FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
mymix1041.com
Great week for restaurants, no failing scores and follow-ups to last weeks lowest scores
From Local 3 News: It was a great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, as there are no failing scores to report. We want to highlight those who did have perfect scores this week. In Walker County – congratulations to Stone Creek Elementary School on their perfect score.
WDEF
More to the Story with Staley: Tigers for Erlanger
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — What do you call a group of young kids that get together and raise money for a worthy cause? You call them students at Ringgold High School!. For the second year in a row, the kids are at it again! The Ringgold High School Performing Arts Program is practicing and getting ready for a two-week run of shows later this month.
WTVCFOX
'Gas-like smell' forces evacuations at Nolan Elementary in Chattanooga Friday morning
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Students at Nolan Elementary on Signal Mountain had an unexpected recess Friday morning, while crews investigated a reported "gas-like smell." This happened just as classes were convening for the day, at about 9 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated and...
wutc.org
As Riverbend Celebrates 40 Years, A Look Ahead For 2023
The Riverbend Festival is celebrating forty years of music here in downtown Chattanooga. This year’s festival runs from Friday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 4th at Ross’ Landing along the Tennessee River. We’ve heard already about a few acts in this year’s lineup - and tomorrow, we are...
WDEF
“State of the System” Unveils Opportunity 2030
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- For the first time in four years, Hamilton County Schools held their annual State of the System address. A crowd of about 175 guests gathered at the former Cigna building on Goodwin Road in East Brainerd for tonight’s presentation. There was celebration of how Hamilton County...
1025wowcountry.com
“Teen Mom” Star Ryan Edwards Arrested In Chattanooga
“Teen Mom” star Ryan Edwards has been arrested in Hamilton County, Tennessee after his estranged wife called police to report he had posted revealing photos of her to his Instagram account. Authorities say Ryan Edwards was served an Order of Protection on Thursday, ordering him to immediately vacate a residence where his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, was currently living. On Friday, his wife reported him to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for the photos Edwards allegedly posted to social media. While responding to the wife’s complaint, Deputies learned Edwards had violated the order of protection by contacting his wife’s father on Thursday. Edwards was arrested at a business where he works in Chattanooga. During the arrest, police found Edwards in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics. The MTV star was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on a warrant for Harrassment, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. A Petition to Violate was filed with the Hamilton County Magistrate’s Office who will set a bond for the Order of Protection violation. (Photo courtesy HCSO)
WDEF
Vehicle stuck on bank, occupants trapped
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department said on Friday a person was trapped in a car. The car was stuck on the bank of a parking lot. CFD said this happened at the 5000 block of Austin Road. The fire department used a winch on the truck...
WDEF
Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
The Historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth, Georgia
Located on East Market Street in the center of this beautiful small Appalachian town of Chatsworth, the historic Wright Hotel has seen more history than ever can be imagined. The Wright Hotel was built in 1909 by Thomas Monroe Wright, a farmer living in the southern part of the county to provide a home for his family and to provide a spa for visitors coming to Chatsworth in the Summer months to drink the mineral waters.
WSMV
Missing Tullahoma boy found
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: The Tullahoma Police Department reports Caleb Sanders has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: The Tullahoma Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy. Caleb Sanders left his home in Tullahoma at about 5 p.m. Friday night and began...
mymix1041.com
Pastor Steve Allen – Westmore Church of God, Impact Conference
We were joined by Worship Pastor Steve Allen to talk about their upcoming Church Leadership Conference. The conference is being hosted in the Westmore Ministry Center at 2440 Legacy Parkway NW, Cleveland, TN on February 23-25. The cost is $50 per person with Lee University students receiving half-off registration. Learn...
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls watching Ooltewah driver dodge bullets near Chattanooga gas station
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who was the apparent target of several gunshots in Chattanooga later ended up in custody and is now facing several charges, a Chattanooga Police affidavit says. A witness we spoke to recalls the moment shots rang out. "It was like the last place and...
WDEF
Top Ranked Bearden Girls Edge Cleveland 44-40
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Cleveland girls tried to pull off a big upset in their regular season finale on Thursday. The Lady Raiders entertained number one ranked Bearden. Cleveland put up a fight before falling 44-40. Bearden improved to 28-0 with the win.
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee Students Threaten to Burn Black People on a Cross in Shocking Video
A pair of students are no longer enrolled at a Tennessee boarding school following the emergence of a shocking racist video, reported Local 3 News on Wednesday. “A spokesperson for McCallie School says the two students who posted the video with racial slurs to Snapchat are no longer enrolled at the school,” reported Liam Collins. “‘The young men felt that it was acceptable to say what they said,’ said Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. ‘So that tells me that this is not the first time.'”
WDEF
Local Salvation Army sheltered over 300 from freezing temperatures
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland’s Salvation Army sheltered 312 guests from freezing temperatures between November 1 and January 19. The Salvation Army said case management is also available to people in need of various resources. Resources may include hygiene kits, shower access and employment connections, to name a few.
WDEF
McCallie QB commits to playing college football in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- McCallie Quarterback Jermey St Hilaire has committed to Vanderbilt. He announced on twitter he was excited to announce his commitment to Vandy. St. Hilaire threw for over 2300 yards and 25 scores in the 2022 season.
WDEF
Community Police Academy to “Bridge the Gap” Between Public and Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police Department discussed the Community Police Academy at today’s press conference. It was previously named the Citizens Police Academy, but Chief Murphy said she wanted the name to be more inclusive. The academy is a series of weekly commitments for about 9 to...
chattanoogacw.com
Riverbend announces 2023 festival lineup; Festival to go 'cashless' for the first time
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Friends of the Festival announced the lineup for the 40th annual Riverbend festival Friday morning. Mavis Staples, Maren Morris, and Big Boi are a part of the lineup, in a festival that will be 'cashless for the first time.' Read on for details on that. First,...
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
WDEF
UTC Freshman light up the scoreboard in home victory over Mercer
(GOMOCS) CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-The Chattanooga Mocs used a dominant second half to pull away for a 73-56 victory over Mercer Saturday afternoon in the Roundhouse. The Mocs improve to 14-13, 6-8 in the Southern Conference men’s basketball standings, while the Bears drop to 12-15, 5-9 in the league. Freshman...
