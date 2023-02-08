Read full article on original website
Fountain VFW Hosts Fundraiser for Officer Julian Becerra
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - VFW post 6461 in fountain hosts a dinner every Friday, but this one is different. Steve Kjonaas, the former VFW state commander told me. “This is great. This is beyond my expectations. I knew there was going to be a lot of people here but this is, the crowd, I’ve never seen so many people inside this building.”
Knife and empty alcohol bottles found stashed in a Colorado Springs school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned parents reached out to KKTV 11 News after rumors started circulating that several items that aren’t allowed on campus were found inside the bathroom of a Colorado Springs school. A photo sent to 11 News from an anonymous viewer shows a large knife...
Fire department to provide new emergency transportation services in Manitou Springs
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou Springs Fire Department officials announced Friday that the department would be providing “in-house” ambulance transport for the City of Manitou Springs. Officials said that the department’s ambulance will be staffed by one paramedic and one emergency medical technician 24/7/365, and six new...
Officials searching for 3 missing girls from Canon City
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an alert Saturday afternoon for three girls missing out of Canon City. According to CBI, Kaylee Lamb (13), Kylie Huston (12) and Love Quintana (13) were all last seen on Four Mile Parkway in Canon City on Saturday morning at around 9:45. Officials said they were last seen heading northbound toward Four Mile Ranch Golf Club and may have been heading to Colorado Springs. Officials also said they may have been picked up by an unknown male in a white Honda sedan with a spoiler on the back.
Two people and a dog rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people and a dog are safe after being rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News it began with a dog being out in the water. That’s when they say someone jumped in after the dog. They tell 11 News that a second person jumped in to assist. That’s when firefighters responded and were able to get everyone out.
One dead in motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in eastern Colorado Springs. This is at Circle drive and Paseo road. Colorado Springs police tell 11 News the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The vehicle was turning left onto Northbound North Circle Dr. when it was struck by the motorcycle according to police. Police add that the motorcycle rider was ejected during the crash.
Crews respond to suspected homeless campfire in Old Colorado City
OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to what they believe was a homeless campfire in an abandoned building in Old Colorado City on Friday morning. According to firefighters, the fire was small and inside an abandoned building on South 23rd Street. By 7:45 a.m., firefighters said...
WATCH: Local organizations looking to assess LGBTQ+ community needs in El Paso County
A Colorado business owner lost more than a dozen family members to a destructive earthquake. A man is facing serious charges following an incident in Colorado Springs.
El Paso County GOP’s lawsuit against Colorado GOP dismissed ahead of leadership vote
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A judge dismissed the El Paso County GOP's lawsuit against its state counterpart before county members cast ballots to elect new leadership. The infighting within the El Paso County GOP has been ongoing for months and recently bubbled over to include the entire state party. Vickie Tonkins, the chairwoman The post El Paso County GOP’s lawsuit against Colorado GOP dismissed ahead of leadership vote appeared first on KRDO.
Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra Passes Away After Falling from Bridge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police Officer, and Air Force veteran Julian Becerra succumbed to his injuries tonight after falling from a bridge in Colorado Springs last week. Fountain Police Shared an update today which reads:. “It is with extreme sadness that we at the Fountain Police Department notify...
Colorado Springs home prices show dramatic turnaround, report shows
Colorado Springs home prices increased in late 2022 at one of the slowest rates in the nation — a dramatic turnaround from recent years when the city regularly was near the top of the pack for price appreciation and another sign of the impact of last year’s spike in mortgage rates.
SoCo’s schools share the process of delays and closures
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — As weather rolls into Southern Colorado, parents and students alike wait with bated breath to see if their schools will have a two-hour delay or be closing. So what goes into the choices to delay or close that districts have to make? Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) The website says, “Safety is […]
‘Just the presence of them alone is a great deterrent:’ Pueblo business praises D.I.C.E. unit
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with a Colorado city say they are working to make business and visitors safer. Police in Pueblo have a new unit focusing on crimes such as trespassing, loitering, and shoplifting. In May of 2022, the Pueblo Police Department created the Directed Investigation and Community Engagement...
WATCH: Colorado Springs Police K9 Donut and handler help with Super Bowl security in Arizona
VFW post 6461 in fountain hosts a dinner every Friday, but this one is different. Steve Kjonaas, the former VFW state commander told me. Wayne Hicks worked for 35 years in news.
Downed power line causes small early morning fire near downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a small fire Saturday morning that they say was caused by a downed power line just east of downtown. Firefighters reported that they were working the fire at 701 E. Boulder St. just after 5:10 a.m. and said that the porch of the building was the only area that was affected. Crews added that the fire did not make its way into the building and that the outside only received minimal damages.
Alleged swingers’ club sued, ordered to shut down in Centennial
The City of Centennial has sued the owners of a business it alleged is an "adult swingers' club" that is violating city zoning laws. The city aims to shut the club down.
WATCH: Man suspected of chasing woman in Colorado Springs with makeshift flamethrower
Local health and advocacy organizations launched a program in early February meant to determine the needs of members of the LGBTQ+ community in El Paso County.
‘Drive Smart Colorado’ creates new safety campaigns after state sets new record for traffic-related deaths
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado set a new record for traffic-related fatalities in 2022, with El Paso County having the highest number of deaths when compared to other counties. In an effort to spread awareness on the dangers on the roads, the non-profit, Drive Smart Colorado, has created a...
Pikes Peak Library District says results expected in mid-February after testing for meth contamination at busies libraries
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak Library District says it’s awaiting results from the city’s busiest libraries, which were recently tested for any traces of meth. The testing followed multiple reports across the state of meth contamination found in library restrooms. Initially, the Pikes Peak Library...
Arrest papers for Colorado ranchers who believe they are victims of racism made public
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - For several weeks, KKTV 11 News viewers have been sharing videos from social media showcasing a man in El Paso County claiming he is being terrorized. Viewers have also been sharing an article from the “Ark Republic” titled “Get out. ‘I stood naked with...
