Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie seems to now think he’s “King Carl” — and not just when it comes to The Post. “I’m not going to be disrespected,” Heastie whined Tuesday, lamely justifying his refusal to take questions from The Post’s Albany chief, Zach Williams, for the second straight week. He’s clamped down on all other reporters, too, by retaining COVID restrictions to keep them off the Assembly floor, though the state Senate has lifted similar restrictions and the pandemic is so over. Interview lawmakers in their seats, as journos have done for decades? King Carl won’t put up with such insulting scrutiny. Heastie’s...

10 HOURS AGO