Bluffton plans instrumental concert

BLUFFTON — Originals and arrangements will be performed by the Bluffton University Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Roy Couch, at 2 p.m., Sun., Feb. 26, in Yoder Recital Hall.

Musical selections include original wind band compositions “Skydance,” “Fuego del Alma,” “Mountain Thyme,” and “Junk Funk Shuffle.” Arrangements of “Set Me As A Seal,” “Wayfaring Stranger,” and “Fanfare for the Common Man” are added to this varied program

The performance is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be taken for music scholarships.