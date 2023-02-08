Musselman: Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr., back at practice, could return to game action in “near future”

Read full article on original website
Hoop Hogs notebook: Arkansas-v-MSU preview; ‘Dogs scout; Muss musings; NET rankings; UA’s Smith set to return?
LITTLE ROCK — There can only be one! That famous line from the 1980s sci-fi cult classic Highlander was applicable when Arkansas and Kentucky pushed their lengthy league winning streaks to the middle of the table on Tuesday in a Bubble battle in Lexington, Ky., and after emerging with a decisive 88-73 winning hand the Razorbacks find themselves in another tussle with winning streaks on the line when Mississippi State invades Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville for a weekend SEC tilt.
Arkansas Stumbles Versus Miss State
FAYETTEVILLE – — Arkansas made a second-half charge but could not get over the hump in a 70-64 loss to Mississippi State Saturday evening at Bud Walton Arena to snap the Razorbacks’ five-game, SEC win streak. Mississippi State led by 11 at halftime and pushed its advantage...
The Daily Dish: Nick Smith's potential return will be big for surging Arkansas
This was supposed to Arkansas’ year. After back-to-back trips to the Elite Eight, this was going to be the year Eric Musselman and his program took the next step and made the Final Four. Yes, the Razorbacks began the season with a completely rebuilt roster. But it was one...
Ranking Davonte Davis’ 3-Point Shooting Among Most Surprising Arkansas Sports Stories
Earlier this week, Best of Arkansas Sports began a countdown of the 10 most surprising individual player developments over the past decade. We touched on a benchwarmer who suddenly became an NFL Draft pick, a baseball player who briefly turned into Babe Ruth and several other incredible turnarounds. However, those...
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2024 rising star talks new Arkansas offer; more 2024, 2025 updates including 5-star to visit UA in March
LITTLE ROCK — Prospect profiles blowing up on a national level is always part of the annual landscape of high school basketball, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have jumped into the Marcus Adams, Jr., sweepstakes by offering the talented 2024 recruit a scholarship earlier this week. Adams (6-8, 200, small...
Arkansas Football to Keep One-Third of Potential Super Seniors in 2023
One-third of the Arkansas football seniors eligible for a bonus year are taking advantage of it and will play for the Razorbacks in 2023. It was already known that quarterback Cade Fortin, who was recently placed on scholarship, would be back, but a UA spokesperson confirmed last week that tight end Nathan Bax, defensive back LaDarrius Bishop and defensive end Zach Williams would also return.
Anthony Black speaks to loss at home with Mississippi State
Anthony Black speaks to loss at home with Mississippi State
What Started as Contempt for John Calipari in Arkansas Basketball Circles Is Trending Toward Flat-Out Affection
Ten years ago – a touch more – Calipari was coming off a national championship with Kentucky in just his third season at the helm in Lexington. He’d already taken the Wildcats to an Elite Eight and a Final Four in his first two seasons. Ten years...
Sitting down with Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims sits down with Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel to discuss the upcoming season and more. You can watch the full interview in the video above. The Arkansas softball team begins their season in the Rebel Kickoff, a tournament...
Meet with Arkansas state legislators weekly in Fayetteville
Meet with Arkansas state legislators weekly in Fayetteville
Former Huntsville school officials fined in relation to basketball team hazing
Two former Huntsville school officials are fined for charges of failing to call the child abuse hotline for students.
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer opens second central Arkansas location
Good news for fans of chicken and beer as a new restaurant opening is set for Little Rock in February.
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23
The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas
Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
Pavillion in the Park | Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas
Pavilion in the Park is a mixed-use enclosed mall with upscale shopping located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tenants include B. Barnett, a local luxury women's boutique; Baumans Fine Men's Clothing, a local upscale men's store; and Trio's Restaurant, a local eatery offering Southern comfort cuisine. Pavilion in the Park was...
A clinic in central Arkansas not requiring health insurance to open health care to many in Little Rock
A Central Arkansas health clinic isn’t requiring insurance for you to get the medical care you need.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arkansas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
As soon as you step inside the door of Lindsey’s Hospitality House, you’ll immediately feel like you’re home. You can expect to find good food and southern hospitality at this downhome BBQ joint in North Little Rock. This local gem is beloved by many and has been serving country cooking since 1956. Lindsey’s serves some of the most mouthwatering BBQ in Arkansas, and you’ll want to try it for yourself.
Three promoted to Community President
STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three employees to the role of Community President, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization...
Sylvan Hills mom going to prom in daughter’s place
Finding a way to smile soon after the death of a loved one is rarely easy. It's especially true after five current and former Sylvan Hills students were killed in a Wyoming crash last month.
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
