with upwards of $75,000 in necessary renovations. But current regulations make it financially infeasible to make these upgrades, leading to the current situation in which tens of thousands of units are vacant and unavailable for rent.
thedrewacorn.com
What Happened to All the New York City Snow?
When one thinks of New York City in the wintertime, pictures of a white Christmas and snow covering Central Park come into one’s mind. There is no question that snow is associated with wintertime in the city. So why is it that the city has not seen snow in almost a full year?
Estranged husband arrested in New Jersey kindergarten teacher's death; another man sought
Police have arrested the estranged husband of a kindergarten teacher found dead and they have announced they are still looking for another suspect.
Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings
Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
MTA seizes 18 vehicles on the Whitestone Bridge to crackdown on persistent toll violators
Eighteen motorists trying to get to Queens from the Bronx via the Whitestone Bridge on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, were pulled over and had their vehicles towed to a nearby impound lot for persistently evading tolls. During the same day, MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers towed a record 32 vehicles...
