Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Fountain VFW Hosts Fundraiser for Officer Julian Becerra

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - VFW post 6461 in fountain hosts a dinner every Friday, but this one is different. Steve Kjonaas, the former VFW state commander told me. “This is great. This is beyond my expectations. I knew there was going to be a lot of people here but this is, the crowd, I’ve never seen so many people inside this building.”
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Officials searching for 3 missing girls from Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an alert Saturday afternoon for three girls missing out of Canon City. According to CBI, Kaylee Lamb (13), Kylie Huston (12) and Love Quintana (13) were all last seen on Four Mile Parkway in Canon City on Saturday morning at around 9:45. Officials said they were last seen heading northbound toward Four Mile Ranch Golf Club and may have been heading to Colorado Springs. Officials also said they may have been picked up by an unknown male in a white Honda sedan with a spoiler on the back.
CANON CITY, CO
KKTV

Two people and a dog rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people and a dog are safe after being rescued at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News it began with a dog being out in the water. That’s when they say someone jumped in after the dog. They tell 11 News that a second person jumped in to assist. That’s when firefighters responded and were able to get everyone out.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

One dead in motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in eastern Colorado Springs. This is at Circle drive and Paseo road. Colorado Springs police tell 11 News the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The vehicle was turning left onto Northbound North Circle Dr. when it was struck by the motorcycle according to police. Police add that the motorcycle rider was ejected during the crash.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crews respond to suspected homeless campfire in Old Colorado City

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to what they believe was a homeless campfire in an abandoned building in Old Colorado City on Friday morning. According to firefighters, the fire was small and inside an abandoned building on South 23rd Street. By 7:45 a.m., firefighters said...
COLORADO CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County GOP’s lawsuit against Colorado GOP dismissed ahead of leadership vote

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A judge dismissed the El Paso County GOP's lawsuit against its state counterpart before county members cast ballots to elect new leadership. The infighting within the El Paso County GOP has been ongoing for months and recently bubbled over to include the entire state party. Vickie Tonkins, the chairwoman The post El Paso County GOP’s lawsuit against Colorado GOP dismissed ahead of leadership vote appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

SoCo’s schools share the process of delays and closures

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — As weather rolls into Southern Colorado, parents and students alike wait with bated breath to see if their schools will have a two-hour delay or be closing. So what goes into the choices to delay or close that districts have to make? Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) The website says, “Safety is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Downed power line causes small early morning fire near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a small fire Saturday morning that they say was caused by a downed power line just east of downtown. Firefighters reported that they were working the fire at 701 E. Boulder St. just after 5:10 a.m. and said that the porch of the building was the only area that was affected. Crews added that the fire did not make its way into the building and that the outside only received minimal damages.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

