Speaker Heastie is turning into a tyrant, and not just with The Post
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie seems to now think he’s “King Carl” — and not just when it comes to The Post. “I’m not going to be disrespected,” Heastie whined Tuesday, lamely justifying his refusal to take questions from The Post’s Albany chief, Zach Williams, for the second straight week. He’s clamped down on all other reporters, too, by retaining COVID restrictions to keep them off the Assembly floor, though the state Senate has lifted similar restrictions and the pandemic is so over. Interview lawmakers in their seats, as journos have done for decades? King Carl won’t put up with such insulting scrutiny. Heastie’s...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Dead and buried? Mock funeral held for 1994 Crime Bill, as New York pols renew call for sentencing reform
The formerly incarcerated and elected officials symbolically buried the 1994 Crime Bill in Foley Square Tuesday afternoon on what marked the act’s 28th anniversary. The Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act was lauded when a Democratic-led Congress and then-President Bill Clinton enacted it in 1994, but in the three decades that followed, the legislation has been widely blamed among criminal justice advocates for bloating prisons across the country. The legislation created stricter criminal sentences for various offenses, and ultimately led to the creation of more prisons nationwide.
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New York
According to a recent proposal, New York state taxpayers would pick up one-third of the estimated $1 billion annual cost of New York City’s migrant crisis under the record $227 billion budget plan that was released this week by by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Hochul excludes George Santos from delegation meeting
He can’t sit with them. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul did not invite scandal-scarred Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to a bipartisan congressional delegation meeting Wednesday, her office said. Santos’ exclusion from the meeting was the latest blow to the embattled freshman GOP congressman, 34, who has been exposed for lying about everything from his educational background to his mother’s whereabouts on 9/11. “We’re talking about their work on committees [in the meeting], and he’s not a committee member,” Hochul told Spectrum News Wednesday, referring to Santos’ decision to recuse himself from House committees in the wake of his public scandals. Other New York Republicans...
George Santos blames NY politics for 'bad decision' to lie on resume: 'It's pretty simple'
“Here’s the deal, I would have never gotten the nomination from the Nassau County GOP if I had not concluded college,” Santos told Newsmax in an interview Thursday night from the U.S. House Rotunda.
Proposed Bill Would Ban On Semi-Automatic Weapons In New York
Lawmakers in New York are discussing a new proposed bill that would place a ban on semi-automatic guns as well as high-capacity magazines. The new Assault Weapon Ban bill was proposed by Senator Diane Feinstein of California and was co-sponsored by New York congressman Brian Higgins. When speaking about supporting...
WCAX
Hochul credits Biden administration funding with ‘rebirth of NY’
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Washington Wednesday to speak out about how federal funding has helped create more affordable housing and jobs for New Yorkers. In the address at the State and Local Leaders Summit, Hochul credited federal funding for helping the state to grow, saying the Infrastructure Act is helping to build new roads and bridges and the CHIPS Act is keeping the state’s semiconductor industry competitive.
beckerspayer.com
New York lawmakers debate single-payer legislation
New York state legislators and stakeholders are debating a bill that would overhaul the state's health system and establish a single-payer system, Spectrum News reported Feb. 9. Lawmakers have mulled the legislation, the New York Health Act, for years. The system would be funded by graduated taxes based on income,...
wxxinews.org
Heat pump proposal sparking some debate in New York, but the technology has its fans
Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to fight climate change is the installation of heat pumps in most new building construction starting in 2024. And while some Republican politicians in the state have spoken out against the plan, saying it will make life more expensive and put too much stress on New York’s electric grid, the technology has its fans.
Illegal weed is killing licensed California bud shops—NY may be headed for similar fate
Not even Jerry Garcia, it seems, can make it in California’s chaotic weed market. Garcia Hand Picked, the brand named for the late, iconic singer and guitarist, recently announced it would stop selling cannabis products in the Grateful Dead’s home state. And Hand Picked, which is owned by Holistic Industries, is just the latest high-profile pro-pot enterprise to exit California. Companies, it seems, may be eager to reach the world’s largest legal pot market. But high taxes, complex regulations, and the booming illegal trade have made it hard to turn a profit in the Golden State. And cannabis firms in New York’s...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Democratic lawmakers push for new training for judges to avoid bail changes
After a closer than expected election last fall and voters expressing deep concerns about crime, Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing for more changes to the state’s controversial bail reform laws, but she is getting resistance from the legislature. Now, some supporters of the current law are proposing mandatory training...
New York State Makes “Must Do” Change for All Licensed Notaries
Have you ever had to go to a Notary? No, it isn't some weird medical procedure that requires pain medication, it is a service that someone provides to show proof that the document you signed was really signed by you, and that the document you are signing is a 'real one.'
It’s Over! New York State Makes Major Change for Local Hospitals, Doctors
The State of New York has announced a major protocol change for anyone who sets foot in local hospitals and doctors' offices in 2023. The change is a major step toward normalcy for a field that has been constantly at-risk since March of 2020, and hopefully, it also signifies better times ahead for the entire country.
cityandstateny.com
New York Assembly locks down debate – again
The Assembly may be the people’s house, but Democrats have gotten criticized recently for the limitations preventing the people from actually accessing the chamber. In the most recent example, members of the Democratic conference approved a change to their rules putting a cap on the number of bills lawmakers can force onto committee agendas. But that’s far from the only transparency issue dogging the Assembly Democratic conference.
America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close
A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
nystateofpolitics.com
Taxes could be a major test for Hochul's budget
Two years ago, Democratic lawmakers in the state Legislature wielded supermajorities to win tax increases on New York's wealthiest earners in order to fund billion-dollar increases in direct aid to schools. Now, another debate over whether to increase taxes once again is brewing in the state budget negotiations as progressives...
Watchdog for NY prosecutorial misconduct in limbo after 2 years
Albany, N.Y. — After two years in limbo, a statewide commission meant to investigate charges of prosecutorial misconduct may finally begin its work this year — a move proponents of the commission call long overdue. The Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct, which has seen its share of resistance from...
CBS New York
Mayor: State budget leaves NYC with $4B in unexpected costs
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says the new state budget proposal leaves New York City holding the bag with some $4 billion in unanticipated new costs.That includes $500 million a year for the MTA, and hundreds of millions for new charter schools, reducing class size and sheltering asylum seekers.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses funding for asylum seekers, MTA's fiscal problems in state budgetHe says unless something is done, the city will have no choice but to slash services across the board."We are looking deeply and every New Yorker would feel the pain," Adams said.The mayor is scheduled to ask lawmakers in Albany next week to find other ways to fund the programs.
spectrumlocalnews.com
The fight for and against New York state's Medical Aid in Dying Act
Different illnesses, outcomes, and, in many cases, end of life, is a driving force for Melissa Milch and her fight to get the Medical Aid in Dying Act in New York state passed. "I grew up in a household where my dad would come home from work every night and...
Governor Kathy Hochul (D) issues one executive order from Jan. 23-30
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) issued one executive order from Jan. 23-30. As of Jan. 30, Hochul has issued four executive orders in 2023—one fewer than she did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of Jan....
