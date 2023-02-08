ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Students organizing benefit dinner for East Palestine families

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Htee2_0kgzI5dE00

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of Hubbard High School students is doing its part to help the people of East Palestine.

Six sophomores in the Career and Community Class are organizing a benefit dinner next month.

There will be food, raffles and a donation box. Proceeds will go to help the community.

Class action lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern for East Palestine derailment

“I think really just stepping up in a time of tragedy and just knowing that if it was our community, we would appreciate if someone would help us and they are so close. So, neighbors being neighbors. We needed to help them,” said sophomore Malia Hivner.

“We want to help as much as we can to make it a better after thing and for these families to know that there’s help out there for them while they are going through tough times like this,” said sophomore Gianna Rotunno.

The dinner is scheduled for March 1 from 3-7 p.m. at The Gentry Catering on E. Liberty Street in Hubbard.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Two former Valley radio veterans remember A.C. McCullough

It's not often you know both the face AND the voice...but then again it's not often someone like A.C. McCullough comes along. For more than 50 years we here in The Valley reaped the rewards of his talent and dedication. "He would always say '7am people, it's on ya!'", said...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Gated condo community coming to Struthers

Construction is underway for a new 23-unit gated condominium development in the City of Struthers. Arnold Real Estate Advisors announced the project located off Lincoln Street on Anna Circle and Gustav Circle. With a starting price of $249,000, the 1,400 square foot units will include modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings in...
STRUTHERS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

67K+
Followers
34K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy