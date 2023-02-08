Students organizing benefit dinner for East Palestine families

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of Hubbard High School students is doing its part to help the people of East Palestine.

Six sophomores in the Career and Community Class are organizing a benefit dinner next month.

There will be food, raffles and a donation box. Proceeds will go to help the community.

“I think really just stepping up in a time of tragedy and just knowing that if it was our community, we would appreciate if someone would help us and they are so close. So, neighbors being neighbors. We needed to help them,” said sophomore Malia Hivner.

“We want to help as much as we can to make it a better after thing and for these families to know that there’s help out there for them while they are going through tough times like this,” said sophomore Gianna Rotunno.

The dinner is scheduled for March 1 from 3-7 p.m. at The Gentry Catering on E. Liberty Street in Hubbard.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.