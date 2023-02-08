Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
One taken to jail after deadly Friday night shooting
GLASGOW — Police released the name of two men involved in a shooting Friday evening along North Race Street. Authorities responded to a shooting complaint in the area of 1414 N. Race St. around 6:50 p.m. One person had been shot, they said. Officers found James E. Campbell, 46,...
wcluradio.com
Police confirm Turcotte placed on administrative leave amid investigation
GLASGOW — A detective with the Glasgow Police Department has been placed on administrative leave due to a pending investigation. Guy J. Turcotte, 56, is facing sexual assault allegations after a woman said he touched her in an inappropriate manner in January. The incident allegedly happened at a place where Turcotte had inquired about getting an animal groomed, according to a petition for an order of protection. The alleged victim’s identity and place of employment are being withheld due to the nature of the allegations.
wcluradio.com
Victim dies after shooting in Glasgow
UPDATE (9:02 p.m.): The victim involved in Friday night’s shooting in Glasgow has died. Glasgow Police confirmed with WCLU News late Friday evening that the victim in the below-mentioned shooting has died at the TJ Samson Hospital. Police are still working to get more details released. Stay tuned to...
wnky.com
Glasgow Police Department detective on administrative leave pending investigation
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department and Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a complaint involving Glasgow police detective Guy Turcotte. Turcotte, who has been employed with the Glasgow Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to authorities. Turcotte formerly...
wnky.com
UPDATE: 1 detained, 1 dead in Glasgow shooting
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police say a shooting took place on North Race Street around 7:30 on Friday night. Major Terry Flatt tells News 40 that one person has been detained. One victim was transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Flatt has confirmed the victim has died as of...
WBKO
Man arrested in Logan Co. on drug, gun, false ID, and other charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Logan County Sheiff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 68/80 Bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Rd. The deputy said the driver provided an ID that belonged to someone else and was later identified as 45-year-old Eric S. Covington of Dunmor.
WBKO
Glasgow Detective placed on administrative leave as investigation continues
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department and Kentucky State Police are investigating a complaint involving Glasgow Police Detective Guy Turcotte. Turcotte has been placed on administrative leaving pending the outcome of the investigation. We will have more information as it is released.
Wave 3
Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night. Around 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release. Officers found a woman inside the garage with a gunshot wound to...
wymt.com
Wayne County man arrested following string of burglaries
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello man was arrested following a home burglary investigation. The investigation started on Wednesday after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a burglary report. Officials said several items were taken from a home and an outside garage...
quicksie983.com
Hardin County Man Indicted On Charges From December High-Speed Chase
A Hardin County man who led Kentucky State Police on a multi-county high-speed chase in December has been indicted for more than a dozen crimes or violations. According to court documents, Qua’Darrius Skillman, 19 of Elizabethtown, was indicted by a Hardin County grand jury. On December 12, 2022, Skillman was at Kentucky State Police Post 4 with another person when Troopers discovered Skillman had active warrants and asked him to exit the vehicle. Instead, Skillman jumped into the driver’s seat and led Troopers on a 45-minute chase through Hardin and LaRue counties at speeds up to 90 mph in a 35 mph zone and 115 mph on Lincoln Parkway. It was documented that Skillman drove on the wrong side of the road, drove on sidewalks and through medians, ran stop signs and red lights, weaved in and out of traffic and ran other motorists off the roadway during the pursuit along with colliding with a KSP cruiser causing more than $1,000 damage. The chase ended near the intersection US 62 and Ring Road in Elizabethtown. Skillman was found with a stolen firearm, drugs and a digital scale which Skillman admitted belonged to him. Skillman is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
quicksie983.com
Grayson County Deputies Serve Warrant, Make Arrest
Grayson County Deputies serving a warrant found the subject of the warrant with drugs, cash and trafficking paraphernalia. According to documents, Deputies received information on the location of Matthew S. Willis, age 47 of Caneyville, Sunday evening and went to serve an indictment warrant from an incident in December. Once Deputies arrived at the house and located Willis, a sweep of the immediate area revealed drug related items, prompting Deputies to request a search warrant. Once the search warrant was served, all witnesses on scene stated that the room with the items in question belonged to Willis. The new charges include trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Willis is currently lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
wnky.com
Bowling Green Police Department provides update on van investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released an update concerning an investigation into an incident involving a van. On Thursday, Feb. 9 shortly after 8 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Department says it responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the area of Bent Tree Avenue in Bowling Green.
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Adair County Woman On Methamphetamine Charges
On Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 around 9pm, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a suspicious female walking around the Allan School House Road area. K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten and Deputy Chris Tweedy responded to the area and located 31 year old Angela Little walking in the area.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police seeking information on ‘suspicious’ van
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate what they are calling a suspicious incident involving a white van. In a social media post, the department said the white van has been seen in the Bent Tree area...
WLKY.com
Hardin Co. man who died in 2006 identified by DNA Doe Project
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County deputy coroner Shana Norton waited years for what happened on a cold February morning at the Elizabethtown City Cemetery. She and others with the coroner's office made the trip to the cemetery to mark a grave that had been unnamed for 16 years.
Wave 3
KSP: Crash in Campbellsville kills 58-year-old man
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 58-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Campbellsville. Around 5:43 p.m., Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 68 and West Main Street. Early investigation revealed that Steve Hovious of Campbellsville was headed east on US...
WBKO
Logan County man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearms crimes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Logan County man was sentenced yesterday to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms crimes. According to court documents, on Oct. 2, 2020, William Horsley, 36, of Russellville, possessed with the intent to distribute 59.43 grams of methamphetamine and 527.9 grams of a cutting agent.
k105.com
Butler Co. authorities accuse 2 women of dealing methamphetamine in organized crime conspiracy
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has charged two Warren County women with distributing methamphetamine and engaging in organized crime. Butler County deputies, as part of an ongoing investigation, executed a search warrant at 1276 Petros Browning Road, according to a report by the Beech Tree News. The search warrant location is in Warren County between Rockfield and South Union and was conducted after a traffic stop where police found nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine.
WBKO
Bowling Green man charged after shots fired at Buchanon Park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police responded to a shots fired call at Buchanon Park Monday night. Dannie House, 44, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree assault. Police responded to...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Person of interest arrested during traffic stop
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop. Wayne County deputies stopped a car on Highway 833 after noticing the license plate expired in 2021. Deputies learned the driver had a suspended license, was wanted on a warrant and was a person...
