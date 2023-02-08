ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Musselman: Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr., back at practice, could return to game action in “near future”

By Kevin McPherson
nwahomepage.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs notebook: Arkansas-v-MSU preview; ‘Dogs scout; Muss musings; NET rankings; UA’s Smith set to return?

LITTLE ROCK — There can only be one! That famous line from the 1980s sci-fi cult classic Highlander was applicable when Arkansas and Kentucky pushed their lengthy league winning streaks to the middle of the table on Tuesday in a Bubble battle in Lexington, Ky., and after emerging with a decisive 88-73 winning hand the Razorbacks find themselves in another tussle with winning streaks on the line when Mississippi State invades Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville for a weekend SEC tilt.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Stumbles Versus Miss State

FAYETTEVILLE – — Arkansas made a second-half charge but could not get over the hump in a 70-64 loss to Mississippi State Saturday evening at Bud Walton Arena to snap the Razorbacks’ five-game, SEC win streak. Mississippi State led by 11 at halftime and pushed its advantage...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas Football to Keep One-Third of Potential Super Seniors in 2023

One-third of the Arkansas football seniors eligible for a bonus year are taking advantage of it and will play for the Razorbacks in 2023. It was already known that quarterback Cade Fortin, who was recently placed on scholarship, would be back, but a UA spokesperson confirmed last week that tight end Nathan Bax, defensive back LaDarrius Bishop and defensive end Zach Williams would also return.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Anthony Black speaks to loss at home with Mississippi State

Anthony Black speaks to loss at home with Mississippi …. Anthony Black speaks to loss at home with Mississippi State. Mrs. Mildred’s kitchen in Fayetteville is ready for …. Mrs. Mildred's kitchen in Fayetteville is ready for super bowl Sunday. Meet with Arkansas state legislators weekly in Fayetteville. Meet...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sitting down with Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims sits down with Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel to discuss the upcoming season and more. You can watch the full interview in the video above. The Arkansas softball team begins their season in the Rebel Kickoff, a tournament...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Meet with Arkansas state legislators weekly in Fayetteville

Meet with Arkansas state legislators weekly in Fayetteville. Meet with Arkansas state legislators weekly in Fayetteville. Mrs. Mildred’s kitchen in Fayetteville is ready for …. Mrs. Mildred's kitchen in Fayetteville is ready for super bowl Sunday. Tanglewood Lodge destroyed in fire; people pour out …. A fire destroyed Tanglewood...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23

The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
aymag.com

Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas

Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
MALVERN, AR
tourcounsel.com

Pavillion in the Park | Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas

Pavilion in the Park is a mixed-use enclosed mall with upscale shopping located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tenants include B. Barnett, a local luxury women's boutique; Baumans Fine Men's Clothing, a local upscale men's store; and Trio's Restaurant, a local eatery offering Southern comfort cuisine. Pavilion in the Park was...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arkansas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

As soon as you step inside the door of Lindsey’s Hospitality House, you’ll immediately feel like you’re home. You can expect to find good food and southern hospitality at this downhome BBQ joint in North Little Rock. This local gem is beloved by many and has been serving country cooking since 1956. Lindsey’s serves some of the most mouthwatering BBQ in Arkansas, and you’ll want to try it for yourself.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Three promoted to Community President

STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three employees to the role of Community President, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy